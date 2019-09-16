On Saturday, No. 22 Washington will meet BYU for its first road test of the season.

But first, another press conference.

Here’s what Husky head coach Chris Petersen had to say to the media in his weekly Monday address.

“Well, not a ton different from watching the tape. I thought there was some good football played. Some good football to learn from. It was really good to get a lot of guys in the game that will be factors for us moving forward. A unique style of offense Hawai’i was and they did a nice job keeping us on our heels, running pass mix. All that was good. On offense it was good to run the ball a little bit and be able to throw it downfield.”

On the pass rush:

“Sometimes it’s tough when you’re mixing it up and you’re going to rush three a bunch of times. I thought the defensive coaches did a nice job of mixing how much pressure. It wasn’t all the same, it was definitely different. That’s something we’re always trying to get better at is pass rushing. We know that from the start, right? Last year it was a little bit of an achilles heel and I think we’ve improved, but we’re still grinding on it.”

On if he’s worried about how the third quarter went:

“No … yeah. It’s never over. Especially a team like that. I thought they executed their plan really, really well. They did a nice job right before half, going down and taking the momentum back. So I thought that was a big key thing. Pretty good 2-minute drill they operated. And then they come back with two more drives and make it pretty interesting. For sure that was bothersome. Luckily for us we had a little bit of a cushion and then our offense, after going three-and-out, responded to put more distance between it. That third quarter was a bit frustrating.”

On if there’s a common thread on third quarter struggles:

“Not that we can put our finger on. They kind of executed their plan pretty well.”

On if freshman WR Puka Nacua has earned more playing time:

“When he was in, he did well. Even blocking-wise, he did a nice job. So much of that has to do with learning what to do full-speed. I think there’s certain things we put him in for that he feels comfortable with and hopefully … there’s certain guys that we’ve challenged and said hey, this is kind of on you in terms of you learning the system. The faster you learn, the more you learn, the more playing time you get. I think Puka’s got good ability.”

On Puka learning the playbook:

“Yeah. Absolutely. That’s what we’re talking about. Each week there’s tweaks to that whole thing. So you think you’ve got it and now we’ve got a handful of new things that can slow guys down. But we’re definitely trying to get him on the field more.”

On if it’s fair to say QB is the hardest position out of high school to make the jump, in terms of the playbook:

“I wouldn’t say the wide receiver’s right behind the quarterback. But it is all new and there’s a lot of different things, the formations and the motions, even though the play could be the same. That all adds on to thinking. It’s our job as coaches to not overwhelm our guys so we can get our guys that we need to out on the field, on the field.”

On evaluating Eason through three games:

“I think just commanding the system. That’s probably the No. 1 thing. Certainly he can throw the ball and get the ball to the receivers in a hurry. I think that’s just the main thing is just really understanding exactly what we’re trying to do and some of the RPO game and when to throw it out there, when not to throw it out there, when to hand it off. Shifts and motions and sometimes that can be a little bit cumbersome on the quarterbacks. Now he’s got protections and all kinds of stuff.”

On if the improvement has been visible from game 1 to game 3:

“Yeah. Definitely have. Without question. I kind of feel that with all the guys that we’ve had out there. You can feel that there’s some growth. You see different things that haven’t come up in practice, different styles, offense, defense, special teams. There’s no substitute for that experience. So you do feel the growth, yeah.”

On the running backs:

“I thought all those guys played well. I really did. I thought our o-line did a pretty good job. I thought all those guys kind of ran tough and found all the creases. It was all a little bit different. Salvon (Ahmed) kind of hit a couple long ones and (Sean) McGrew kind of bounced around and found some holes. I thought he ran pretty tough after the game. Looking at tape, I thought the same thing. And Rich (Newton) always seem to run pretty tough down there.”

On the confidence in this group of running backs:

“We feel like we got some good players back there that are all a little bit different. I said it after the game, too, I think Keith Bhonapha does a good job, our running backs coach, of kind of mixing those guys in and we’re going to need those guys. There’s no question. They carried the ball eight times but I think there’s a couple of them that feel like it’s more than eight times in terms of just getting pounded a little bit and those types of things.”

On if the rules are different for Newton than a QB running the wildcat:

“Yeah, a little bit. We wouldn’t have our quarterback run those plays. I don’t think we’ve done that. He might hand it off but our quarterback’s not a big runner around here in terms of pounding it in there so I’m not sure what you mean by that.”

