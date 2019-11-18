The Huskies are back this week.

And, by extension, so is Chris Petersen’s press conferences.

UW’s sixth-year head coach met the media again on Monday. Here’s a full transcript from his weekly address.

“We’ve had a good couple weeks. Now it’s time to get back into game week. It’s been interesting having these late byes where you play and get all geared up and then you get a bye, and then you get geared up, you play, and then you have another bye. So it’s good for our guys to get rested up and more dialed into school, but it’s exciting to be back to game week. That’s what I’ve got for ya.”

On why has it been a consistent struggle on third down this year:

“Execution. It comes down to, as it always does. A little bit is how we sequence plays as well. We know we’ve got two plays and sometimes that changes things and get it close to fourth and short and try and convert there, but bottom line it just comes down to consistency and execution.”

On if they still self-scout during this bye week like the last one:

“We got a pretty good feel after the first one because we’ve got a lot of body of work that we’re looking at, so we go pretty extensive there. Certainly we add in what we play on top of that and any adjustments we might have made or didn’t make in all three phases, if that helped us at all and how our practice looked in terms of getting better at those situations. We’re still emphasizing certain things. Certainly the third down thing more than ever have in practice. You kind of have your practice templates that you go with on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. But when something’s not exactly where you want it, whether it’s kickoff or third downs or whatever on defense, we’re going to go and spend more time on there, so we’ve been doing that for a little bit, sometimes it’s not as easy as snapping your fingers and away we go. But we keep working at it.”

On the aspects of individual production Petersen would most like to see going forward:

“I think on offense it’s as basic as scoring some more points. I think it always feels like, are we improving? Are we playing how we’re capable of playing? Do we have more to us? I felt like when we played Oregon and Utah, on offense we played at a pretty decent level. But I think we all kind of felt like we had another touchdown in us. We needed another touchdown. In the fourth quarter we didn’t produce. I think those are the things you always feel like. That’s what I feel after games. Coming off the field do you feel like you’re playing toward your capabilities? Or do you feel like there’s too many inconsistencies? When we played Oregon State, felt great about our defense and our special teams was really solid. And then on offense, we didn’t do anything in the pass game. We had no guys making plays. We just didn’t. That can be such a momentum-changer. Jacob (Eason) threw some nice balls in there and we were just a little bit off, but nobody made a play for him. And if we make two of those plays, it just changes the momentum and the feel. Everybody’s pressing a little bit more. That’s what it is. You feel like, we’re playing really good, solid ball. It’s never going to be perfect. Many of us are perfectionists and we’re always nit-picky, but you just have that feeling walking off, that’s how it’s supposed to be.”

On what’s the root of not making plays:

“I don’t know. You get paid to talk about that all day long. I guess we do too. I don’t know. Really frustrating. Dropped balls are frustrating. It’s hard to say. Turnovers…why are we not getting turnovers? Now we’re getting turnovers…man, that’s all we do is work on it. It’s all we do is work on catching balls all day long. It’s all we do is try to put our guys in tough situations. And then you go to a game and, too many dropped balls.”

On if the passing issues are more on the quarterback’s end or the receiver’s end:

“It can be a little bit of all those things. It’s not ever any one thing…this time it would have been nice to maybe have it out a little earlier, sometimes it’s like that is a beautiful ball and the guy knows it’s a beautiful ball and takes his eyes off it to run with it…we get a 50/50 ball that’s up that our guy should have and it’s like really? I could probably catch that one. And they’ll catch a ball like that 49 out of 50 times. So we just keep trying to recreate those things in practice. That’s what we do.”

On if there’s one instance that’s the main problem with quarterback/receivers:

“I always say if it’s any one thing, we can replace that one thing or we can fix that one thing somehow pretty quickly. Most things, there’s a couple different reasons for it. You got to like make sure we’re going to stay after those areas and not go to a certain area and kind of just dabble in certain things. If this is what we’re going to do, we got to keep doing it and keep creating it in practice so the kids have a chance to make plays.”

On encouraging Eason to step up instead of out — is it correctable:

“I think so. I think it’s correctable and I think he’s done a better job. I think that’s something they’re paying close attention to at that position. I think it’s interesting. You watch (Steven) Montez at Colorado and he’s the master of spinning out of those things and creating plays. Jake Browning did that a lot and then he’d get caught every now and then and it was so, what is he doing? There’s a little give and take with that. I think everybody’s got to play to their style, too. Jacob Eason is a pocket passer so he needs to step up vertically and just get grooved into that. I think he’s made some progress there.”

