Jackson Sirmon traded one family atmosphere for another.

The redshirt senior inside linebacker — who led the Huskies with 92 tackles and added four tackles for loss, an interception and a forced fumble in 12 games last fall — transferred to Pac-12 competitor Cal this offseason to play for his father, defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Peter Sirmon.

“I get it,” UW coach Kalen DeBoer said Monday. “He’s going to go play for his dad and have the opportunity there. Obviously he’s very much missed in this program. I know he gave everything he had. He’s going to be a player we have to be ready for this weekend. He does a great job.

“There’s certain opportunities that are special. As much as we miss him and it’s hard to see that happen, I also understood.”

There’s no question, however, that Sirmon has been missed in Seattle; the 6-foot-2, 240-pounder leads the Golden Bears with 52 tackles and has added four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in his first six games.

On Saturday, against his former team — as well as his cousin, walk-on running back Camden Sirmon — Jackson will undoubtedly be motivated to make sure he’s missed.

“He’s a good tackler. That’s No. 1,” UW offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said. “I think he’s really good in the box, from tackle to tackle. He runs downhill. He’s smart. He sees the plays develop. He knows exactly where he’s supposed to be in the fit. He’s a guy you can see has played a lot of ball. He identifies run concepts quickly and knows where to be. In the pass game, I don’t think he’s necessarily a 4.5 guy that can run all over the field or something. But he knows where to be.”

Of course, in the current college football climate, Sirmon’s case is hardly unique. But how often is the grass actually greener outside of Seattle?

Here’s how other Husky transfers have fared so far this season.

RB Caleb Berry, Incarnate Word — After entering the transfer portal following the spring and resurfacing at Incarnate Word, Berry has rushed for 16 yards, 2.7 yards per carry and a touchdown in three games.

CB Jacobe Covington, USC — Covington, who would almost certainly have been a contributor for the Huskies had he not transferred to USC this spring, has posted seven tackles and a pass breakup in six games as a reserve.

WR Terrell Bynum, USC — The Long Beach, Calif., native’s homecoming has not gone as planned. After departing UW after DeBoer was hired, Bynum has recorded just three catches for 39 yards in five games at USC.

DT Sam “Taki” Taimani, Oregon — Though he started at UW last season, Taimani has contributed just five tackles, one pass breakup and one tackle for loss in five games as a reserve for rival Oregon.

TE Mark Redman, San Diego State — After transferring to San Diego State this offseason, the former four-star recruit has recorded seven catches for 46 yards and started all six games.

WR Sawyer Racanelli, Montana — Racanelli resurfaced at Montana this offseason but is out for the year with a torn ACL.

LB Cooper McDonald, San Diego State — McDonald joined his brother, linebacker Caden McDonald, at San Diego State this offseason and has contributed 19 tackles, two fumble recoveries and 1.5 tackles for loss while starting all six games.

LB Laiatu Latu, UCLA — After medically retiring at UW, Latu entered the transfer portal this offseason and followed former Husky co-defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe to UCLA, where he was cleared to compete. Latu leads the undefeated Bruins with seven tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks (second in the Pac-12 and third in the nation) and two forced fumbles, while adding 19 tackles as well.

LB Josh Calvert, Utah — Calvert has appeared in just two games across two seasons at Utah and has yet to record a tackle.

WR Marquis Spiker, Portland State — The former four-star recruit made nine catches for 112 yards in 10 games at Portland State last season but has yet to record a catch this fall.

WR Austin Osborne, Bowling Green — Osborne led the team with 64 catches and added 546 receiving yards and two touchdowns in his first season at Bowling Green in 2021. He has missed the first seven games this fall with an upper body injury.

WR Puka Nacua, BYU — Nacua has been an impact performer at BYU, piling up 12 catches for 189 yards and five total touchdowns in four games this fall. He added 43 catches, 953 total yards and 12 touchdowns last season as well.

WR Ty Jones, Fresno State — Jones has been a minor contributor at Fresno State, posting three catches for 37 yards this season and 19 catches for 211 yards and a touchdown in 2021.

QB Ethan Garbers, UCLA — Garbers has served as Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s backup at UCLA each of the last two seasons. He has thrown for 255 yards with four total touchdowns and one interception in mop-up duty this season, after completing 61% of his passes and throwing for 305 yards with two TDs and two picks (while starting one game) last fall.

QB Jacob Sirmon, Northern Colorado — Sirmon won the starting job out of camp and then was replaced each of the last two seasons, at Central Michigan in 2021 and Northern Colorado this fall. He has completed 56.5% of his passes and thrown for 595 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions in six games (three starts) this season.

DL Ariel Ngata, Sacramento State — Ngata has made 13 tackles with three tackles for loss and two sacks in six games this season at Sacramento State. The 6-3, 218-pound pass-rusher returned from a torn Achilles to post 12 tackles and an interception in seven games last fall.

RB Trey Lowe, Oregon State — Lowe, who left UW midway through the 2019 season, has chiseled out a role as a running back at Oregon State. He recorded 359 rushing yards, 200 receiving yards and one touchdown in 2021. Thus far, Lowe has posted 32 rushing yards and 46 receiving yards in seven games this season.

QB Jake Haener, Fresno State — Haener has developed into a star at Fresno State, throwing for 6,971 yards (67% completions) with 56 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in two-plus seasons and 22 games. He threw for 854 yards with four touchdowns and one pick in three games this fall, before suffering an ankle injury against USC.

DT Mosiah Nasili-Kite, Maryland — Nasili-Kite, who was dismissed from UW for a violation of team rules in the summer of 2019, spent a season at Independence Community College before resurfacing at Maryland. He has been a defensive mainstay for the Terps, producing 69 tackles and nine sacks in two-plus seasons. He has contributed 14 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack in seven games this fall.

WR Colson Yankoff, UCLA — A former UW QB, Yankoff was quickly moved to wide receiver at UCLA and has produced three catches for 20 yards and two touchdowns, as well as 42 rushing yards, in four games this fall.