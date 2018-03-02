Dante Pettis, meanwhile, says he will not run through drills Saturday as his ankle continues to heal.

Because his touches were limited with the Huskies, Lavon Coleman knew his workouts in front of scouts would be especially important this week at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“I feel like not being able to be that starting back at the UW really put my ability under question,” Coleman told reporters in Indianapolis on Thursday. “So to be able to be here in front of everybody and to be able to show what I’ve trained for, and the ability that I have, it makes a big difference in where I could go and how I could be drafted.”

Coleman weighed in at 215 pounds this week, down from his 224-pound playing weight from last fall.

Measureables How the Huskies performed at the NFL Combine Lavon Coleman 40-yard dash: 4.65 seconds Bench press: 23 reps, 225 lbs Coleman Shelton 40-yard dash: 5.21 seconds More from the Combine »

Always known as a weight-room fiend at UW, Coleman impressed in his bench-press workout Thursday. His 23 reps at 225 pounds were the fourth-best showing of any running back at the combine. Saquon Barkley’s 29 reps were the most.

In the all-important 40-yard dash on Friday, Coleman’s best time was 4.65 seconds. He had been hoping to run in the 4.5 range.

Most scouts project him as a possible late-round pick or undrafted free agent.

Center Coleman Shelton also ran through on-field workouts Friday, clocking a 5.21-second 40. He did not participate in the bench press Thursday, but said he plans to do so at UW’s Pro Day on March 10.

Dante Pettis, meanwhile, said Friday that he will not participate in on-field drills with the rest of the wide receivers on Saturday. Pettis injured his ankle early in the Apple Cup in late November and was limited to just a few snaps in the Fiesta Bowl. He says the ankle is still healing.

Will Dissly is scheduled to go through on-field drills Saturday. Vita Vea, Keishawn Bierria and Azeem Victor will work out Sunday.

Dante Pettis says ankle still healing and he won't take part in any drills at Combine. pic.twitter.com/H7mCyIzsOL — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) March 2, 2018