Another week. Another Chris Petersen press conference.

Here’s what Washington’s sixth-year head coach had to say on Monday about the Utah loss as well as Friday’s opponent, Oregon State.

“Well, not much different to report. Analyzing the tape, it’s hard to beat a team like that when you have three turnovers, first and foremost. We couldn’t run the ball as effectively as we would have liked to. We did some decent stuff early on. As the game went on and we got behind in the fourth quarter, that always makes it tough. That was a big thing there. On defense, our defense played really, really well at times. The big thing was just that fourth quarter, being able to finish. On both sides. We had two series where it’s three-and-out. We had penalty, penalty. And against a team like that, a defense like that it’s very hard to overcome as soon as you do that. And then we had another three-and-out.

“On the other side of the ball we couldn’t stop them the last two drives. We have to figure out a way to be a better finishing team in the fourth quarter, without question. It’s not want-to. It’s execution, it’s confidence, it’s belief. We’re doing everything in our power in practice to try to recreate some of those situations.”

On if there’s anything telling him that belief or confidence isn’t there:

“You can’t give somebody confidence. You have to go out and earn it. We can only coach ’em how we coach ’em and get ’em dialed in the meetings and everybody’s locked in. Go back, we’re playing good football teams that have played better than us. But you’ve got to go out and earn it.”

On the failed option play with Jacob Eason:

“Which option play?”

The one in the first half Eason kept:

“First half, we were hanging in there. To me, it’s the second half, and in particular the fourth quarter. That’s where we’ve got to do better.”

On Eason trying to force things and your conversations with him:

“We had a lot of other chances. It’s never going to come down to any one guy. The quarterback’s got the ball in his hands every play and it’s a difficult position. There’s a couple of throws, obviously, he’d love to have back. But even with all that being said, we still had some other chances to get things done. We’re talking about in the fourth quarter, on both sides of the ball. I kind of go back, I think he’s learning every game. He’s played well in a lot of ’em and there’s some learning opportunities that you just can’t get except for in the game. It’s the second year of college football playing.”

On handling pressure in the pocket and the spin move he does:

“Yes. We don’t get much of that in practice. We’re trying to emphasize him staying in the pocket. That’s your game, step up, not out. So we’ll keep working on that.”

On having four games left/redshirts:

“I don’t know if that’s going to change much in terms of the guys that you haven’t seen. We’re trying to get Ty (Jones) in the mix. But the other guys, I’m trying to think. I don’t think there’s another guy that hasn’t played in some significant games, three games. Faatui Tuitele played in three games, he’s got one left. Some of the other guys, at this point, we’re probably holding tight.”

On Edefuan Ulofoshio:

“He seems to make plays is why he’s earned it. He’s still a young player. He’s still learning that position, inside. In high school, he was kind of on the outside. When you put him in there, he seems to kind of do some things. Make plays. He was one of the guys that caused a fumble. He’s caused a fumble on a kickoff. We’re just trying to force the issue a little bit and see if he can do more.”

On the next step for Marquis Spiker:

“It’s probably just keep doing what he’s doing. He’s been practicing better. That’s really what it is. Then we put him in the game and he’s been able to attack the ball. That’s one thing we really like about him. He’s a rangy guy that can attack the ball and if you get around him, he’s got pretty sticky hands.”

On being thin at running back:

“We still got guys, we do. I’ve been telling you guys forever. That’s the position. You’re like, ‘Oh, you got all this depth.’ No, you don’t. It’s just a matter of time. As soon as one guy gets dinged, the next guy’s right next to him. We’re in OK shape. That’s not a problem at this point.”

On Cam Davis’ health:

“Cam Davis can play. He can play. He’s practicing full speed and all that stuff.”

On Sean McGrew’s health:

“You see where he’s at. A couple snaps in the game.”

On clock management/timeouts at the end of the game:

“We got to score. We got to get our best stuff in. It took us until fourth down. That’s not an ideal situation, using 19 plays to score. We’re just eating clock. You only get so many possessions. When you’re done there, you better score. The chance of getting an onside kick is less than 10 percent. Yeah, you got to save the timeouts if you get the ball — if you get it — but you gotta score first or it’s a moot point. We were just taking a lot of time. I thought it was best to use one there. Still didn’t get the onside kick.”

If you have all three timeouts, you could get it back off to them and stop the clock?

“If you score. If you score. We don’t want to call a bad play and waste it and not score. It took us four downs to score so.”

On differences in the pass rush between first and second half:

“Not really. Guys were just defeating one-on-one blocks and those type of things. There’s nothing that popped out even in the fourth quarter on both sides of the ball. Like, what is showing up here? They executed better than we did, you know? On offense, it’s a really good defense, we pound the ball in there for no yards. Then we throw it. They executed at crunch time better than we did. On the other side, same thing. They drove the ball and we couldn’t get off the field. Those thirds downs. We had three thirds downs that were just like crushing in that last quarter. We just couldn’t do it.”

