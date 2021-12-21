It’s time to tackle the NCAA transfer portal problem.

If there is one, at least.

Which all depends on who you ask.

Last week, during Clemson’s news conference on early signing day, someone dared ask Dabo Swinney.

“It’s total chaos right now,” said Swinney, Clemson’s 14th-year football coach, who may have also been upset after the Tigers’ 2022 class was ranked 23rd in the country by 247Sports. “(There’s) tampering galore. Kids are being manipulated. Grass is greener and all that stuff, as opposed to putting the work in and graduating.

“There’s no consequences. So now you’ve got agents and NIL (name, image and likeness laws), tampering, and you have no consequences. No consequences equals no conscience. There’s no reason for pause, no barrier for young people — like, nothing. Education is like the last thing now.”

So let’s provide some education.

The current transfer portal culture was made possible by three critical events:

The birth of the transfer portal — which allows athletes to indicate their intention of transferring to outside programs without seeking permission from their coaching staff, then communicate directly with those programs — on Oct. 15, 2018.

The ratification of the NCAA’s one-time transfer rule — which allows all athletes to transfer once without sitting out a season — on April 28, 2021.

And the NCAA’s adoption of name, image and likeness laws — which allow athletes to benefit from their image via autograph sales, sponsored social-media posts or ads, personal YouTube/Twitch streaming channels, training lessons and camps, speaking engagements, personal merchandising, endorsement deals, etc. — on June 30, 2021.

The result, according to Ole Miss coach Lake Kiffin, is college football free agency.

“I don’t think people really say it this way, but let’s not make a mistake: We have free agency in college football,” Kiffin said last week. “The kids a lot of times go where they get paid the most. No one else is saying that maybe, but kids say, ‘This is what I’m getting here for NIL.’ Free agency has been created in college football, except you can’t lock people into a contract. This is a whole new thing to deal with.”

But don’t coaches also frequently go where they get paid the most? Consider, there have been 28 head-coaching changes already this offseason — 21.5% of all FBS programs. And don’t forget, in 2015 Swinney infamously said he’d “go do something else” if players were paid … while making $3.3 million that year (an amount that has since risen to $8.37 million in 2021).

If Lincoln Riley, Kalen DeBoer and Mario Cristobal are allowed to leave to pursue outside opportunities, why shouldn’t the same freedom be afforded to the players they coach?

“It’s sad that it is that way,” UW’s DeBoer said last week when asked his opinion of possible tampering in the transfer portal. “But there’s arguments the other way as well, right? I’m here (at UW). Not long ago I never thought that this would be where I would be at. I sat in front of a team (Fresno State) myself the last game I was with them, and I really didn’t see this as where I would be.

“That team’s getting ready to play a bowl game this week. At that time I fully thought I would be there. So as coaches move you’ve got to try to find that way where you can give the guys some freedom.”

So, yes, the transfer portal provides freedom — as well as flaws.

It also isn’t going anywhere.

Which is why, for DeBoer and Washington, the challenge is to maximize transfer portal opportunities while keeping the Huskies’ best players at home.

“If you look at the core guys and the team that we had the last two years (at Fresno State), the key guys were all there. They were all there,” DeBoer said. “Again, some of those guys that left where I was at, was to have a better opportunity to play more, which I totally get.

“Again, I know it’s documented, I’m a small-college guy, and I wouldn’t trade my experience (at the University of Sioux Falls) for the world. The friendships that I had and memories I have of that team and that program are special. I think that’s what I’m trying to do here with this program is make special memories, special moments. (I want to) build a team to where it’s really hard to leave because they see what they have — not just in the resources, but the support, the history, tradition, and success we’re going to have, but they also feel something even deeper being a part of our program.”

And yet, some will still leave — which has been the case at Washington. In the wake of Jimmy Lake’s firing and DeBoer’s hiring, three scholarship players — defensive lineman Sam Taimani, outside linebacker Cooper McDonald and tight end Mark Redman — have entered the transfer portal (so far). Two others, Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and UC Davis cornerback Jordan Perryman, have committed to Washington via the portal as well.

This is college football’s current reality — and DeBoer acknowledged that “we’ll be I’m sure dealing with a guy (leaving via the transfer portal) here and there in the days, weeks, months, years ahead.”

The goal is to attract more talent than you lose.

Which is where “Montlake Futures” — a corporation founded by boosters and supporters to facilitate NIL deals for UW athletes — should ultimately help the Huskies as well.

“I think it certainly is more difficult (to coach in the NIL/transfer portal era), no question,” said DeBoer, who added when he was introduced last month that Montlake Futures would be “really critical moving forward.”

“I think the NIL thing adds another level above and beyond. You always used to just feel like you built this strong culture that made it absolutely, extremely hard to want to leave because they are involved in the friendships and relationships they have. But there is more to it now. There is definitely more to it.”

There is definitely more to it.

But realistically, hasn’t there always been?

“There were a lot of NIL deals going on before all this was going on. They just weren’t legal and no one told nobody,” Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said with a laugh on the Paul Finebaum Show last week.

Maybe, then, it isn’t actually a transfer portal problem. It’s a college football problem.

Regardless of the rules, they will inevitably be broken; some will attempt to skirt the system if it helps them win.