Wind advisory to continue past kickoff at the Rose Bowl on Tuesday.

LOS ANGELES — Washington’s deep defensive secondary might not be the only problem for Ohio State’s vaunted passing attack in Tuesday’s Rose Bowl.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the San Gabriel Valley — including Pasadena — and “damaging high winds of 58 mph or greater are likely or imminent.”

The weather service expects the high winds to begin Monday afternoon — with the strongest gusts coming throughout the night — and continue through about 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Kickoff at the Rose Bowl is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Ohio State brings the nation’s second-ranked passing offense into the Rose Bowl, and quarterback Dwayne Haskins (4,580 yards, 47 TD) finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting earlier this month.

The UW defense faced the nation’s No. 1 offense in the Apple Cup snowstorm, holding Washington State to season lows in passing yards (152) and points (15). The Huskies have allowed just nine passing touchdowns, with 11 interceptions, in 13 games this season.