On Edefuan Ulofoshio:

“We’re going to play a lot of guys this time of year. They’re all going to get in there. You guys see what’s going on. He’s going to play and he deserves to play more. That’s when you feel good about things. You see a guy like that taking the next step. I think as a whole the defensive guys really came together and got some pressure the passer. They’re just kind of fitting off things and then Elijah Molden being able to see routes. He’s really on his A game. That’s what it’s about. You just hope you’re improving and I think those guys on defense took a real nice step this last game.”

On if he saw the defensive progress coming at practice:

“Yes, but I think the same thing of the other side of the ball. The kids work hard. I think there’s good execution there and there’s no substitute for the game speed of things. But we feel like how we practice, every game we’re expecting that on all three of our phases.”

On Edefuan Ulofoshio asking the right questions:

“I think a lot of guys, especially when they’re new and young, they just don’t know what they are getting themselves into. Everybody talks a good game until they get here and they get here in the summertime and then you go into fall camp and then you go into the season. It’s just a lot different than it was in high school and it’s the same thing I know our guys that go to there NFL experience. They train their tail off for the combine and they work and they work. And then they get drafted and they’re working, working, working. And then they get to the fall camp and then they get to Game 8 in the NFL and it is shocking. They’re like, ‘Is this not almost over?’ And it’s not almost over. I think we have that on a mini scale. Our season is not quite as long but it’s different than the high school season in the intensity and time commitment. After a while, guys, they back down. It’s all great early on. Those that can persist and keep studying and and keep at it and keep practicing. Eventually, most of the guys come around. You know, they do. Some sooner than later. You can just never tell the timetable. Certain guys can handle it. You never can tell. Certain guys just don’t get too balled up by the moment. That’s what I’ve said about Trent McDuffie. He played great football down there at Bosco and really well coached but we’ve had guys that have been in those situations before and it still takes more time. Edy has done a great job of coming in here and he’s not a true freshman but he’s stuck to this script for a year and a half now. You can just tell because its kind of how he shows up every day, the way he thinks about things. You know when a guy is real about it and other guys are fighting through it.”

On approaching the end of the season and talking to the seniors about it:

“I try to bring it up a little bit, to our whole team. Because it’s like, every year it’s completely different. It doesn’t matter, just the chemistry changes. That we all just appreciate this. All the hard work that the kids have put in and all the hard battles that they’ve been through. It’s awesome when they all come out your way and it is really painful when it does not. But still, these kids have really stayed focused and worked hard. In some ways that’s more impressive than when it all goes your way. I’ve been on a lot of teams that it’s like, yeah they talk a good game but they still aren’t putting the same work in. I think a lot of these guys are and I think they really care. We still got three games left and they’re really, really important. I know it just sounds corny and all that, but it’s kind of what we were talking about. We’re improving and we’re getting close to what we’re capable of with this team and all these guys together.”

On if this season is a different message to the seniors compared to previous seasons:

“Well we’ve lost some hard fought games this year that we haven’t lost last couple years. So it certainly feels different. Any loss is. I don’t know. I wish everybody in this room could experience what it feels like. For everybody. For the coaches, for the kids. How hard it is. And then you lose another one that you don’t think you should and it’s like, that is adversity. I know it’s just sports and there’s a lot more things in life that are important than that, winning and losing football games. We all get that. But in terms of the energy and importance, and the effort that everybody puts into it, it is hard to reload and stay focused. And keep scratching and keep clawing, keep supporting each other. That’s hard. I think there’s a lot of good that can come out that. Not just for these kids football wise but other things down the road.”

On the importance of bowl practices:

“I think they’re important. I really do. Because as we know there’s going to be quite a few guys next year that will be factors, next year, that aren’t big factors. So for us to really train fundamentals and techniques, we’ll figure all that out when it gets to be bowl season. How many practice times we get and all those things. But I know this, there is going to be as much urgency on those as anything we do around here. But that’s a few weeks away.”

On MJ Tafisi:

“Like I said MJ is practicing with us. He’s there running around. He’s not necessarily doing contact things. But he knows when to pull off and all those type of things. So he is making good progress. Yesterday we practiced and he was out there and everything with the rest of the guys. But when you do something like that we’re making sure that his strength levels, all those type of things, are no doubt out about it. And that he feels good and confident about things as well.”

On Richard Newton being back:

“I think everybody in this program loves his mentality. I think you guys feel it too. When he gets the ball it feels like this guys is kind of on a mission. Now with that being said it’s hard to be out for a handful of weeks and get thrown back in there because there’s nothing like the game speed. What happens is, a lot of times is those guys just need to slow down a little bit and see things more, and then put your pads down and go. So it was awesome to get him back in there and get him rockin’ and rollin’ and keep building on that.”