On if a running back is reading something different than a QB in those situations:

“Sometimes they are, sometimes they’re not. It depends on the call. Richard played some of that in high school already so it was kind of nice to get him going on that.”

On if running backs need certain amount of carries to get into a rhythm:

“I think so. I think certainly there is a rhythm to it. Like I said, I think our running backs coach does a great job of feeling that. There’s certain plays that I think guys have going into games, certain groups that they’re going to get in for certain plays. They know that. Just depending on how the games goes and whether guys are in a groove or not, I think he kind of gives more or less depending on the situation.”

On Hunter Bryant and his connection with Jacob Eason:

“We got him open a couple times with some pretty good space, so that’s nice. The other thing you see, Hunter’s pretty courageous. He’ll make those tough, kind of breaking route catches with people around him. He’ll usually come down with the ball. I think he’s a big target who will make tough catches.”

On Cam Williams’ interception:

“I think it’s big. I think a guy like him, every new experience is. The more tackles he makes and gains confidence, whether it’s at the line of scrimmage or in the open field or, you know, gets an interception for sure. To understand that the ball is coming his way, will be coming his way. I think it’s huge and I think that’s going to help his confidence quite a bit.”

On Trey Lowe’s infection:

“He is getting closer. For a guy that’s been out this long, he’s getting closer. He might be back with us before he’s in a game, making sure. That’s the one thing, when a guy’s been out for a while there’s a tendency to throw him back in and he’s not ready. I think our trainers do a good job. It’s just amazing, they can work with the trainers and be running and cutting all those things. And then they come play football with us and it’s really different. There’s kind of a stage that they take them through.”

On if Lowe is practicing:

“He is not practicing now. Last week. We haven’t practiced this week.”

On if Lowe is doing no-contact drills:

“We’re not going to get into all those details. Week to week, we’re making progress and that’s all we need to know.”

On BYU:

“They are different on offense, for sure. They really tweaked their system. They were really run-oriented. They still want to run the ball but it is different. There is certainly some carry over but is different. I think the quarterback makes them better. He’s a really good player. He’s super athletic. He gets the ball out quick. He’s got some moxie to him. I think that on offense. They are significantly different there. And then on defense, they have a lot of guys back but they also play a lot of guys, which is something that we like to do around here. But they have a lot of depth. They rotate a lot of guys at all positions, certainly in that front seven. I think that helps them. Kalani’s a defensive coach and they are kind of running his stuff. Second, third year into it is do it better.”

On facing BYU in Provo:

“It’s a great place to play. Awesome stadium. Really good fan base obviously. That’s what you think about in a big-time football game.”

On if the altitude is a concern:

“That’s never really … that’s never bothered us. I don’t know. I’m talking about when we go to Wyoming and those type of things. Maybe kickers like it more. Other than that I don’t think it impacts anything.”

On BYU offensive and defensive efficiency:

“That’s why I think the stat thing and all that is for the birds. You see I think they play hard. They’re super competitive. They keep the games close and then go win them at the end. That’s what you want your team to be able to do compete like that. Doesn’t matter how much you’re throwing, how much you’re not. I think they just play hard, kept the games close and had a chance to win at the end. Both have been really impressive wins, right? That Tennessee game they came back out of no where and got it done. Little bit of the SC thing as well.”

On if Petersen emphasizes resiliency:

“Well. Yeah, for sure. You’re never out of it. So it’s just the principles of competing. One play at a time. Tell them for sure that’s how they play.”

On the California bill allowing college athletes to get paid:

“I don’t really know. I mean, I don’t know what to say because this is such a big issue and it’s going to change everything. And it’s something that I don’t have any say in. So I have really not thought about it in depth and in detail. I think everybody’s all about the players and trying to help the players as much as we can. But you can also see how it would change things dramatically in recruiting and all those things. So it’s really hard for me to answer this question with what you’re talking about with any real deep thought or expertise. Obviously we’ve all thought about it. How’s this going to effect recruiting and all those things so I don’t know.”

On how it would change college athletics:

“I don’t know because I don’t know what the game is when they do that. I think everybody just wants as much of a level playing field as you can have with this whole thing. Recruiting is not all the same. This is another thing that tips the scales so I think it’s something everybody has to look at.”

