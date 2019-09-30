No. 15 Washington finished 4-1 in September.

But the hardest chunk of the Huskies’ schedule is still ahead.

Here’s a full transcript of UW head coach Chris Petersen’s weekly Monday press conference as his team prepares to hit the road and meet Stanford at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“Yeah, good Monday. It’s always good to get a nice win, and I think it was. A good win for the program, really proud of the guys and how they’ve been practicing, for the most part. All of the practices have kind of been the same. Very focused, very intense, and if we can kind of keep that intensity up, we’ll continue to grow and get better. But I thought overall it was a really good performance. The defense played really well in terms of getting turnovers. (USC) can be an explosive offense with those receivers they have, and they got one on us, but other than that played pretty good. And then I think our offense played solid. I think if we were able to get one more touchdown things would feel a little different, but credit to those guys. They’ve got good coaches and good players over there too, so you figure out how to get out of there with a W.”

On Jacob Eason’s performance:

“I think he was solid. Made some good throws and there was one in there we could have gotten a big one off of, but I thought he played solid.”

On if USC was doing anything to take away the downfield throws:

“Yeah. A little bit. Mixing up things pretty good and bringing pressure and playing coverage. A little bit of a cat-and-mouse game.”

On Nick Harris’ celebration during Salvon Ahmed’s 89-yard touchdown run:

“He likes to dance. He was not paying attention to what was going on in the game, feeling pretty good about himself, and cost us a time out. Not just him, but our whole team was not paying attention. Cost us a time out. Frustrating. So we’ve got to do a better job across the board of just being organized on those things.”

On balancing having fun with focusing:

“You’ve just got to stay locked in, right? Heck yeah, we’ve got to celebrate. Celebrate on the way down, get lined up for two points. As coaches, we knew that we were going to go for it. But sometimes you don’t want to distract the kids with that, because who knows what happens in that series. We’ve got to do a better job of quickly communicating. It’s on all of us to get organized on those situations.”

On if they saw a play like Ahmed’s TD run coming:

“You always hope for it, and Salvon’s got that type of speed that if he does get to the second level that he’s got the ability, depending on angles, to go the distance. So I think you always think that when he’s in the game that he can do those things.”

On Ahmed’s performance:

“I think he had that one game-changing run, and I thought he did a good job other than that. But that’s the nice thing about him. If you get some space out there you never know what can happen, depending on how everybody else fits the run. I think he’s doing a good job and it was just a unique injury he had. We just had to make sure he was rested and ready to go and got some swelling out of his leg and it really happened like we hoped it would. So he didn’t miss much, might have made him better, got his legs fresh.”

On the decision to play light in the box against USC:

“You have to go back and forth. It’s not always a light box. Sometimes it’s a heavy box and sometimes you’re disguising things. The one thing that can change the game in a hurry, as we all know, is explosive plays. If teams can get small chunks, sometimes that can be a little bit painful and anxiety-provoking, but we know how hard it is on offense to go long-play drives without explosives. I thought the guys did a great job. I think the one thing on defense you’re always nitpicky on is tackling. I think there’s a couple times you’d like to tackle better, but again, they’ve got some pretty good athletes and strong runners. Credit to those guys for pulling out some things. There’s a couple things we didn’t fit just quite right, kind of creased us on ’em. That’s going to happen when they spread you out and guys try and fit into gaps from distance and not quite get there sometimes.”

On Michael Pittman not being targeted for a quarter and a half:

“I think those things are always coverage determined. I don’t know what their offense (is). I don’t know what they’re teaching the quarterback. But I know in general, most of the time it’s coverage driven where a quarterback goes with the ball. If a guy’s pressed, you’re working somewhere else or if a guy’s got off and underneath, those type of things. I just know in the past, sometimes people say why aren’t you getting the ball to so-and-so more? Sometimes the coverage just doesn’t dictate that.”

On Peyton Henry’s third quarter kick:

“He was our kickoff guy last year. He can do a lot of different things like that — cross kick and sky kick and kick it deep. Tim’s obviously been handling those kickoff duties, doing a nice job. Put Peyton in to kind of have some fun.”

On if he’s surprised more teams don’t do that:

“You can fair catch those and then it just goes to the 25. You got to pick and choose to try and keep people off balance a little bit. It’s not a like a little bit from years ago when you could just fair catch it and the ball was always going to go to the 25. The kickoff game’s change. There’s not quite as many of them being returned. I think the powers that be got what they wanted when you just look at the stats. There’s just not as many kickoffs being returned.”

On the team’s practice habits:

“These have been great kids. They’ve kind of bought into practicing hard, always, sometimes more efficient than other times. It’s always about practicing efficiently with that same kind of attitude and edge. But they’ve done a really good job. Each week is a unique challenge — offensively, scheme-wise or whatever. We got a completely different animal coming this week than the run-and-shoot and spread that we’ve been seeing. Completely different. That will be a new mental challenge and away we go.”