On Colorado:

“I’ve been impressed with those guys. They play hard. I mean you can see that. I know anytime there’s a coaching change it takes most times a minute to get everybody on the same page, all those type of things. But the one thing that jumps out to me is those guys play hard. Every game. You never know. You hear a teams’ record, you look at it, and you think – you put the tape on and you’re like ‘oh this is different than you think’. And that’s probably the one thing that has really grabbed my attention. I don’t think you pay attention to the records. I really don’t. I think they play hard. Coach (Mel) Tucker has done a nice job of getting those guys to play inspired. I think their crowds – from what you can see on tape – and that’s a tight venue down there where the stadium is right on you. They’ve had good crowds most of the whole season. I think that helps them. They play well at home. I think that’s another thing. So late, cold night, grass all those type of things. It’ll be a good challenge.”

On eliminating the mistakes in the thought process for Jacob Eason after throwing late season interceptions:

“I think it’s a little bit trial by error. He’s made that throw, both of those throws, a lot in practice. Both those interceptions aren’t new concepts to us. But, if you’re a little bit late in the game or maybe the look was a little bit different. Whether you should come off that. (Snaps). Those things happen that fast. And that’s what I kind of keep going back to with him. He’s a redshirt junior that’s played going on two years now. And at that position when things come your way… I do think he’s getting better with the reps that he’s getting but it’s not going to be perfect and there’s going to be things he wishes he had back. The more he sees things the better he gets. “

On if Petersen is wary of going to the well once a quarterback makes a poor decision:

“I think this. I think there’s certain routes you’re always leery about and an out to the wide side of the field has scared me for 30 years of coaching. There’s been a lot of times when we just haven’t done that. Now Jake Browning threw quiet a few of those. But I also know he threw a pick or two on those. And so, I think a lot of it has to do with knowing strengths and weaknesses of certain things. Also knowing what quarterback – certain guys like certain routes and don’t like certain things. So we’re always going to keep our quarterback… if there is something that guy doesn’t like or really likes, we’re going to lean towards those things for sure. Because they’re all different. I know this. You know this: you better pay attention to what you’re quarterback is feeling or it’s going to be a problem.”

On if Eason has preferences on plays and routes:

“I think during the game he’s like you call it, I know what to do. Certainly during the week you like to have discussions of what are the things in our offense do you feel really good about and what things (inaudible) and then you tweak from there.”

On getting QBs comfortable with certain routes and then expanding what they do from there:

“We would never put something in that tey wouldn’t know as a chalkboard expert. If they don’t know as a true expert on the board in the class room we’re not putting that in. it’s not going in the game. We might practice it but it’s not going in the game. But a lot of us can be chalkboard experts and not get it done on that field so then it comes down to the repetition on the field so they can react in a split second. And then a lot changes. There are five different coverages, five different looks you can get on any one route so you have recreate those, sometimes a bunch for certain guys, and sometimes not as much. The more you have a guy in your system the more a guys has seen those types of things, the quicker he’s going to react in making his decisions.”

On Pac-12 officiating:

“I think this, I think guys just get hyper-sensitive on things. If we can’t do things on third downs you guys are going to be all over that. We had issues last year, there are always going to be issues. No one is going to be perfect. That’s just part of the game and as long as you feel like you’re working their tail off to get them right and improve and the processes are in place to get them right and improve, that’s the game. It’s just not going to be perfect. But I think sometimes everybody is like ‘the pac-12 hasn’t been in the playoff in a couple of years, they’re terrible.’ ‘Oh the refs are no good.’ It’s just the nature and the magnifying glass that’s on it. Someone from another league makes a mistake and it’s ‘oh well.’ I think that happens more so than not. If somebody call it on other guys … I mean, you look at the NFL. There’s all kinds of stuff going on there, guys trying to get stuff right and reviews. Do you want them to get it right? You do, but the game is never going to be perfect.”

On if Pac-12 officiating transparency is effective:

“I don’t even know what is going on with the videos. Have you guys looked at the videos they’re showing? I’m being serious about that because I really don’t know. They put videos out and you guys look? I think that helps. It is what it is. Everybody sees it anyway and if it’s a wrong call it’s a wrong call and move on. Correct it and everybody learn from it the best you can. What else are you going to do. I definitely think transparency is the way to go. You can’t hide any of that stuff.”

On if there being up to 11 bowl-eligible teams is good for the conference:

“I’ve been a broken record on this. Nobody wants to give us any credit the last couple of years but say what you want to say, there is parody in this conference. There is parody. It is hard to win. Look at the scores and all those types of things. I know as the season goes on things shake out but I look at what is going on this weekend and I’m like ‘yup, everybody has a good chance to win.’ And there is no gimmies. You better play good or you’re going to get beat.”

On if the parity is good for the Pac-12:

“That’s a great question. You know, if two of the teams that are running off with it get beat, that’s probably not good for the conference. But I promise you, the teams that are playing them are trying to beat them with everything they’re worth. And, ‘Oh, so be it’ if (it ruins a team’s playoff chances). If we’re playing one of those teams, I’d be (trying to beat) those guys. That’s how it is.”

