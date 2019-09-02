Another week. Another Chris Petersen press conference.

The sixth-year Huskies head coach met the media on Monday to wrap up Saturday’s win over Eastern Washington and look ahead to a prime time match up against Cal. Here’s a full transcript of Petersen’s comments.

“Obviously, awesome day on Saturday. First, like to thank our fans for coming out. I know it’s before school gets here and we had a decent amount of students that came in there. That was a nice day, good crowd. Really proud of our guys for the way they played out of the gate, to tell you the truth. I thought it was a very clean game, not a bunch of penalties. I don’t think there was any turnovers on either side, so that was good to see. I thought our offense did a nice job, Bush Hamdan did a nice job mixing up plays and motions. O-line did a nice job letting (Jacob) Eason set his feet, thought he was really, really good for a first game coming out of the gate. Was real sharp on his reads and got hit a little bit, got knocked down, so that was probably good for him to know he can take a shot.

“On defense I thought our guys did a good job. There was a lot of offense we were preparing for, and that’s really, really hard to do. I thought they did a nice job. Missed the one tackle when guys ran into each other, got the long one. But other than that there wasn’t a bunch of busted coverages for the new guys back there. That was good to see. Got a lot of young guys in the game and it was the young guys that actually caused the safety. Trent McDuffie penetrated, Laiatu (Latu) got off blocks, it was good to see.

“New challenge this week, but we were pleased with week one.”

On Matteo Mele spelling Nick Harris at center when Harris got hurt:

“Matteo did a good job. Matteo’s been getting a lot of reps in practice as well. Nick’s played a lot of snaps for us, so we’ve been able to work (Mele) quite a bit as well. You never know when that day is going to come where the guy’s gotta go, so he got a lot of good reps. Gotta keep progressing with him and Nick’s week-to-week, and we’ll go from there.”

Advertising

On the wide receiver play:

“I thought that Aaron Fuller did a really nice job. That one catch was obviously spectacular, that was big-league. And then he made a nice catch in the end zone kind of on his back shoulder. So I thought he played well. It was nice to get Andre (Baccellia) deep. Jacob made a nice throw, turned the ball over real nice. I thought they played pretty well as a group. I’m anxious to see this week going up against one of the better secondaries in the country. This will be another whole different challenge.”

On how good wide receiver play affected UW’s red zone success:

“I think you saw a little of that, you saw two really good catches by Aaron. You’re not going to get anybody wide open. It’s usually going to be a guy make a catch on the sideline, or going up, battling for the ball one-on-one. That’s what you see in the red zone, those type of plays. I think you saw two of them, so that was really good to see. But that’s really what happens when you’re throwing the ball to the wideouts in the end zone. It’s gonna be a tough, tight catch, a guy draped on him or using the sideline or the end zone to make something happen.”

On how UW’s red zone efficiency looked on tape:

“It was progress. I think we were 5-6 in terms of touchdowns, so that was good. I think it was progress, yeah. You’re concerned about the first game just with some self-inflicted wounds and stuff seems to show up a little bit more in the red zone. Defenses, a lot of them change their style and mentality, they come after you more, trying to knock you back to get you out of there. It’s a whole different game down there, really. So I thought it was pretty good for game one.”

On whether the Huskies’ best offense is to score before entering the red zone:

“There’s no question. I think that was one of the issues last year. We did a great job moving the ball between the 20’s. And we had a decent amount of explosive plays. But we spoke about this before, a lot of our explosive plays didn’t score. They got us down there, and that’s when things can get tough and you’ve really got to be precise with your game.”

Advertising

On the decision not to attempt a 45-yard field goal with Peyton Henry on fourth-and-6:

“I think (Henry) has a strong leg. I know he’s got distance from there. But I think we were kind of a little bit in that gray area. There’s a lot of gray areas down there. Whether you’re going to punt, whether you’re going to kick a field goal, whether you should go for it…it’s interesting to watch that play out in the series. We’re always a play or two ahead in our minds of, this is going to be two plays to go for it here…and then you could get a negative play, which changes it and you’ve got to adjust quickly. So that was one of those gray area ones where we could have tried it but also wanted let our offense see what they could do.”

