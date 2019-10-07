After Washington lost its sixth consecutive game at Stanford last weekend, there was no shortage of questions for Huskies head coach Chris Petersen on Monday.

Here’s a complete transcript of Petersen’s weekly press conference.

“After analyzing the game, I thought special teams was basically a push. Not a whole lot happened in terms of that phase. I thought it was nice that Peyton got two field goals again. It’s a good and a bad thing. But they did beat us in the field position game, which was hard. Our best starting field position was the 25-yard line, and they had two 50-plus field possessions: when we had to punt out of our end zone and then we threw the pick. We all know what that looks like.

“On defense, they made some plays on us, but putting the tape on our kids played hard. The goal-line stands were really, really good, and we probably should have had a third, we just fit a gap wrong. But, on the other side, we just had too many explosive plays for our liking and they ran the ball really effective. I thought (Cameron) Scarlett did a really good job. He’s a hard-nosed back, I think he’s underrated and falls forward and is patient and he did a good job.

“On offense, in the pass game we lacked explosives for sure in that area. Probably overall we should have run the ball a little bit more just looking back, because our offensive line, our backs were doing a pretty good job of getting downhill. I like the mentality that Rich (Newton) brings to the offense. Regarding him, still don’t know his status. Obviously he’s laying out on the field in pain and you think it’s going to be forever and it might not be forever. He’s getting somebody to look at him, a specialist, and we’ll figure it out a little bit more. So we still don’t have total information on him, although it might be better than we thought with him laying on the field like he was.

“So that’s my two cents on the Stanford game.”

On if his opinion on using younger receivers changed at all after the Stanford game:

“Here’s the thing. Guys, they put it on tape in practice, and people don’t understand … you’ve got to do it in practice, you can’t do it half the time or three-quarters of the time. Now, maybe do we need to rotate maybe some more guys in there? Actually we’ve been trying to do that with certain personnel groups. But they haven’t been getting called maybe as much as we thought they were. So we’ll take a better look at that and maybe rotate a few more guys in there. But too many drops, obviously. We probably counted five between tight ends and receivers, which is too many. We’ve just got to tighten that up, throwing and catching for sure. The other thing that really stood out, obviously, on offense, was third downs. That was one area where be got beat. We got beat bad in that area. We’ve been pretty good there, and that was painful.”

On using the empty sets, especially on third down … what were you going to take advantage of?

“You get leverage in matchups, and all you need is a little bit of space. Certainly we misfired on one. We had it. We had it on either side and we just misfired. And we don’t need much yardage in those situations. We complete the pass, looks great. We’re not even having this conversation. If not, it’s easy to look back and that’s where I was talking about running the ball maybe a little bit. But we did have it. We just misfired on the pass and catch.”

On why more receivers weren’t involved:

“Coverage dictates. That’s where it’s going to go. I think Aaron (Fuller) had two of them that were dropped, which is painful. When you’re playing a tight game, those are critical. But Aaron also made some tough catches and Aaron’s a good player. To your guys’ point, we would like some other guys to get involved, for sure. We never like it when the ball is going to one guy. That makes it easy for everybody on the other side.”

On what Petersen needs to see from young receivers (Spiker, Osborne) to get into the game:

“They need to, one, be more detailed to what we’re doing out there. They’re making progress. They really are. They are practicing and they are getting a lot of reps out there. They just aren’t where the other guys are right now. But they are growing and they’re getting better all the time. You don’t cover practice. You don’t see what’s going on out there. That’s no knock on those guys. They’re getting better. They’re young players. That’s what it is. We’re not going to not put our best guys out there because we think we got better players sitting on the sidelines. That makes no sense.”

On how much time it takes in the program for players to be ready to contribute:

“I don’t know. There’s no timetable. It’s when a guy picks it up. We played freshmen out there: Dante Pettis, John Ross played as a true (freshman), all those type of things. As long as they can pick it up, they can play. When a guy is playing, you’d love to get him more involved. Puka (Nacua’s) playing and we’d like to get him more involved just being out there on the field. We do pay attention to that. But that’s not the issue. That wasn’t the issue on Saturday. The guys that we were going to, we need to be more detailed there. Those guys are our most detailed guys right now.”

On Stanford being more physical:

“Looking back, I think our guys played physical. I think our guys played hard. That’s when the film, it’s never as bad, it’s never as good. The end result was as bad but those kids play hard. They throw themselves in there and there was physical play. Stanford, that’s their style. That’s our style a little bit. Our guys played hard.”

On Stanford’s offensive line vs. UW’s defensive line:

“I thought it was kind of a stalemate. I mean, (Cameron) Scarlett did a great job finding creases. I do think we have to get off blocks better. There was some single blocks and some guys freed up that got to make plays. When they’re double-teaming our d-line, our backers have to get off and make plays. When they’re single-blocking our d-line, some of those guys have to get off and. make plays. That’s the game right there. That’s the cat-and-mouse game. I think we got to do better in those areas.”

On involving other true freshmen more:

“Like I said last time, there’s maybe one or two other guys (that may not redshirt). We’re still about in the middle of the season. You’d probably like to save everybody at this point but there’s still a lot of ball left to be played. There might be one or two other guys we’re still looking at.”

On Salvon Ahmed not being more involved — was it a situational thing?

“Yeah, I think so. I mean, Rich Newton was doing some pretty good things. Put Sean McGrew in there, he was doing some pretty good things. That’s how it goes. Like I said before, I like how we rotate our backs. I don’t think we have one guy that needs to be in there the whole time. I think Keith Bhonapha does a great job with that.”

