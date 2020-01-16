Washington’s 2020 football season hasn’t arrived just yet.

But the schedule has.

The Pac-12 released its comprehensive 2020 football schedule on Thursday afternoon. And, adding in non-conference match ups, the Huskies’ 2020 slate looks like this:

Sept. 5, vs. MICHIGAN

Sept. 12, vs. SACRAMENTO STATE

Sept. 19, vs. UTAH STATE

Oct. 3, at Oregon

Oct. 10, vs. OREGON STATE

Oct. 17, at Utah

Oct. 23, vs. ARIZONA

Oct. 31, at Cal

Nov. 7, vs. STANFORD

Nov. 14, at USC

Nov. 21, vs. COLORADO

Nov. 27, at Washington State

*home games in caps

While kickoff times and broadcast information is yet to be determined, there are a few things worth highlighting in Thursday’s release. Despite the fact that the 2020 slate features road tests against Oregon, Utah, Cal, USC and Washington State, the Huskies are not scheduled to play back-to-back road games at any point. Those five road opponents, by the way, combined for a 45-22 record last season, and all five appeared in bowl games.

UW will have just one bye week next fall, after being granted two last season. However, that bye does come conveniently before Washington opens its Pac-12 season at rival Oregon on Oct. 3. The Huskies also won’t play any conference opponent who had a bye the week prior to the game.

Washington will play a pair of Friday games as well — at home against Arizona on Oct. 23, and on the road against Washington State in the Apple Cup on Nov. 27.

The Pac-12 championship game will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 4.

Typically, the Pac-12 and its network partners announce kickoff times and TV arrangements for the first three weeks of the season, as well as all or most non-Saturday games, around June 1. All game times aside from those are released after the start of the season, usually on the Monday 12 days before the game.

Of course, it’s been long known that UW would open its 2020 season inside Husky Stadium against Michigan on Sept. 5. Even if Jimmy Lake’s crew can get over that significant hurdle, they’ll have no shortage of challenges on the schedule the rest of the way.