On whether his philosophy on third down has changed:

“I think we’re still figuring out the personality of this team. I think if you kind of think you got a couple downs to work this, that certainly changed the play call. I think we’re still kind of developing what we’re going to do well and what’s the strength of our team, certainly down there. I don’t think we totally know just yet. Like I said, I think we got off to a good start. Did some good things in practice and carried it over to the game. This is going to be a whole interesting new dynamic going on this weekend. We’re going to be tested and things are going to be much tougher on offense. That we know for sure. Not just against us last year but even the year before we played them. The score, we made some plays. I think that we played well and we made a few things happen. But if you watch the game, that’s really a good defensive team. Justin does a great job coaching those guys. Peter Sirmon and (Tim) DeRuyter and all those guys, they are all defensive really good minds. They play at a high level of football, there’s no question.”

On the young players in the secondary:

“I thought they did pretty well. There’s a couple of things. Tried to run a little stutter route on Kyler (Gordon) a little bit. He was actually in decent shape and then he kind of ran by him, grabbed him a little bit. He’ll learn from that. I think he got another pass interference. I thought it was pretty good defense. I thought he played pretty good. Cam (Williams) did a nice job tackling. We had the run where he kind of ran into the Keith and knocked Keith (Taylor) off and then we got the long run. All learning opportunities. A lot of those big, explosive plays kind of run through the secondary so there’s a lot of weight on those guys’ shoulders. I thought he did a nice job game one.”

On if Jackson Sirmon’s neck collar has a purpose:

“Absolutely. Yeah. You think he does that for looks? The trainer puts that on. There’s always a purpose. That’s not part of Adidas new getup. We wouldn’t have one guy wearing that. It’s a trainer thing.”

On last year’s loss al Cal:

“I think the one thing is, people on the outside don’t realize how good Cal is on defense. They don’t. That’s the bottom line. Just look at their scores and look at their play over the past two years. They’re just, they’re good. And they got eight of them back or nine and probably more who have a played. I think it’s a really, really good defense and you got to have patience and those type of things. You’re going to have to earn it. They are very good at not giving up much and if they do, that next play … there’s just not a lot of explosive plays and they are very good against the run. If you’re into football, study that defense. They do a great job.”

On Cal quarterback Chase Garbers:

“It’s game one. It’s hard to really tell. But I know they feel good about him. He’s their guy. He’s not splitting time. They’re going with him. He’s an athletic guy that can run around and do different things. We’ve always had a respect for him and that family. We’ve known him for a long time.”

On Cal going with one offensive style:

“I do thing (Garbers) is a dual-threat guy. That’s what I think. They might have run the other quarterback a little bit more but Garbers can run. I think that’s one of his strengths. Now how they choose to use that, that’s something that we got to be on point about. I think he’s a really good scrambler. I think he hurt us a little bit last year but he’s also a guy that can do the zone-read and those type of things. They got a lot of offense, too, over the years. Beau Baldwin does a great job and there’s a lot to defend there. So it’s like, OK, you’re always trying to figure out what they are going to pick and choose for this game plan. But part of it is, he can run.”

On whether Eastern Washington is similar to Cal stylistically:

“I see the styles as being different, the Eastern and Cal style. I think (Cal) is trying to play a little bit more to maybe their personnel, what they have, a little more tight in-game than we saw with Eastern. Eastern truly has really a great running quarterback. That’s part of his game. He’s gonna run option. He’s gonna run quarterback runs. He’s going to scramble out of there. Chase is more of, maybe a little bit more traditional but can do some things with his feet.”

On what was most encouraging about Eason’s debut:

“You know, I think he took what the defense gave him. I think he just kind of stayed within the reads and kind of went there. There was one throw that we probably got lucky on that he tried to throw away and kind of got hit as he was throwing it away that could have been a little bit scary. They could’ve gotten their hands on it. So that was a good one to learn from. But I thought for the most part, I thought his decision making was really good.”

On whether UW’s wide receivers need to adjust to the fact that Eason can throw a football 70 yards:

“That he can throw it that far? I don’t know how many passes we’re going to throw 70 yards. Like you said, the snap threw him off. We’re not wanting to throw a ball that far. Maybe we should design it that way.”

Advertising

On why you don’t want to design plays with 70-yard throws:

“Because usually there is a timing component and if you’re throwing that far the DB can usually have chance to make the receiver up.”

On whether Eason’s ability would make them encourage those throws:

“Like I said there is usually a timing, even the deep balls, there is a timing component. Usually the longer you hold it the better chance you give the DBs to make up ground, not only the corner but the safety. So that’s why you’re not usually holding it that long. Sometimes things break down and guys have to let one go, and it kind of did break down because of the bad snap.”

On whether bad snaps are a concern without your starting center:

“Always. A little bit like a field goal kicker and extra point, you take that stuff for granted and there is a lot going on. The fronts are changing, a guy head up on him and as soon as he snaps it have to hit him and then there is someone not on him and all that stuff in terms of where you’re stepping can pull the ball just a little bit. Matteo wasn’t a center until he got here and the thing we really like about him is I think he can play multiple, multiple positions and we just need him there.”

