Washington is 1-1.

But the season is not over, and neither are Chris Petersen’s weekly news conferences.

Here’s a full transcript of what the sixth-year Huskies coach said as he wrapped up the California loss and looked ahead to Hawaii.

“Well, obviously a tough game on Saturday, and a lot of it – three quarters of it – was some really good football our guys played. I’m really proud of them for how hard they played. They really played well on tape, and then there’s a handful of things that you’d just love to have back. That’s the game, though. That’s why we’re still a work in progress. But a lot of learning goes on, and that’s what we love about our guys. They’re in. They care. They’re fighting hard. We’ve just got to keep growing ‘em and keep getting them experience. No substitute for that. In some ways, we were almost trying too hard there at the end, missing some tackles. Sometimes that happens when that anxiety goes up. I also really appreciate our fans. When we went out there I didn’t think anybody would be in the stadium, and there was a nice crew that stayed and they were loud as heck. I mean, I was really surprised how loud those that stayed were. That was awesome. Different experience, I guess, for everybody. So I really, really appreciate 1.) the fans that showed up. That was going to be one heck of a crowd. Then when the lightning came and left, those that stayed were even more impressive. So we really appreciate you guys.”

On what they did during the delay:

“We were trying to figure out if we were going to play, is really what we were doing because we were looking at the weather and how long this was going to take. I think both sides were getting very close to calling it off if we couldn’t get that thing started by 10:30ish. We kept talking about 11 o’clock, that was going to be too late for the guys. But the guys just kind of hung in there and were waiting for us to tell them what to do.”

On if he talked to Cal coach Justin Wilcox during the delay:

“I did. We did. Yeah. It was kind of like trying to figure out what we were thinking and get on the same page. I think we both kind of felt the same.”

On what the contingency plans were if they did call off the game:

“Well, that was why we really wanted to play, because it wasn’t going to be good for either one of us had we not played the game in terms of the long run and the big picture of bowl games or whatever. It’s just less games played. So we all really wanted to play.”

On if the delay changed the dynamics of the game:

“I think certainly, but both sides had to deal with it, right? That’s kind of what I mean. It’s all equal footing. We were all hanging out, waiting for it. I was really proud of the guys. Once we started playing, it didn’t feel any different to me, and I didn’t feel any different energy on the sideline or anything like that. Once we went, we went and I think everybody just focused back in.”

On how UW’s tackling issues showed up on tape:

“It was a little bit of what I was just talking about. It was just a little bit almost of that trying-too-hard thing, you know? Sometimes guys are trying so hard they get out of a gap, and now that creates a bunch of space. Now the guy that’s coming knows there’s a bunch of space, and now he’s (scrambling) rather than fitting off each other, wrapping up. We didn’t wrap up quite as well as we have when we had tackling issues. Like I said, there was some really good football on tape. But when we had issues, it was some of that type of stuff. I think when you see guys breaking tackles out there, you know it’s going to be a wrap-up tackling-type issue. You’ve got to go through some hard things sometimes to learn from it.”

On if Jacob Eason should have thrown the pass to Hunter Bryant that was intercepted:

“No, I think that one probably should have come off that (read), because the way Hunter took his release should probably take him off that throw. But Hunter makes a lot of plays. So like we always say, it’s easy to sit here in the film room and second-guess that when he’s got one-on-one coverage and that guy’s a big body that can make plays. But analyzing it again, I think a do-over, he probably doesn’t want that throw. Our defense played good. They didn’t get any points out of when we turned that ball over. But it is a few plays where we had decent field position and those type of things.”

On if he kicked himself after the game for the end-of-game clock-management decisions:

“(Calling a timeout earlier) is not the issue. The issue is, and someone brought it up, do you let them score? That’s what I think the issue is. We’re talking about seconds with no timeouts. You’re going to have no timeouts, and to drive the length of the field backed up like that, in my opinion, and looking at all the analytics, that’s not the issue.”

On if they talked about letting Cal score:

“That’s always the one when they’re right down there. If you do (let them score), then you’ve got some timeouts and you can go the other way and have a chance to battle. Because the field-goal situation was looking pretty good. But I knew our guys were going to push hard on the field goal, and they did run the ball. They were smart on their clock management. They did run it one time, and you’re trying to get the ball out there. We got a lot of hats on it, but the chances of fumbling there are pretty small odds. But I think that’s the conversation, not ‘Are you going to take another timeout?’ Because I’m not sure what you’re talking about. There was some time that ran off the clock when he lined up to kick the field goal, that I wanted him to get into his stance. But the time was so … we’re talking a handful of seconds. That’s not really, in my opinion, going to really influence the game. I think the big decision is, ‘Do you let them score?’”

