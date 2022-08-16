Amber Bunch builds houses.

Her title: UW director of football NIL strategy.

This will soon make sense.

“NIL,” for those who have spent the last 13 months without access to the internet, is an initialism for “name, image and likeness” — referring to a college athlete’s ability to profit off endorsement deals, sponsored social media posts, autograph sales, streaming channels, lessons/camps, speaking engagements, personal merchandising and more.

Those three letters — NIL — have rapidly transformed college football … while leaving unintended side effects. Though deep-pocketed donors are strictly prohibited from dangling NIL deals as recruiting inducements … they’re inevitably doing so anyway (despite feeble protests from the NCAA).

To some degree, this is what Washington is up against.

It’s also where Bunch comes in.

Formerly a lawyer and business owner in Atlanta, Bunch embraced a “total career shift” during the pandemic and was hired as UW’s assistant director of NIL education in December. After eight months in her previous position, she transitioned into a new football-specific role roughly two weeks ago..

Husky nation please welcome @amberbunch_uw as our new Director of Football NIL Strategy! pic.twitter.com/HQB4W6qi8n — Washington Football (@UW_Football) August 12, 2022

So, what is UW’s football NIL strategy, anyway?

“It’s education and foundation first,” said Bunch, one of the few football-specific NIL directors nationwide. “I’m a person who believes in building a strong foundation and a strong house before you do anything else. That’s one of the things I’m really proud of that has set us apart. Some of the narratives have been that we haven’t been doing anything in the NIL space, and that’s not accurate.

“For us, it’s been about making sure our kids have what they need foundationally to be successful. So let’s have a conversation about what makes you unique. Let’s have a conversation about what’s special about your brand, as opposed to starting with these high dollar numbers in mind. If our kids want to make a lot of money, we’ve set them up and given them all the tools they need to be as successful as they want to be in the marketplace.”

Which means, as UW athletic director Jen Cohen and donor led collective Montlake Futures have dually stated, they won’t rain NIL promises on prospective recruits.

They’ll provide education, resources and tools for sustainable NIL success instead.

For example: Bunch — who, as a representative of UW’s athletic department, is prohibited from organizing or negotiating NIL deals — helped launch the “NIL Power Program,” which connected Husky athletes and businesses last spring for direct brand-building presentations and exercises.

“We had Instagram come (speak to the program’s athletes) last year. We had a financial advisor come in,” explained Bunch, who added that the program will accept new classes next winter and spring. “We had businesses and donors come in and talk and teach them in a small group about professional development.

“It’s everything from, how do you network? If someone makes a statement like, ‘I’d love to do an NIL deal with you,’ and they give you their card, how do you follow up to set that meeting? How do you pitch yourself? We work with them over the course of six to eight weeks.

“It culminates in a brand pitch where we invite our neighbors in global businesses and partners to give real world feedback on their brand, how well they’ve presented themselves, how their social media presence has grown.”

Of the inaugural program’s 10 graduates, three were Husky football players — wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk, tight end Devin Culp and edge Sav’ell Smalls.

“I can tell you one thing,” Polk said following a practice last week, “before I did that I probably wouldn’t be able to sit here and have a professional conversation with you. That (program) showed me how to hold conversations and get in front of a lot of businesspeople and show them who I am and let them know my story. It was a great opportunity.”

Likewise, Culp said the personal brand pitch specifically “was a really cool experience, because that was the first time I’ve been in a room and you pitch yourself in front of 30 to 50 Fortune 500 companies, basically. ‘This is who I am.’ It was a really eye-opening experience, because this is so new. It’s something I was grateful for, because I know now where my strengths lie and areas I need to work on as well.”

Now in an exclusive role with the football program, Bunch holds one-on-one sessions with Husky players and provides programming on financial literacy and taxes, brand building, mental health and more. She prepares presentations for visiting recruits and their families as well.

And while she can’t be directly involved in NIL agreements, she’s a valuable sounding board regarding potential partnerships.

“There’s this mad grab from companies (in the NIL marketplace),” Bunch said. “So for me, it’s making sure our student-athletes are protected in the access certain companies have to them. With football compared to other sports, they get messages in their DMs (direct messages) from companies that are not legitimate companies a lot. They get approached by businesses who really don’t have their best interest at heart a lot. Because football is one of those sports that stays in the media so much, it’s making sure they understand how to evaluate those opportunities.”

At the same time, Bunch and Co. acknowledge that not all Huskies are invested in NIL. She noted that “one of the common misconceptions is that now that it’s here, everyone is interested. We do have some guys that just aren’t interested. It’s not their thing. It’s not what they’re really passionate about or interested in doing right now. We don’t force NIL on any of our guys. But the guys who want it, who have an interest in it, who want the resources and opportunities, we sit down and do 1-on-1s with them.”

Bunch also acknowledges that her role is constantly evolving, which is why she does her homework every morning at 6:30 a.m. — scanning the Google notification she set to find every story associated with NIL. The intention, she says, is to “make sure the information I’m providing is not only the most current and up to date, but also the most thought provoking and creative solutions for them.”

For Bunch, this is how houses are built to last.

“A lot of other schools — I’ve heard this feedback from the families of recruits who have visited — when it comes to NIL, there’s one person in a compliance office somewhere,” she said. “But there’s nobody sitting down and working with their kids on keeping the right resources to pay taxes. We’ve done more. We’ve done so much in the space, and we’re continuing to evolve. I’m very proud of the fact that I meet with a lot of our executive staff and coaches here who are constantly trying to figure out how we can be better and do more.

“It’s not about the amount of money. It’s not about the dollars. It’s about making sure our kids are really protected and have what they need over the next one year, two years, three years, however long they’re with us. So I’m proud of that, and I think most parents who hear that care about that.”