On Oregon State entering the game with confidence:

“Yeah. They do. I mean, I think it’s awesome for Jonathan and those guys down there. That’s a lot of hard work and those guys have been building that thing up. Setting their process in place all last year and now you are kind of starting to see the fruits of their labor. Those kids play hard down there and it’s showing up. That’s why they’re winning. They’re on a two-game win streak. I think their offense is … they’re kind of laying in the weeds down there. No one is really talking about those guys. They got a big-time quarterback. They got two excellent running backs. They got maybe the best receiver in the Pac-12. More touchdowns, more yards, more all this stuff than everybody. They got some shifty speed guys as well so they’re doing a nice job. They’re building their confidence and they’re playing well.”

On helping to take the team on the road:

“I like playing at home. I think our fans are awesome. They were great on Saturday. You could feel them loud and clear. I think we all like playing at home.”

On if there are potential distractions:

“No. I mean, it doesn’t matter if you’re home or away they’re distractions, right? If you pay attention to it. And there is a lot of distractions out there. My blood pressure is fine until I come in here and I’ve talked to you guys. No offense. Because I don’t look at that stuff and I do my best to keep telling our team. There are a lot of people out there you know how it goes. You pay attention to that, that’s where you mind goes. You pay attention to what we’re trying to get done here we’ll get things straight.”

On the impact of Smith knowing Petersen and vise versa on the sideline:

“Yeah. I thought it was interesting if you really knew what was going on in the game last year, in terms of the things that were called that hadn’t been called all season. And then there is comes with all this different stuff. There were some interesting things going on last year I thought.”

On if Hunter Bryant is the most dynamic tight end Petersen has coached athletically:

“He’s probably, I’m trying to think back, he certainly is up there in terms of the wide receiver dynamic, ball in his hands type guy for sure. Comes very naturally to him. I think he’s working on the other part of his game to be able to play down there in the box a little bit. Making progress there as well. But he’s a natural catcher and a really competitive guy when the ball is in the air. That’s what you really like about him.”

On Hunter Bryant as a recruit:

“You never know until you get him here. I always say that. You just don’t know how guys are going to … at every part of this program, you just don’t know how guys are going to adjust and handle the whole thing. But we certainly thought that and a lot of people did that were recruiting him. But like I always say, some guys are maybe a little better than you thought. Some guys are not quite or whatever. And I think just his ball skills and how he’s going to compete at this level is probably better than we thought, because you really don’t know until you get them here. But he can go get the ball.”

On what Terrell Bynum has done in his last two games:

“It’s not the last two weeks. I keep saying that. There’s a lot leading up to that. Everybody thinks it’s just these two weeks. It doesn’t just happen, and we throw guys out there. I know that’s what a lot of people want to do, like if you’re not successful one possession, ‘Just give another guy a chance!’ We do. We give them a lot of chances in a less competitive environment in practice. And if they can’t get it done there, it’s better (to play) somebody else. We’re not going to put them in a game and go, ‘Yeah, I bet they’re just a gamer.’ That doesn’t happen. So Terrell’s been coming on strong. Terrell got a lot of meaningful reps last year, even though we didn’t throw him balls. Then he’s just continually building. We’ve had him in there a lot more. Earlier in the season the ball didn’t come his way as much. Now it’s just starting to come his way. You start to move a guy around a little bit to make the odds go in his favor. But he’s done a nice job for a long period of time, to tell you the truth, in terms of just getting better.”

On depth at inside linebacker:

“It’s interesting because we’ve got two old guys and a bunch of young guys. That kind of happens through attrition, and guys don’t make it here, DJ Beavers medically retiring and all those things. That’s part of the game. A lot of times you look at positions, and you’re always a year or two in advance when you’re trying to build your group. Each coach is responsible for their group and what it looks like. Every now and again you get thrown a curveball where it’s like, ‘This guy didn’t make it. This guy got medically retired. This guy isn’t quite as good as we thought.’ Whatever it is, you can get yourself in a position depth-wise.”

On what he saw in Jonathan Smith as an assistant to make him believe he’d be a successful head coach:

“I think a lot of that stuff always starts with the type of person you are. I really do. That’s what leadership and all those type of things are. Is a guy grounded and solid just as a dude? Because you’re going to go through some hard things and it can change who you are and you can overreact. Jonathan’s one of the most even-keeled, mellow guys that I’ve been around, and that can suit you pretty well in certain situations. I know it can as a play-caller. So he’s an awesome guy and is doing a great job down there.”

On the message to recruits after losses:

“It is what it is, like I said. To me, this thing, if it’s as finnicky as one year when it’s not or one year when you win … you’ve got to look at body of work. You’ve got to look at the philosophy of the program. You’ve got to look at the university you’re coming to. That’s what I think our guys do. There’s no message change. Why would we change our message? We’re not going to change who we are. Sometimes the ball bounces your way. Sometimes it doesn’t. Sometimes you play two really good teams back-to-back. Sometimes you don’t. Sometimes you’re young. It’s just all those things. That’s life. So our message doesn’t change.”

On if he gets any input on scheduling:

“With you saying that, what do you think? What do you think? Not even kind of. I mean, it is what it is. I’m glad we’re playing on a short week, just the way things have gone. I want to get out there and I want to go play. It was awesome to not have to sit around the office all day today and put in plays. We went out there and practiced. It was great. We get to play sooner. We’ll go play in a handful of days and reload.”