On the WR room and recruiting progression with having less coaching continuity:

“Yup. That’s not an ideal situation. If you look at continuity on your staff, certainly in a room, we’ve had pretty good continuity on our staff. That room’s one we haven’t. But I think this, they’ve all had some pretty good technical receiver coaches in there and you can learn from all them. That’s what I always think when I talk to our players when a new coach comes. It’s like, you’ve already learn a lot of good stuff and now a new coach is going to teach you some stuff that maybe you haven’t heard. I don’t expect a room to do anything but grow when you bring a new coach in. No matter how many you have in there. The system has really been the same and the coaches have had to learn the system.”

On what is it about potentially the system that has led to the coaching problems at receiver:

“I don’t know. I don’t think it’s our system that’s been the problem. Just haven’t. Bush was there and things worked really well. He got a job he wanted to go do. So then it kind of brought a new guy in and we’re excited to have Junior back. We’re making progress.”

On if UW wide receivers have not handled physicality well against better secondaries:

“No, I don’t think so. I haven’t seen that at all. In fact, I think we’ve blocked a little bit better on the perimeter than we have in the past. That’s part of the run game, when we’re throwing the ball out there. You can hand it off for four yards or you can throw it out there and hope to get four yards as well. There’s a lot more space out there on the edge than there is running inside. So I hear a lot of stuff about, ‘Why do they always throw it out there?’ It’s part of the run game, and it’s a space game. That’s what you’re trying to do: find space in numbers. I thought last game, for the most part, those guys did a pretty nice job holding up on the perimeter. With the run game, whether it happens inside in that box or outside on the perimeter, to us it’s all the same. We’re trying to find space in numbers.”

On wide receivers dealing with physicality in 1-on-1 situations:

“I haven’t seen what you’re talking about there. We certainly want to win 1-on-1 battles, but are we talking Cal’s secondary?”

“I would say this: it’s harder to make plays against better secondaries. But I haven’t seen necessarily what you’re talking about. But it is … better secondaries, harder to make plays.”

On if he’d like a diversity in body types in his wide receiver room:

“Not really. We like ‘em all 6-5, 215 pounds and runs 4-nothing. I’ve said that a lot. It’s just hard to find a lot of guys (like that) consistently. So you mix and match. You’re just trying to find good players that you think can be productive and you just kind of move them around and try to play to their strengths.”

On Chico McClatcher through three games:

“I think he’s been solid. I do. I think he’s out there playing hard and very engaged and focused and doing a good job.”

On if anything changes for the first road game:

“No. Yeah, I’m not sure how we would change. We play more noise for the offense. But other than that we practice like we always practice and we’ll do what we normally do when we go on the road.”

On advice for true freshmen and young players on playing in a road game:

“They just have to be able to handle the noise, and we’ve worked with noise a lot already, whether it’s on our defense and our offense and defense is going against each other. You’ve just got to be able to handle that, and I think they will. There’s no place like home for sure, but it’ll be good. It’s exciting, first time to go on the road in a really cool venue, really good opponent, all those things. So we’re excited.”

On if he has a favorite moment of playing at BYU:

“No. Not really. I think when you win that’s a favorite memory. I just know they’ve got a good crowd and it’s an awesome place to play a college football game.”

On Jared Hilbers’ performance at right tackle:

“I think Jared’s doing a nice job, a solid job. Really pretty consistent for the most part. I think overall our offensive line has played pretty good.”

On if he saw former UW players making plays in the NFL on Sunday:

“I didn’t. I heard about it. I didn’t get to see anybody. I know there was a lot Dawgs making plays out there, a lot of DBs making interceptions. I know Will Dissly got a couple touchdowns. That’s all I heard, but I haven’t gotten a chance to see them at all.”

On if Eason should have thrown to Terrell Bynum on the 28-yard Nacua TD:

“I wouldn’t have taken Terrell either. Terrell’s got to find more space in there. Terrell’s taking himself right into coverage. So I know why he came off it and launched it outside and got it there in a hurry. That’s what he can do sometimes, but I thought that was actually pretty good.”

On if that’s what Petersen expects from Eason:

“Absolutely. Most of our stuff, if he’s open, throw it to him. If he’s not, go to the next guy. After that, throw it out of bounds. It sounds pretty simple, but things are happening pretty fast. But that’s how it is.”