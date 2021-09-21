If there was one unit the Huskies could rely on, if there was one group fans knew would deliver, if there was one component to this Washington football team that seemed indestructible, it was the offensive line.

Before the season began, Athlon Sports ranked UW’s O-line as the fifth-best in the country. It likely noted that all five starters from the previous season were returning, that they allowed just one sack last year, and that they weighed over 1,600 pounds collectively. This group was going to protect quarterback Dylan Morris and clear the way for what was considered to be one of the deepest running-back rooms in Huskies history.

But instead of flattening defenders in the first two games of the season, UW’s O-line just fell flat.

In the losses to Montana and Michigan — games in which UW averaged 8.5 points — Morris was sacked a total of seven times. And the running game was invisible, as Washington totaled 115 yards on 59 carries, good for 1.95 yards per rush. The O-line woes disappeared in Saturday’s 52-3 win over Arkansas State … but that was Arkansas State. We won’t know if the group’s issues have been addressed until the Huskies meet Cal in their Pac-12 opener Saturday.

So what are the issues, exactly? Well, Washington offensive-line coach Scott Huff said it boils down to communication. Missed assignments plagued the Huskies in those first two games.

They’d have multiple “combos,” as Huff put it, on the same linebacker when only one was necessary. A lineman would let a pass-rusher free, thinking his teammate would pick him up. This wasn’t a concern coming out of fall camp, especially given the O-line’s experience. But in those losses the group was surprisingly — and conspicuously — disjointed.

Advertising

“We say that if we all, including the tight ends, are on the same page even though we’re wrong we’ll probably be OK. But what you can’t have is four guys doing one thing and one guy doing another,” Huff said “That’s obviously disastrous, whether you’re in Pop Warner football, high-school football, college football, the NFL, you gotta have everybody on the same page.”

Anyone who has been paying attention knows that the blame for the 13-7 loss to Montana and 31-10 loss to Michigan doesn’t fall squarely on the O-line. The defense couldn’t contain the Wolverines’ running game. Morris threw three interceptions against the Grizzlies. The play-calling lacked any inkling of imagination in either contest, and, well, the list goes on.

Still, the five guys up front were supposed to be a strength for the Huskies, and they morphed into a weakness. Did they find their footing in Week 3, or was that fool’s gold given the quality of their opponent?

The stat sheet certainly glistened after that Arkansas State bludgeoning. The Huskies netted 200 rushing yards and allowed just one sack. But that’s what they’re supposed to do against a squad from the Sun Belt Conference. A league opponent is a different matter.

On Tuesday left guard Henry Bainivalu met with the media a few minutes after Huff. He echoed his coach’s opinion that the line wasn’t on the same page. He pinned the poor start to the season on “self-inflicted wounds.” He said he needs to be more physical and added that there is still plenty for the line to improve upon. But he was also optimistic about what’s coming next.

“We pride ourselves on being a great unit that is able to get things done so that we can perform for the team and so that the team can win,” Bainivalu said. “I think we’ve learned a lot from those first two games, and last week was a first big step, but there is still so much more we can do and still so much more that I know we can do. And I’m excited to see where the season goes.”

Advertising

Washington coach Jimmy Lake takes pride in the Huskies being a physical team that can bully opponents. That didn’t happen in those first two games. There were myriad areas in which the Huskies fell short, but it was clear they got beat in the trenches.

On Saturday we’ll find out if they’ve made the necessary fixes. On Saturday we’ll see if this O-line can start to live up to the preseason hype.

There’s talent in that unit, but they have to communicate. If they do that, they’ll get people talking.