On if in the future they’ll give more consideration to letting a team score in that situation:

“There’s always consideration. We’re still figuring that one out, where we really want to be. You don’t see it that much, but I think that is something you’ve really got to look at and consider.”

On whether he’s saying the UW defense should have let Cal score:

“I’m not saying that. I’m saying it’s something we’re analyzing. I think a lot of people might say that. Some others would say no. It depends on their kicker, your situation, all those types of things.”

On placekicker Peyton Henry’s play this season:

“He was money on Saturday, for sure. That was a big-time kick, without question. One of the things I said after the game was that we kicked a lot of field goals, and maybe that’s on me for not going for it more. That’s another situation. It’s like, maybe you need to take some more chances going for it. Conventional wisdom says, yeah, take the points and you feel everybody’s good. Then you lose the game and it’s like, ‘Why didn’t you take the points?’ But you look at a lot of this analytics stuff, and they’re going to tell you to go for it a lot more than they’re going to tell you to kick field goals. So really, again, to me, if we’re talking about some of that stuff it’s like, Peyton did a great job when we asked him to, and maybe there’s a time or two when we should have gone for it more.”

On whether fourth-and-six at the Cal 7-yard line was one of the situations when UW should have gone for it:

“That could have been one of ‘em, yep. There was a couple of them. Peyton answered on those field goals, and then we went for it four other times on fourth down, I think it was. I think we got three out of four. So we’re paying close attention to that as the game goes on at all times, and we’re trying to be a couple downs ahead on all those type of things. The situation changes rapidly.”

On whether he feels bad for Peyton about his 49-yard kick perhaps being forgotten in history:

“No, I don’t feel for him. I feel for our team. I really do. I’m really proud of him and happy that he made that kick. That was awesome. I hope it builds his confidence. I said it last year, I think he can be a really good field-goal kicker. Like all of us, we just need to be more consistent, and he’s made progress. He’s been really consistent so far in the games, and I think that’s one of the things he’s working hard on.”

On if there was a common thread on tape with the dropped passes:

“Not a common thread. There wasn’t a common thread. That was frustrating. That was frustrating to that room, without question. You’ve just got to go back, and I think it all has to do with how we practice and drill work. The games are different in terms of going for that ball and maybe knowing you’re going to get hit and the intensity even in ball drills when there’s no defenders around, that you’re catching and bursting up field. Just the carryover from during the week to Saturday nights, I think that’s a really easy place to not have the carryover in terms of catching. Because now all of a sudden, I’m looking to run. There’s defenders around me. So again, I think that’s another area where we’ll be better.”

On if Eason needed more touch on his passes with any of those drops:

“I think there was one. I think there was one that kind of showed up that might have been counted as a drop on a crossing route that probably wasn’t … more so than taking some steam off it, (he needed to be) just a little more accurate and we might make that play. But the combination of the two (hurt). He’s got to pull the trigger and throw it. Sometimes there are certain passes and certain guys you’re throwing to – running backs and those types of things – where you need to be aware of those things, and I think he is. I think we had one drop by a back that was a good ball. We’ve just got to catch it. We’ve just got to finish the drill.”

On if there was consideration to bring in some of the younger receivers more:

“No. No. We see these guys every single day, and the guys that are playing deserve to be out there and playing. The other guys are making strides and we’d like to get them into the game more, but we’re always going to put who really gives us the best chance. We see these guys every day, and we see what they put on tape every single day. Is there a point where there’s one guy who’s really struggling and there’s a guy behind him who (could make plays and you put him in)? Yeah. We’re going to continue to try to build depth with all of our young guys, whatever the position is. We feel strongly about that. But we weren’t thinking about, ‘We need to get these guys out and put all the young guys in.’ That wasn’t a conversation.”

On the run defense:

“It was really good a lot of times, and then coming out in that third quarter it was not. It was two drives. We looked at that and tried to figure out why it wasn’t. But that’s what I’m talking about. For three quarters nothing crossed the board, just a lot of good football. And then all of a sudden it’s like, huh? What are we doing? We kind of tightened up and played good ball again. For the most part, we played pretty good, except for those two coming out at half.”

On if they’re still trying to figure out the rotation at linebacker:

“I think we’re going to play all those guys. It’s not a matter of figuring out the rotations. You’re talking about some of the young guys, and that’s a position where we do want to play guys. Certainly at that physical position, and those guys are on special teams, so we need to play a lot of guys. They put it on tape in practice, so we’ll keep pushing the envelope there. But it’s not any one position. If you want to talk about the DBs, we didn’t put pressure on that quarterback. It all fits together.”

On the pass-interference penalty on CB Kyler Gordon on Cal’s final drive:

“Half the time it’s like, ‘Huh? They called that?’ Or, ‘Huh? They didn’t call that?’ It is what it is. It always comes back to, how do we play it cleaner and better so we don’t have to put ourselves in that situation. We’re not like the NFL. We don’t get to throw the flag and review pass interferences.”

