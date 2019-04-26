Jacob Eason has heard the same question phrased a million different ways.

How do you respond to the crowd that says that Jacob Eason is the savior of the Husky offense?

“You know, I had that same thing going on when I was committed to Georgia,” Washington’s junior quarterback said on Wednesday, wearing a worn gold jersey and a wispy brown goatee. “So, you look at it. You see it. Whatever.

“But, you know, I just focus on my own game. You’ve got to block out the outside noise. That’s what coach (Chris) Petersen says, and just focus on what you can do to get better each and every day.”

Spoken like someone who has understandably memorized the answer. Still, at least so far, there’s little evidence — besides that big right arm — that Eason will live up to the inflated expectations. The 6-foot-6, 227-pound signal caller from Lake Stevens won the starting job at Georgia as a true freshman but didn’t exactly dazzle, completing 55.1 percent of his passes with 16 touchdowns and eight picks. After suffering a knee injury in 2017, he was overtaken by four-star freshman Jake Fromm. He spent the 2018 season on the Huskies’ scout team and has yet to pull away from sophomore Jake Haener in the spring.

Still, every once in a while, Eason does some savior stuff.

Take Wednesday morning, for example. In a scrimmage drill late in practice, the former U.S. Army All-American faked a handoff, looked right and delivered a precisely placed rainbow. The football found speedy senior Andre Baccellia, who snatched the pot of gold and sprinted past cornerback Dominique Hampton for a 60-yard score.

Eason made the remarkable look routine.

He made it sound routine, too.

“That’s why you play the game, for moments like those,” Eason said. “It’s just fun. When stuff like that happens you get to celebrate with your teammates.

“Like I said before, my job is to get the ball in the playmakers’ hands. In that situation, Andre ran a great route and the o-line protected. My job is to get him the ball, so I did that.”

It all sounds so easy, right? Throw the ball, catch the ball, run, score and win. It wasn’t quite so simple last season, when Jake Browning and Co. finished eighth in the Pac-12 in passing offense (238.4 yards per game) and ninth in red zone touchdown percentage (56.5 percent). It hasn’t looked effortless in the spring, either, with three injured wide receivers — Aaron Fuller, Ty Jones and Quinten Pounds — and a fresh crop of talented corners waiting on the other side of the line.

But in Eason’s eyes, he doesn’t have to be a savior; he just has to do his job.

First, he has to win it. And that’s easier said than done.

“I think he’s getting way more comfortable,” said UW offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan. “This is a guy, for the last two years – one year he was in Athens (Georgia), hurt, recovering, and the second year he was here on our scout team.

“So I think it takes time to get reps and it takes time to get back in the swing of things, feel the pocket, when I can make that throw and when I can’t. And I think he’s getting more and more comfortable.”

Eason, as well as the rest of UW’s quarterbacks, will put that comfort on display during Washington’s Spring Preview inside Husky Stadium on Saturday. It may mean a little more for a home state kid who hasn’t played in a competitive game since Oct. 7, 2017.

For the record, Eason said he has “nothing to prove.”

To the fans? Sure.

But Petersen and Hamdan will also be watching.

“I think it’s just one of those opportunities you don’t get all that often, just to come out here on your home field and get some live reps,” Eason said. “We don’t go live all the time, so it’s a game-like situation. The more of those you can get, the better. So I think it’s a great opportunity.”

Ultimately, the quarterback who takes advantage of opportunities will start against Eastern Washington on Aug. 31. As for Eason, he’ll keeping hearing that same question until his play provides an answer. You can see a sneak peek inside Husky Stadium on Saturday.

And, who knows? If you stick around long enough, you might see some savior stuff.