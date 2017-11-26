Huskies almost certainly headed to either the Alamo Bowl or the Holiday Bowl.

Adam Jude
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

The Huskies’ postseason possibilities are down to two options* as USC and Stanford prepare for Friday’s Pac-12 championship game:

If USC wins the Pac-12 title, the Huskies will likely get an invitation to the Dec. 28 Alamo Bowl (where they would play a Big 12 team, perhaps Oklahoma State).

If Stanford wins the Pac-12 title, the Huskies will likely get an invitation to the Dec. 28 Holiday Bowl (where they would play a Big Ten team, perhaps Northwestern).

Even if Stanford loses Friday, the Alamo Bowl could opt to select Stanford over UW. The Cardinal would have a 9-4 record in that scenario, which isn’t as pretty as the Huskies’ 10-2, but Stanford did beat the Huskies on Nov. 10, it did just beat a respectable Notre Dame team and it does have a legitimate Heisman candidate in Bryce Love. Could be a coin flip for the Alamo.

Either way, the Holiday will be happy to have either Stanford or UW.

*Some Husky fans have asked about the possibility of a New Year’s Six berth for UW. In short, that’s extremely unlikely.

That’s not to say the Huskies don’t deserve consideration for a NY6 bowl — they do. After next weekend’s conference championship games, there’s a decent chance the Huskies could move up to around the No. 10 spot in the AP Top 25, and a top-10 ranking is an easier sell in many regards.

The Fiesta Bowl will almost certainly select the winner of the Pac-12 championship game. The Fiesta folks would no doubt be thrilled with a USC-Ohio State matchup.

The Cotton Bowl would be the only other NY6 bowl that might maybe perhaps could consider looking in UW’s direction. Right now, a TCU-Penn State matchup seems likely there, and that sets up just about perfectly for the Cotton — a team from Texas vs. a Big Ten team with big-time star power.

Remember, when comparing similarly ranked teams for bowl games, it’s not just about resumes. Yes, Penn State and Washington both are 10-2 (and 7-2 in conference), but part of the Cotton’s calculus has to be Penn State’s greater Q-Rating, which will help sell tickets and attract more eyeballs. Which is what a NY6 game is all about.

Pac-12 bowl game projections:
Fiesta: USC
Alamo: Washington
Holiday: Stanford
Foster Farms: Washington State
Sun: Arizona State
Las Vegas: Arizona
Cactus: Oregon
At large: Utah
At large: UCLA

Adam Jude: 206-464-2364 or ajude@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @A_Jude. Adam Jude is the UW football beat writer for The Seattle Times.