On what’s holding Austin Osborne back:

“That’s a great question. He’s right there. He really is. He’s practicing well. I keep saying this: he’s going to be a guy that will be in the mix sooner than later. I don’t know what that means. We’ve got some of these guys that have played a lot. In some ways, we’ve got a lot of guys that are similar. You’re looking for guys to separate themselves, to do a little something. But he’s doing a good job. He really is. I’ve been really impressed with him. He takes reps in the rotation. He does some scout team stuff, and he doesn’t flinch. Whatever side he’s working on, he goes 100%. I mean that. I’ve been really impressed with his demeanor. It’s a little bit like Eddy (Ulofoshio), how he just stays with the process, and here it is. I feel the same thing about Austin. He just keeps working, and he’s going to be the player that we hoped he would when we brought him in here. Sometimes that’s just not always on our timetable. But he just sticks to the process. He’ll be a good player here.”

On Osborne’s strengths:

“I think he’s a big body. I do think he can make the tough catch. With all the guys making the tough catch, you’d like to see them be a little more consistent. And really just still knowing our offense inside and out. I think when he gets that into his blood a little bit more he’s going to be able to play faster and more instinctual. I think he’s a smart guy, that if he doesn’t know every little detail, sometimes that can slow guys down. So not overthinking things so much.”

On how much football he watched over the bye:

“You know what, it’s kind of sickening. A lot. You think I wouldn’t watch any, and there was a time I did get out and went and did a few things, which was great. I enjoy watching football, you know?”

On if he saw Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa’s injury:

“Yes. No, I didn’t see it when it happened. I did see it, and it’s unfortunate. This is football. Guys get hurt in practice. Puka gets hurt in practice. It is how it is. I know they’ll have great doctors and they’ll get him patched up and healed up, and he’s going to be a great player down the road.”

On how much he considers taking key guys out to prevent injury when a game has already been decided:

“Each game is different, but I think when you’re in the first half or the third quarter, I don’t think most coaches think about that at all. I think they’re thinking about, ‘I know how teams can make a run on us if we turn the ball over or we don’t do anything.’ That’s all I ever think about. I’m never thinking, ‘OK, we’re good now,’ until that clock strikes zero, or sometimes late in the fourth quarter. So it is what it is. You’re going out there, and if a guy’s playing, he’s playing.”

On if the Oregon and Utah losses continue to burn, considering those teams’ success:

“Oh, trust me … they all burn. They all burn. It’s always about us. I’m not worried about them. I know they’re good teams and programs and all those type of things. I kind of go back to what we were talking about. When you feel like you put your best foot forward – and this thing can be cyclical, with graduation and injuries, all that kind of stuff – so you got what you got. When you feel like the kids are playing as hard as they can play and they’re coached as well and they’re executing as good as we can, then you don’t like it, but you shake their hand, you move on and you try to figure out how to improve. That’s always the case. But sometimes when you feel like, ‘Gosh, we’ve got more to us,’ that’s how coaches are going to feel more times than not. I think that’s just how we think as coaches. It’s like, how do we help these guys? How do we put them in a better position? That’s what I do feel good about, with the guys on our staff and the kids in this program. I think the kids play hard and practice hard, and I think the coaches are always trying to figure out, how do we help these guys? It’s not them. It’s us, as coaches. We’ve got to help them give us a better chance to make plays and win.”

On how it helps the program, besides financially, if Utah or Oregon makes the College Football Playoff:

“I think it’s what you guys have been talking about, or everybody has been talking about: the Pac-12 is this, that, down. So if one of our teams gets in there, I think that helps us – the league. I don’t necessarily like it, because that’s our direct competitor that’s there. But big picture-wise, that’s why I’ve always said, I don’t care about those guys. I care about us. Can we get there? What do we need to do? But then when you step back, OK, if you’re not going to (make it to the playoff), does it help if one of those teams is in the discussion for it? Obviously, how it’s been beat up ad nauseam for the last two years.”

On if recruits realize the conference is getting hammered nationally:

“That’s the negative part of recruiting. That’s what everybody from the outside keeps telling all these kids morning, noon and night. ‘You need to come to this conference,’ and all that. That’ just recruiting. There’s more to it than just that. Can you come here and play big-time football? Can you play on a national stage? Are you going to get a world-class education? Are you going to get treated a certain way? Are you going to play in your backyard, for the most part? There’s so much more to it than … it’s recruiting mumbo jumbo, is all it is. You know it and I know it. Unfortunately the kids go through it for the first time, so it’s like, ‘Yeah, I can’t stay here! I’ve got to get out of here!’ No, you don’t.”