On how the defensive backs have matured:

“It’s good. We’re playing so many of them because of all the receiver sets that we’re seeing and so many of these pass-heavy offense. When you’ve got young guys, there’s no substitute for game experience and so to get those guys in. Each week, you can kind of see guys learning and growing. Sometimes the growing pains, they are growing pains. It’s not exactly what you like. But then you can see them as the game moves or the next week that we’re not hopefully going to make the same mistake twice.:

On the sideline warning:

“I think he was talking about me and I’m like, ‘You talking about me?’ He might have been.”

On if he got clarification on the call:

“I don’t totally know if it was me or another coach. Yeah. It is what it is. There wasn’t a bump into somebody. It was just somebody who was in the white that shouldn’t have been and it could’ve been me.”

On Trey Adam’s unsportsmanlike penalty:

“I don’t know specifically. A little bit of extracurriculars. It kind of happened so long after the play that the tape was off and all that. I don’t know. He’s a little more buff today than he was yesterday, though.”

On if the standard punishment is still 500 pushups:

“Of course it is.”

On how long that takes:

“Depends. Small guys can seem to knock them out a lot faster than the big guys. It can be painful for those big guys.”

On Hunter Bryant and Cade Otton:

“I think that’s one thing that our offense staff, Bush and those guys have done a really good job playing those guys together and emphasizing that. Kind of not making it always two tight end sets. They turn it into three wide-out sets and sometimes four wide-out sets. They can do that with those guys. And so just having the flexibility to do multiple things with those guys. When you have guys like that, we always like it. We think they can keep defenses off balance. That’s been really good.”

On Joel Whitford and the special teams:

“I thought Joel had a really strong game last week. I thought he did a nice job of placing the ball and a nice job of getting the ball out, buying time when we could. Because I think SC is a real notorious heavy pressure team. So sometimes the kickers just want to get it out when they have time to not rush it. So I thought he did a nice job of just playing with poise and really placing the ball correctly and getting distance when we needed it. So that was good. I thought our special teams in general was pretty solid. There was one kickoff return … and they’ve got good kickoff returners. That’s a strength of theirs. We knew that going on. We had guys there. We just didn’t get off blocks and make the plays. We had like three guys and he somehow squirted through us. Like I said, sometimes there’s pretty good players on the other side too.”

On the botched double reverse:

“Let me just say this: there’s going to be calls that don’t go right. We’re going to try stuff. It’s not going to always go right. That’s just how it is. Everybody seemed to like the little two-point play that was a little tricky. When it works, it’s awesome. When it doesn’t, you’ve got egg on your face. We’re going to always try stuff. That’s just how it is, and sometimes they’re going to guess right and time us. Sometimes we’re going to get out of it. Sometimes we’re going to check ‘em, and it is what it is. Our defense swelled up, and it’s all good. There’s plays every game where both sides, all coordinators, would like to have back. But like I said before, that one’s on me. We were going to roll with it, and they hit us with the perfect blitz.”

On whether Hunter Bryant should have kept the ball and taken the loss:

“It happens so fast. Yeah, for sure you do. But they called probably the one thing we didn’t want to have them call and they timed it and it is what it is.”

On Petersen’s philosophy on hitting a big play after a sudden change:

“Maybe, and I think a lot of guys do. So we don’t want to always do that, because I think defenses know that. So we were backed up on our side. A lot of times teams get aggressive on the other side of the field and it needs to not be like that. It needs to be whenever. You’ve got to be able to take chances. Even sometimes if they don’t work, the defenses know that, that you’re going to try it. If you try a fake field goal and it doesn’t work, that changes things mentality-wise. We’re going to continue to take chances. We just are. We’ve got a lot of reverses, a lot of stuff that’s worked over the years – double passes, all those things. It’s all good when they work, and when they don’t everybody wants to second-guess them. That’s just what we’re going to keep doing.”

On what jumps out about Stanford:

“Just their style is different, certainly on offense. (They’re a) multiple tight end team, always have been. A lot of checks. Slow the game down. Not a tempo team. So you get less plays. So you’ve got to be efficient with your drives and all those types of things. So I always think about this. You’ve got three days to prepare for this team, three real practice days. That’s the beauty of college football: everybody’s got these unique styles, from Stanford’s style to the Washington State style couldn’t be more different, to everything in between. They really are different when you’re preparing for them defensively. I think that’s one of the real big differences between the NFL and college football. You just see a lot more variety, although it can look pretty similar unless you’re studying the game. But it’s not. So yeah, much different situation to get ready for this week.”

