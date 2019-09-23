Chris Petersen called Saturday’s game against USC “our biggest challenge that we’ve had, for sure.”

But that’s not all Washington’s sixth-year head coach said during his weekly press conference on Monday.

Here’s a full transcript of Petersen’s weekly Monday address.

“ After reviewing the tape it’s kind of like we thought after the game. Not a bunch jumped out. I thought we made strides in all three phase. Played a lot of guys like we usually do and there is no substitute for those game reps. I think guys are still learning, growing, improving and on to a new challenge this week.”

On the fake field goal against BYU:

“Like I said, a miscommunication. The look was there. we just have to execute it. It was exactly; that was the miscommunication. I wanted to kick the field goal and not gone for the thing. We’ve got stuff always dialed up and whether we’re supposed to run it or not is we get in and out of stuff. It was just bad communication on my part.”

On the completed pass to wide receiver Andre Baccellia the play before the fake field goal:

“No, no. Sometimes coverages are different and fires it in there. There is always changing coverages, there’s always different looks and short of the end zone, would have liked to take a shot into the end zone right there and it is what it is.”

On Joe Tryon’s targeting penalty:

“It’s no different than we always talk about, it’s all about strike zone. Don’t leave it in the officials hands because you can see what can happen. That’s on us. Have got to keep lowering the strike zone.”

On if the BYU game was UW’s best passing performance to date:

“Yeah, I think there was good progress there. Probably collectively as a group, the quarterback to the wide outs, I thought those guys caught the ball well. Obviously Jacob threw it in there pretty well. As a group, pretty good. “

On if Jacob Eason is where Petersen thought he would be through four games:

“I don’t really know where I thought he would be. I know he’s improving. He’s a lot different now than he was five weeks ago. That’s how it should be. That’s what you really like is a guy that is steadily making progress. He’s been doing that.”

On how Eason is different than he was at the beginning of the season:

“I just think he’s seeing it. He’s commanding our offense better. There’s still areas that we’re tightening up. It’s one thing knowing on chalkboards, it’s another when looks are changing, how we’re calling things, always game planning and there is a lot there on a quarterbacks plate. So just being more familiar with that and there is some carry over from game to game so that helps with things and certain things are new and we’re always mindful of how much newness to put on somebody’s plate.”

On the UW offensive line:

“I think they’re playing at a pretty good level. That’s one area on offense that is pretty experienced and been through a lot of games. I think they’re playing good together and that’ll be a better question to answer after this game because I think we’ll be challenged differently than we’ve been challenged so far.”

On if the UW receivers had to adjust to Eason’s velocity:

“I don’t think so. Because I think Jacob Sirmon throws it just the same, I think the ball comes out of his hand really fast. Sometimes those balls need to come in there really quickly and they will and sometimes they don’t. It’s hard to explain certain games. Maybe it’s because of lightning. I don’t know. They’re scared of lightning and drop balls. I don’t know. Go back to the next game, they catch it. I don’t know.”

On USC’s recruiting record:

“They’re always going to get good players. They just are, and they do, and they’ve got a bunch of good players right now. That’s just what it is. They’ve got that tradition. Lot of history. They have a good program, they really do. Just a lot of expectations come with that situation that everybody is so hyper-sensitive with. Sometimes they look past what is going on and I think this team we’re going to play is really improving and they’ve got a lot of skill and this will be our biggest challenge so far.”

On potentially preparing for two quarterbacks:

“I think they’re similar. We always get that question. Every now and again, quarterback are real different from team to team like one guy is way more of a scrambler than the other. But usually there is just a lot of similarity and that’s how I see these two guys. I think they’ve both done a nice job. They’ve thrown the heck out of the ball. Big-time receivers. Those guys have done a nice job, both those quarterbacks, of giving their receivers a chance to make plays. If you do that, those guys can make plays. This is a really good receiving core as well.”

On how similar is the offense to Washington State:

“It’s definitely different than Washington State’s. You have some of the core concepts that are the same. Certainly run the ball more than Washington State. Both like to throw it a lot.”

On the Pac-12 being better when USC is better:

“I don’t want USC to be better. I mean, I’m just trying to make sure the Huskies are as good as they can do. I get all that stuff, I really do. And I don’t worry about that. I’m just trying to make sure that we’re as good as we can be. I hear some of that stuff and I think they usually are good. There’s tremendous expectations down there on that program and you know how I feel about that. It can be very, very hard to deal with. I think people look by guys improving, guys getting better. You look at this team and they got young guys and they play good and they’re getting better and they’re improving. There’s always just so much noise around certain programs — and that’s certainly one of them — that they got to deal with. And we deal with a lot of that same stuff. That’s why I’m always just trying to insulate our team from the outside noise as much as we can because it’s really, really distracting and detrimental.”

On Salvon Ahmed’s health:

“He’s doing really good. Week to week.”

On Quinten Pounds being available:

“He is. Yep.”

On Sean McGrew’s game:

“I thought he was good. Like I said after the game, I thought he saw the running lanes really well. I thought he was falling forward and driving his legs and all that. Rich Newton did a really good job, too, other than putting the ball on the ground twice, which can cost you the game. I think he’ll learn from that. He’s a real tough, runs tough, struggles for extra yards, twisting and falling forward. That’s when the ball can get away from your body and that’s what he’s got to learn.”

On the depth of the running backs:

“It’s hard to know. We’ve had the same guys for the last few years. Now they are all getting more of an opportunity with Miles not being here. But I think they’ve gotten better. I think they’ve capitalized. Certainly would like Salvon in the mix, for sure. He helps us.”