On if he would have thrown a challenge flag on that play:

“I’d like to throw the flag a lot of times. I don’t know. I don’t even know if I saw it during the game, to tell you the truth. I don’t know if I had a good angle at it.”

On how the DBs could have played differently on Cal’s 27-yard completion in its final drive:

“Just fit off each other. We were overaggressive and kind of ran by it and he cut it inside and made a really good play.”

On if senior WR Quinten Pounds is available:

“He is not available for the next two games. He’s been suspended. The first game he was available but wasn’t ready to go, and he won’t be available for the next couple games.”

On WR Trey Lowe’s recovery from an infection:

“He’s getting better. He’s with us. He’s getting better, making progress. Very strange situation health-wise, but he’s getting better.”

On Ty Jones’ status:

“Yeah, Ty is with us, week-to-week. That’s what he is. I don’t know who’s saying he’s different than that. I always tell you guys, if he’s going to be out for the season we’ll report that.”

On if analytics has affected his thinking on coaching:

“I would hope so. That’s the world we’re living in, so we do pay attention to it. Yeah. We try to study the game. I think a lot of it goes against old conventional wisdom, kind of referencing maybe going for it a little bit more. So we’re still working through some of that.”

On if trying too hard is a reflection of playing younger guys:

“Yeah, just doing your job, which we always talk about. It’s not just young guys, but we have a lot of young guys out there so it tends to show up there. But even some guys who have been out there for quite awhile, it’s trying to make a play and sometimes you can run by it. We had a couple guys make some really good plays because they’re so aggressive, and then it can show up where your aggressiveness kind of works against you.”

On if trying too hard also applies to turnovers:

“It doesn’t have anything necessarily to do with just the turnover aspect. It’s just playing hard and doing your job and fitting correctly off each other and just that idea of being really aggressive and running to the ball. Good athletes can make you miss. You can over-pursue and they feel it and cut right back on you, which happened.”

On RB Salvon Ahmed breaking 20 carries for the first time in his career:

“I think he’s making progress, no question. He did a nice job and put his pads down and kind of finished some runs. So that was good to see.”

On what makes Hawaii’s passing game so effective:

“I think we’ve got a really good team coming in here, because it’s completely unique. That’s one thing: you don’t see it. They’re back to the run-and-shoot, which you don’t see a lot. You could say the same thing about what they’re doing in Pullman with the Air Raid. You see a little bit more of that these days; USC’s doing it a little bit. But you don’t see what they’re doing out there. They’re good at it. (Head coach Nick Rolovich) has gotten back to his roots, and they’re good. The quarterback’s good. He’s got a great sense of timing. We watched them a bunch now on tape and they’re legitimately good. They’ve got really good receivers that catch the ball really well. That offense makes you right, in terms of if you play this coverage, we’re doing this, and they adjust on the fly. Then they sprinkle in the run game that they have that is really effective. That’s why they’re scoring a lot of points.”

On preparing for two different quarterbacks:

“They’re going to run that system. If another quarterback comes in and it’s a completely different offense, that’s something. But it’s not a completely different offense.”

On the lack of downfield shots against Cal:

“A little bit of that is coverage dictated (it). It really is. There were a couple times where we were trying to get it downfield and coverage wouldn’t let us go down there. One of them was to Hunter that we were trying to push the ball downfield and we did throw it. So, yeah, sometimes against good defenses you’ve got to keep picking and choosing your spots. We’d love to launch it downfield a bunch of times, but you’ve got to keep picking and choosing.”

On if they thought about going for it on fourth-and-six from the Cal 7 after the Luciano false start:

“Well, there’s always thought. That’s exactly what we’re talking about. There’s always thought. So, yeah.”

On how Eason played:

“I thought he played well, and I think he’s going to continue to grow in the system. That’s what I think. I think he’s still getting used to some things, but you put the tape on and kind of see what he was looking at, and it makes sense. But I thought he did a good job.”

On if that delay is more difficult for a QB than other positions:

“It’s hard for me to know on that. I don’t know.”

On how you keep CB Kyler Gordon confident despite penalties and tough plays:

“We work hard on that, and we do do some things in practice when guys are grabbing too much. We really work on that. That’s one of the hardest positions in football, there’s no question about it – that corner position. All of the space, and the space that college football teams create these days. So he’ll keep growing, there’s no question about it. He’s a good player and he’s going to continue to get better.”

On if freshman OLB Laiatu Latu is making a push for more playing time:

“Yeah, absolutely, yeah. He’s impressed us from Day One. It’s just kind of his whole mentality – how he works and how he competes. He’s got a good vibe to him for a young guy.”