Kickoff set for 2 p.m. Saturday on the Pac-12 Networks.

UW GAME DAY

No. 9 Huskies (0-1) vs. North Dakota (1-0)

2 p.m. PT Saturday at Husky Stadium

TV: Pac-12 Networks. Radio: KOMO-AM 1000/FM-97.7

LATEST LINE: There is no line.

UW KEY PLAYERS

QB Jake Browning: 296 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT vs. Auburn

RB Salvon Ahmed: 7 carries, 40 yards

LB Ben Burr-Kirven: 13 tackles

CB Myles Bryant: 8 tackles, 1 sack, 1 break-up

NORTH DAKOTA KEY PLAYERS

QB Nate Ketteringham: 225 yards, 3 TD

RB John Santiago: 17 carries, 101 yards

DE Mason Bennett: 3 TFL, 2 sacks

LB Noah Larson: 7 tackles

What to watch for

New-look line

Against Auburn last week, the Huskies had four offensive linemen make their first career starts at their particular position — senior right tackle Kaleb McGary being the only returning starter at his regular position. (Junior Nick Harris shifted over from right guard to be the new center, and sophomore Luke Wattenberg shifted from left tackle to left guard). Chris Petersen said he was generally pleased with the O-line’s performance against Auburn’s stout front seven, and praised the play of new left tackle Jared Hilbers and redshirt freshman right guard Jaxson Kirkland. “Physically, it was what we expected,” O-line coach Scott Huff said. “I think we’re going to be pretty good. It was the mental stuff that we’re working on. Some of it is just settling in, some of its coaching. Some of its, ‘Hey, good job, we’re really proud of you.’ But at the same time it’s, ‘Hey, this is big-time football and we’ve got a high standard and that’s what we expect.’”

Old-school offense

North Dakota will use more of a traditional downhill running game — think of an undersized Stanford offense — featuring multiple running backs and, yes, even a fullback (remember those?). North Dakota senior running back John Santiago was a second-team FCS All-American in 2017 after leading the FCS with 1,780 all-purpose yards. “I’m anxious to play these guys because it’s a completely new challenge,” Petersen said. “They use a fullback, they use multiple tight ends. They’ve got three big wide receivers. I can wait to see our guys line up against this.”

Season tickets on the rise

Washington has sold out Husky Stadium for just five games in the five seasons since the 2013 renovation of Husky Stadium was completed. The Huskies will likely come up short of a sellout for Saturday’s home opener; UW reported selling about 64,000 tickets as of Friday (capacity is 70,083).

The good news for UW is that season-ticket sales are on the rise for the fifth season in a row. The Huskies have sold 44,944 season tickets this year. Here’s how that compares to recent seasons:

2017: 42,860

2016: 40,324

2015: 39,821

2014: 39,357

2013: 46,978

2012: 41,193 (at CenturyLink Field)

2011: 42,231

2010: 44,593

PREDICTION: Huskies 48, North Dakota 12.