On the handoff fumble between Newton and McGrew:

“It’s just one of those things … certain games it’s like, how does that happen? Sean probably leaves a little early, Rich doesn’t grab the ball firm enough. He’s kind of reading what’s going on there, elbow hits the ball. We run that stuff a hundred times. Game reps change things a little bit. Things kind of calm down in practice and things speed up in the game. So that’s one of those learnable moments.”

On what it is about the Wildcat that you like in those instances:

“That we usually get first downs and yards. Go look at the effectiveness of that formation. Part of it is who has got that ball in their hands. Myles…and again, this is four years running, but Myles was seldom slowed down in that thing there. We just kind of always like it and there’s good stuff off it and it’s been pretty effective.”

On using jumbo packages where tackles Trey Adams and Jared Hilbers are on the same side:

“We like all that stuff. And it’s not just in that formation. You’ll see that when we’re going fast, when we’re going slow, short yardage, medium yardage. That’s just part of our package and what we do in terms of…people in the stands don’t know what’s going on there but the coaches and the players have to adjust to those things. If they do, then we have some counter stuff off of it that we’re looking at. There’s a lot of chess match going on with those different formations.”

On the coaching tools to counter fumbling problems:

“Well, usually the No. 1 tool is lack of playing time. That’s usually always it. Nobody cares more about putting the ball on the ground than the guy that does it. The running backs spend half their time working on ball security. But it’s really hard to replicate that in practice. They’re getting swiped at a lot and there’s a lot of growth there, but in terms of a guy like Rich Newton how he runs and spinning and all that, the coaching point is – the ball just cannot leave your body. It’s easy for us to say when a guy is doing that and the force is pulling it away, but I think it brings more attention to detail in the drills that they do every day. That’s really what it is. Fortunately the game wasn’t so tight that it cost us anything, so you can really look at this as a silver lining. I think it’ll help him going forward.”

On the sideline reaction to Aaron Fuller’s punt return:

“Good question, because I wasn’t really paying attention to the sideline. I was paying attention to Aaron and myself and seeing if he was going to out-run those guys, and then looking to make sure that our guys were not going to do anything stupid, which often happens on a play like that.”

On what qualifies as stupid:

“Just blocking someone that doesn’t need to be blocked. That was it, and I was relieved for him. It was more like, finally. I’m telling you, Aaron is really, really courageous and he’s got really good ball skills. Over the past year, up to now, we have to block better for him. There’s so many times where he’s caught the ball and (snaps fingers) been hit right away, counting on somebody holding up. And usually you have to make a guy miss, that first guy miss. But it can’t be bang-bang (claps hands). You’ve got to have a little bit of space. And so we’ve been on that hard and our guys gave him a little bit of space. The first one, we thought we were going to get something done on the first one, but one of our guys just let a guy run right by him. I said, why did you field that? He’s like, I thought he was going to block him. You look at the tape and it’s like, I see what you’re seeing. Then the next one we get enough space and he’s able to do a little something.”

On if Wellington should have fallen on the fumble:

“I always tell the guys this: we can’t coach you if you don’t do what we tell you to do, and we can’t coach you if you only do what we tell you to do. Like, there’s got to be instincts involved, right? So there’s a lot of gray area there where they’ve got to go play, and you’ve got to let them play and trust their instincts. Sometimes it’s right and sometimes it’s not, but you’re always trying to replicate as much of the game in practice as you can. So we work on all those fumble drills, kind of the whole group. Small group, whole group. When it happens in practice – which is not a lot, because the ball doesn’t come out a ton in those fumble situations, but it does on occasion – they are all about trying to make those decisions. Our coaches kind of recreate those drills a little bit. It was awesome, right? It was executed like it should’ve been. Was it a little bit gray? Were there people around? Yeah, but you’ve got to go play ball.”

On Keith Taylor’s near-interception on the touchdown pass to Matt Bushman:

“I think that’s another one like, ‘Huh? How does that happen? Yeah. I don’t know what to say to that.”

On defensive back Elijah Molden’s performance:

“He’ll get (the interceptions). Good (game). Very good game. He was one of the guys who played at a really high level. He was good. He covered well and tackled well. If he keeps covering like that, the ball will come our way, because he was close, and it was really good coverage.”

On if he watched the Washington State-UCLA game:

“A little bit, yeah. Yeah. That’s why I’m scared to death until the game ends, always. It doesn’t matter what the score is. I’ve seen it happen. Sometimes it’s rare, but I’ve seen it happen. Teams get a few plays, momentum changes fast, guys get on their heels a little bit. It’s just not over until it’s over.”

On Friday’s USC-Utah game and the importance of getting backups into the game during blowouts:

“We want to get guys into the game. Sometimes you’re competing and you know and we throw an interception right at the end of the third quarter and gave up an easy touchdown and all those things. That game, with all the things that happened there, those are all the things that are in our mind. It’s not over. Can our second (string players) play? Heck yeah, they can. But that’s some of the things we’re dealing with in terms of when to put some of the other guys in.”

On if there’s any doubt about putting QB Jacob Sirmon in the game:

“No, I think he does a good job and we probably should have put him in earlier. But we’re still in that grind it out and make sure mode. Sometimes the rhythm can change when you just put other guys in.”

On USC’s running backs:

“I think they’ve got a lot of talent. I do. Stephen Carr, the other running back … they’ve got good players. They really do. I think that USC team is improving. We know all those guys. We know them very well, because we’ve looked at them all in recruiting and all those type of things. We not only knew them in high school. We’ve followed them since they’ve been there. Then you study them on tape. We haven’t played those guys in the last couple years, but now you get a chance to see them and study them. I think this will be our biggest challenge that we’ve had, for sure.”