On preparing the team for Stanford’s environment:

“That’s what we’re always trying to do every week. Make them a little uncomfortable, like the game will be, like we think the game will be. But the environment didn’t have anything to do with (the loss). We worked on it. We talked about it. But we got out-played. We got out-coached. That’s what it was. Sometimes you have those games. It’s a frustrating game for everybody involved. Like I said, credit to Stanford. That’s all you can say is those guys did a better job across the board.”

On how they were out-coached:

“Their schemes were better than our schemes.”

That’s it?

“That’s it. Yeah. What else do you want me to say?”

On late starts affecting the team:

“You know, I don’t think so. I think down the road there can be a cumulative effect when you’re back to back on the road and getting home late, getting guys back on schedule and keeping up with sleep.”

On why UW has not been able to throw downfield more consistently:

“I think coverage dictates a lot and we took our shots. We had two. We left two touchdowns (out there). One was a deep one we had Aaron on and we had him beat and it was a little underthrown. It was a big play, it should have been a touchdown. We had another touchdown in the red zone where we had a little protection issue and couldn’t quite get the ball to Hunter and that was a touchdown. We had stuff that we left on the field. That’s part of the game. Execution has to come through and all those kind of things and that comes to us getting those guys a little more dialed in and more reps on those kinds of throws and protections and all those types of things. We had stuff out there that was there for the taking.”

On UW’s missed tackles:

“Just that. I think that’s one of the things on defense you’re always frustrated about most of the time. You’re like ‘we’ve got to tackle better, we’ve got to tackle better.’ I think when things are going really well on defense you don’t hear those words. When things aren’t going so well you’re oing to hear that from everybody in the country and it’s something that like we talk about every single week, it’s stuff we work on, you get a little bit of live contact stuff in a real smart way and you do the rest in terms of body position and all that kind of stuff every day.”

On why everyone hates coordinator:

“It’s going to come down; you just have to pick who it’s going to be. Right? It’s going to be the head coach, it’s going to be the coordinator, it’s going to be the quarterback, or it’s going to be some (laughs). That’s just the world we live in .That’s sports.”

On offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan:

“I think he’s doing a good job. Working hard. Do we need to score more than 13 points? Yes. That’s obvious, right? You’re not going win many Pac-12 games scoring (13) … not many scoring 13. We need more than that.”

On the explosive plays allowed against Stanford:

“One we had a really bad blown coverage. And then the other one, they hit us on a screen. They throw to their tight end (and) twice got us, three times probably got us on that. And he’s a hard guy to defend, he really is. He’s a matchup problem for everybody around the league. That’s the thing those explosives in the pass game were a little more uncharacteristic than we like. They did a good job mixing those throws and were explosive enough there to run the ball effectively. You know, how we like to play, too.”

On where the passing game is now compared to the expectation in the offseason :

“We’re trying. We’re trying to do that. But you also play to your strength. And I go back to we probably should have ran more. Our offensive line; if we’re going to second guess and all that which we always do as coaches and look back we probably should have ran the ball more. That’s what we were doing pretty effectively.”

On why it’s so hard to adjust play-calling in-game and run more:

“I think we’re trying to get points, like everybody knows we want. They come slower through the run game, and explosive plays can change the game. So it’s always that cat and mouse game.”

On the challenge of running the ball when Stanford holds the ball so much:

“That’s their game. They get a lead and they hang onto it. We really were familiar with their game, and they just exevuted their plan better than we did. They got the lead and then they had the ball 40 minutes to our 20. So now you’re trying to make your drives really matter. So you’re picking, choosing when you’re going to try to throw the ball down the field and take a shot, as opposed to like a four yards and a cloud of dust kind of mentality. So it’s that cat and mouse game right there. It wasn’t like we didn’t have them on our sheet and weren’t trying to think of when we were going to do that. Then you get behind and they’re going to play a little bit softer and it’s a little bit harder to do that.”

On if the defense being on the field a lot stopped the offense from going up-tempo:

“Yeah, that kind of varies game-to-game. But yes. They’re out there and they do a great job of eating clock and all those type of things, and sometimes you can go out there and very quickly be back on the sideline. So all that’s a factor.”

On if Stanford’s success on first down was a function of being beat at the point of attack, and if he was surprised:

“Both. Yeah, they did a good job coming off and they were pushing the pile and our guys were not either tackling or fitting the gap right or not getting off blocks.”

On Stanford’s 42-yard touchdown pass:

“The safety didn’t get over. It’s a hard way to give up a touchdown for us. Easy way for them.”

On if McKinney will replace Cameron Williams at safety this week:

“We’ll rotate guys.”

On if Stanford being more physical surprised him:

“No, I said that after the game, and then you put the tape on and I think both sides played physical. They were physical. It’s not like our guys weren’t playing hard or playing physical. We didn’t tackle well enough. We didn’t fit gaps probably well enough to stop them with what we were doing. So that’s what I would say.”

On similarities with the Stanford loss and the Cal loss:

“Well, umm, we didn’t win. Umm, throw the ball better. Those two things.”

On if the Stanford 42-yard touchdown was the same play as USC’s 44-yard touchdown:

“He was just wide open running down the field. No. No. Yeah yeah yeah.”

On if he’d prefer Eason not to run backwards in the pocket:

“Yeah, we don’t ever like when the quarterback is reversing his field and running around like that. So, yeah.”

On Arizona QB Khalil Tate:

“I mean, he is something else. He really is. He can run like nobody I’ve seen in quite a long time playing quarterback. He creates a lot of issues with his feet and has a really strong arm. He can sit on his back foot and throw it 60 yards down the field, or he can scramble around and flick it across the field. It’s all that kind of stuff. So they do a good job of that up-tempo, using his legs in the run game, and then if you cover things he’s really, really dangerous.”

On if it’s better to go back on the road after losing a game like that:

“No, I’d like to be at home.”