On preparing for more QB uncertainty:

“I think they’re similar again. I mean, they don’t change their offense. Again, they might emphasize different calls, depending on what their strengths and weaknesses are of each quarterback. But they look very similar to me. Stanford’s always going to have a big-time thrower. They’re always going to have a good guy in there. They’re very similar.”

On if an injury to Tim Horn forced Peyton Henry to kick off:

“No. We just put him in.”

On explaining Stanford’s uncharacteristic numbers defensively:

“That’s a good question. I don’t really look at any of that stuff until I look at the tape, you know, to just kind of see schematically what they’re doing and what they play and all that. Then sometimes I’ll look at that just to confirm things. I don’t really have an answer for that. I mean, sometimes match ups. They have some new players. I know that. So sometimes it takes a minute to get the new players up to speed. It’s just interesting, because when you do look at that (the numbers) are kind of surprising to me, because you do see good stuff. The tight end is … I don’t know how to stop him. He caught a bunch of balls off us last year. He’s doing the same stuff. You just give him a chance at 6-7 and he’s going to make plays. I think their running back, Scarlett, is shifty. He’s strong. Wedington can do some things. He started at running back. They moved him out there. And their o-line, they’ve got those big o-linemen again, but some of them are new, I know. They’re probably getting those guys up to speed, and same thing on defense. There’s some guys that have played for a while, but they’ve got some new guys as well. I think they’re growing like most teams are each week.”

On the team’s attitude that may lend itself to road success:

“Let’s hope. We’ve only been on the road one time, and that one they played great and all those type of things. But yeah, I can probably answer that better in the next two weeks.”

On the Michael Pittman 44-yard touchdown breakdown:

“We just – a little play action. Settled our feet a little bit in the secondary and he got behind us. Fink threw a good ball. Sometimes you have to think for a minute and it’s too late.”

On Elijah Molden and Cam Williams interceptions:

“Elijah played a heck of a game. I mean Elijah’s all over the place. Cam, really nice to be a free safety. That’s a little bit hard for defenses to design to, right? Playing deep. He’s a center fielder so he’s able to cover some ground. I think he’s getting better every week.”

On how hard it is to coach a DB to simply bat the ball down instead of picking it off:

“Yeah. Hard. Hard. I think that comes with experience and all those type of things. That’s just a reaction.”

On how Petersen assess the Huskies’ in-state recruiting over the last 3-4 years:

“Think it’s solid. Targeted the guys. I always say this; I mean guys should go where they fit the best. It’s all about the kids. I think local kids a lot of them this place is going to fit them to a T. If it doesn’t they have to go where it does best.”

On the California bill and its potential impact on recruiting:

“Yeah. Absolutely. I don’t know how all this is going to go. Luckily it’s not a problem I have to solve. So, good luck.”

On other states potentially joining California enacting a similar bill, how big of a threat does Petersen view it in terms of recruiting:

“I mean, they got to get it figured out. I don’t know. You got to have some rules to play, by so hopefully they come up with the rules to play by. I don’t know. I don’t have anything to do with this. They’re not asking me for advice on any of this stuff. So just try to coach the guys, recruit the guys with the rules they give us. Yeah, I think that’s what everyone is concerned about the recruiting rules.”

On if Petersen would like to have input on potential legislation:

“Always. On everything. It’s the game we love and spend our whole life doing. It doesn’t matter if it’s whatever we would always like to have a say because I think we’re always trying to do what’s best for the kids. Contrary to some opinions.”

On coaching salaries and if Petersen could see a time when that plays a role:

“I have no idea. You’ve asked me that before. I really don’t know. I have no idea how this is going to go. So just adjust and adapt. Play by the rules. I try not to spend time worrying about stuff that I don’t have control over.”

On if Asa Turner could play a significant role against Stanford:

“We’ll see. He did a nice job with the snaps he got last game and I think he’s growing each week as well. Another guy, young guy, that’s been impressive.”

On if Petersen is getting closer to determined which other younger freshmen will not redshirt:

“There’s probably – we’re still at the front end of the season. So we still have a handful of games to go before we make a decision on a couple other guys. For the most part I think it’s settled out. There’s still a couple guys, depending on an injury here or there, where it could go a different way.”

On the crowd being different at Stanford:

“Yeah I think every environment is unique and different. I think time of the game is different. I don’t know if that helps or hurts things down there. But for sure it’s different.”

On if it matters between sitting at the hotel waiting for a late kickoff:

“Well, yes. Because you know you’re going to get home really, really late for the kids. The actual sitting around is all the same.”

On the effect when UW is the road team getting home late:

“I think It has a big effect. I think it has a really big effect. You feel it the next day. You feel it the day after. Kids got to get up and go to school now, practice hard, all those things. They feel it.”