On Eason’s good hands catching errant snaps:

“Yeah, no question. And sometime our quarterback will overact to a bad snap because their eyes, they’re not paying attention to the snap, they’re kind of scanning the defense and sometimes if a ball comes off just a little bit have a tendency to overreact on it when they don’t need to. Again that’s why the snap is so important just to keep it at that consistent spot somewhere around his numbers.”

Advertising

On whether he could see UW’s young defensive players settling down during the game:

“You can. You can feel them get in there. There’s a lot of nerves going on in the first game for guys that have played a lot of football and certainly guys that haven’t played a lot of football here. You can feel that. and like i said, sometimes it’’ harder on the coaches. A couple of snaps in the game, third quarter coaches can still be nervous on the thing and players are just playing at that point. So they do settle in. and then it also takes some pressure off when you get a lead and are not pressing and all those things. All that kind of helped this weekend.”

On the challenges of jumping into Pac-12 play in Week 2:

“It doesn’t’ change anything. On our side preparation-wise we’re always trying to do best play at highest level, so it wouldn’t change anything in terms of our practice or anything. But yeah coming right out of the gate these are big games. They’re all big games, they really are. But you’re trying to first and foremost be about the league you play in and probably not an ideal situation in terms of some of the newness that we have going on playing a team of this caliber.”

On if the conference has an image problem nationally:

“We can only control what we can control, who we play, doing our deal. We can’t worry about that. I think I’ve said before a lot of this stuff is cyclical. I mean, I think that was one heck of a football game. (Oregon?) Yeah. It could go either way and now it’s like the sky is fall, we can’t win. It’s just always overreaction. You have to let the season play out, you have to get through everything. That’s what I think.”

On whether he’d like to see non-conference games against teams like Auburn played at the new stadiums in Los Vegas and Los Angeles when they’re built, instead of forcing Pac-12 teams to make long road trips:

“Without question. I think that would be awesome. We’ll travel better. It’s easier travel, time change, all those type of things, weather. I guess Texas inside it’s pretty good weather. But yeah, no question. I do think that. Especially when you’re going all the way back east. It will be a little different for those guys coming all the way out West. We played back there in Georgia last year it certainly felt like an away game but that’s part of the deal.”

Advertising

On Kyler Manu’s first career start:

“Yeah, I thought he played well. He did a nice job. He played the best football that I’ve seen him play. Now he got more of an opportunity, was on the field longer. But he was a guy that had a nice game. We’re proud of him.”

On if a redshirt is still possible for freshman outside linebacker Laiatu Latu:

“Well… yeah. I think he was a guy we were planning on playing more than the four. But you just see how things go here in the next three. How much he gets in all those type of things. But he’s done some really good things in practice and put it on tape in the first game as well.”

On if Hunter Bryant was the best he’s ever been last Saturday:

“I don’t know it’s the best he’s been. I thought he did a nice job last year when we got him back. Played at a pretty high level. I think when Hunter is out there he always seems to play pretty good. He’s a hard guy to cover and all those type of things.”

On Richard Newton and his growth during his redshirt year:

“Well, he was hurt for a lot of his redshirt year. That was one of the reasons that we didn’t get to see him a whole lot. But when we did see him it was always good productive stuff. You just never know until you play in games. We’ve felt really good about him, because when we did scrimmage – even when we weren’t scrimmaging – he seemed to be a real tough, hard runner. So that really carried over to game one and real time experience. That’s the first real snaps that he’s had. I think he answered the bell. I think all this, kind of like you get out of the gate your first game it’s kind of like a quiz, sort of speak. The next one’s like a bigger one. This is more of the midterm. Let’s see where we’re at. So he did well for the first one.”

Advertising

On how Salvon Ahmed played:

“I think he played well. Like I said, I think getting him real game reps is what we need to do. That’s where he’s going to continue to grow. He’s got really, really good speed. He can accelerate with the best of them. So a lot of times in practice he’s spectacular there. But when the backs become spectacular in the games I think they got to make sure they slow down to see the holes. And then when they see it, they have to go, put their pads down and either make guys miss or fall forward. That’s an area we’re always working on. It’s hard to simulate in practice.”

