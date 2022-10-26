On Monday, Ryan Grubb was asked if Michael Penix Jr.’s skyrocketing success makes Washington a premier destination for quarterback recruits.

“I sure hope so,” UW’s first-year offensive coordinator said with a long laugh. “I sure hope so. Because it is.”

Maybe Grubb knew more than he was willing to say.

Two days later, EJ Caminong — a 6-foot-2, 195-pound quarterback at Garfield High School — announced a verbal commitment to the hometown Huskies on his birthday. He’s ranked as a three-star recruit, the No. 9 prospect in the state of Washington and the No. 33 quarterback in the 2024 class by 247Sports.

After long thought and discussions with the people closest to me, it’s time! ☔️🐺 @UW_Football pic.twitter.com/0JRrEWcG0E — EJ Caminong (@CaminongEj) October 26, 2022

“The coaches and the system are tied for what got me,” Caminong told 247Sports. “They made me feel welcomed since the day they offered me.”

Though UW was Caminong’s first offer in May, Pac-12 competitors Washington State, Oregon State and Colorado soon followed. The high school junior took an unofficial visit to UW earlier this month after attending multiple games at Husky Stadium throughout his childhood.

Caminong is UW’s third verbal commit in the 2024 class, joining three-star athlete Landon Bell and edge Jaxson Jones. The Huskies — who missed on another home state quarterback in 2023 Tacoma Lincoln standout (and Mizzou commit) Gabarri Johnson — have a pledge from 2023 Pierre, SD, dual-threat passer Lincoln Kienholz as well.

This story will be updated.