On slowing down to see the holes, similar to Myles Gaskin:

“No. Not Myles. Myles has his own unique style. That was him. That’s how he ran and his vision was so good. I think everybody’s got their own way, their own style. But it always comes down to vision. I think when you’re looking at running backs, whether they’re good sometimes holes are blocked really clean and they run through it. It’s like ‘wow that’s a great run’ and then you really study the run, and it might not be a great run. It’s a great blocked play. And then sometimes you see something happen and you’re thinking it comes out clean. You’re thinking that’s a great blocked play. Really it’s unbelievable vision for him to wind a ball back or bounce it.”

On UW’s late-round draft picks making NFL rosters:

“I’ve heard many times from NFL guys that those are the core of the team. Those are the ones that can be the difference-makers in terms of an NFL team, when you’re taking those later picks that are going to make your team and be part of the core. Those guys are really good football players. There might be size or speed or length deficiencies, but they’re still really good players. I think those (NFL) guys saw that.”

On the tight ends room:

“I’ve been saying all along, we want more tight ends. We’re going to recruit more tight ends. I just think they’re unique players that can give our offense an advantage. Depth-wise, numbers-wise, we don’t have the numbers that I woud like to see. So we’ll continue to work on that area. The guys who we have now … I think they’re doing a really good job. But you just always worry about the depth at that position. I think we’ve been pretty lucky with some of those guys – Drew Sample, Will Dissly and Cade, in terms of staying healthy and playing in there with those O-linemen. That’s a hard position to really stay healthy for a long time. We lost Drew a couple years ago with an ankle for a long time, and that was hard. No one really spoke a whole lot about that, but those are big impacts on your offense.”

On the importance of Jacob Sirmon getting reps:

“Hugely important. We kind of wanted to get him some more reps earlier in that game, because it was good. The pass that we called, he was on the money. It was a really good throw, really good read. So that was good. That was good to get him in the game. Like I said, he’s been progressing.”

Advertising

On what makes Cal’s secondary so good:

“They have a really good scheme. They just do a nice job. There’s a lot of defense there for you. There’s always that dilemma: you can see a lot of defense, but sometimes you can see a lot of holes in it. Sometimes a lot (of defense) can be an advantage for an offense. They might get you, but you’re going to get them and hit them — because guys are out of position, assignments, those type of things. Those guys don’t play like that, and they haven’t played like that for a year and a half at least. They have all kinds of different blitz schemes, and guys know where they’re supposed to be. So they keep you off balance with that, and then they cover well. Those guys have played a lot of football for them. All those guys who are back in the secondary have played a lot of snaps and are good athletes that are well coached with a lot of experience. That’s always a combination that you love to have as a coach.”

On if Gerald Alexander struck Petersen as a guy who was going to be a really good coach:

“You never know if they want to get into the business. Sometimes guys kind of circle back after their career is done and say, ‘Hey, this is what I want to do. Sometimes, even playing at the NFL level, guys don’t realize the grind it takes to coach. They think they’re putting long hours in as players, which they do. But it’s completely different coaching-wise. So sometimes those guys go that route and a lot of them see it and they’re like, ‘Nah, I’m not going to do that.’ So I wasn’t sure Gerald was going to coach when he was with us at Boise State. He played for a handful of years in the league and then came back and was very adamant that’s what he was going to do. It was awesome, because he was a graduate assistant a couple times and went off across the country and took a couple jobs and has just been climbing. He does a great job.”

On Evan Weaver’s comments about Cal beating UW:

“We don’t pay attention to that. Everything’s captured these days, so it doesn’t matter, you know? IT just matters how we play. We have enough issues with ourselves just to take care of. We’re not worried about that stuff, and that’s the truth. I don’t know. It just seems different than back in the day, when somebody said something and they made a big deal out of it because there wasn’t much media and all that stuff. We just go play.”

On if Petersen would have been on Twitter when he was a player:

“That’s a good question. I don’t think so. I was going to say no way, but I didn’t grow up with it, so I’m trying to think about that. That’s a very hard question for me to answer.”

Advertising

On if there’s something Petersen needs to see from Paopao:

“All of our coaches are evaluated every year, starting with me. I’m evaluated really hard every year, and that’s just the process. That’s the world we live in. So yeah, there’s discussions with all of our coaches about what we need to do to take the next step, and we get a plan and we go for it.”

On what the film showed about how UW got four sacks:

“We need to play with that type of effort. I think the pass rush has improved. It’s a fine line, because if you just light your hair on fire and at all costs get after this guy, you’re going to run by him half the time. You saw a little of that on Saturday, because Barriere is a very good runner. So he steps up and out. So you’ve got to get after him, but you also have to work together and stay in your rush lanes. So there was progress there, no question. But there’s still work to do.”