It was the most memorable throw, catch and run in recent Husky history …

Necessitated, in part, by a cataclysmic mistake.

Trailing 31-27 with 14:35 left in the fourth quarter Saturday, Michael Penix Jr. took a snap under center at the Oregon 1-yard line. He faked a hand off to running back Cameron Davis, rolled right and saw an absence of open space.

Inexplicably, he threw the ball anyway.

“That’s a play we had supreme confidence in, that if they dropped (into zone coverage Penix) would just throw it away,” UW offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said of the interception to linebacker Jeffrey Bassa on first-and-goal from the 1. “I was unbelievably surprised, honestly, that Mike made a bad decision there, because he is so trustworthy with the football and consistently makes great decisions.

“So it was surprising to see him do that. But him getting back out there and being ready to throw a touchdown the next time he touched the ball didn’t surprise me at all.”

Before Penix provided an all-time ending, the redshirt junior from Tampa picked up the phone.

“You know better than that,” Grubb told him from the press box above. “You know that’s not the throw. You know that’s not the play.”

“With Mike you don’t have to (belabor) obvious points,” Grubb added Monday, two days after No. 15 Washington’s 37-34 upset win. “There’s nobody in that stadium that felt more sick than Mike on that play. And he knew it. He owned it right away and he was ready to move on.”

After Oregon capped a 20-play, 91-yard drive with a 26-yard field goal to take a 34-27 lead, Penix started on his own 35-yard line with 3:54 left.

“We’ve seen it, and these faithful have seen it,” said FOX game analyst and former UW quarterback Brock Huard, prophetically setting the scene. “When he sets his feet and rips it, man, he throws it all over the yard.”

The 6-foot-3, 213-pound lefty instantly obliged — whipping a pass wide of redshirt freshman Ja’Lynn Polk on first down, before finding Cameron Davis for a modest three-yard gain.

“There’s a win indicator on ESPN and you can kind of go along on the timeline. And when Mike completed the ball to CD for a three-yard gain on the right on a play-action pass, at that point Oregon had a 92.5% chance to win the football game,” Grubb said Monday.

“I showed the guys that yesterday, not in a sense that, ‘Oh wow, this is what we did.’ But more so (to illustrate) that that was not what the feeling on the sideline was. I would have said it was flipped. They knew we were going to win.”

ESPN’s win indicator was about to implode. Because, on third-and-7 from the Husky 38-yard line, Penix took a shotgun snap, looked left and uncorked a cannonball to the opposite sideline — where sophomore wide receiver Taj Davis had slipped behind Duck defensive back Bennett Williams.

Davis, by the way, logged just eight snaps — earning a single target — on Saturday.

“It was just his time to be in, honestly,” Grubb said, chalking up Davis’ involvement to scheduled rotations rather than strategy. “Taj is really the alert throw. So it has to be a pretty specific coverage for Taj to get the football.

“It was one of the things I pointed out to the offense: nine times out of 10 he’s not getting that ball. He’s the release to hold the (cornerback and open up the out route underneath). But that’s not how he ran the route. He ran the route like he was getting the ball. That’s what made the difference.”

Added Davis, who hadn’t scored since the season opener against Kent State: “We had run that same play earlier in the game (an 11-yard completion on the underneath out route to Rome Odunze). So I had a feeling the corner was seeing the formation and he was going to have eyes on (the out route). So I was able to get into his blind spot behind him.”

MICHAEL PENIX JR pic.twitter.com/YzrhbjuLch — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) November 13, 2022

Of course, any connection requires both a catch and a throw.

The catch was clutch.

The throw was nearly incomparable.

“I looked to my left and right, to (center Corey Luciano) and (left tackle Troy Fautanu), and was like, ‘Did he really just make that throw?’” said sixth-year senior left guard Jaxson Kirkland. “Because from my viewpoint, you had that safety coming over the top. It was kind of close, and very rarely do you see a quarterback make an opposite hash to the sideline (throw). That’s usually a cardinal sin, throwing across the field. But that just goes back to Penix exactly knowing his reads and Taj running a great route. That’s up there with some of the best throws I’ve seen.”

Added Grubb: “That’s the best throw I’ve seen Mike make in a game. I’ve seen him make a lot of crazy throws in practice too, but just his recognition of the coverage scheme was phenomenal, and his ability to get the ball out on time and throw the right type of ball.

“The arm talent piece is a big part, but I think the two pieces that are even more impressive to me are Mike chopping his footwork down to be on time to get the ball there, and it being as accurate as it was. You saw how tight the window was to get the ball in there to Taj, and at the same time it being so accurate that Taj doesn’t just fall out of bounds.”

Indeed, Davis hauled it in at the 36-yard line and sprinted untouched along the sideline for a game-tying 62-yard score. The 6-2, 193-pound receiver said Tuesday “I was 100% sure (I stayed in bounds). You can see in slow motion I’m looking down at the sideline the entire time, making sure each step is in.”

As his offense sprinted 62 yards to celebrate, “there was a lot of fist-pumping going on and banging on the window (in the press box),” Grubb said with a smile. “That was pure joy, excitement.”

“There are very few in all the land that can make that throw,” Huard said immediately after the score, while Penix — who completed 26 of 35 passes (74.3%) for 408 yards with two touchdowns and an interception — fired an imaginary arrow.

As for Davis, the unassuming fourth-year sophomore stood in the end zone of a suddenly silent stadium, calmly awaiting the cavalry.

“I was more so looking to celebrate with my brothers,” said Davis, who has recorded 15 catches for 224 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games. “I just wanted to make sure everyone knew my presence was felt. I kind of looked around the stadium. I just felt on top of the world right there. I had nothing to say. I just looked around.”

In the waning moments of a miraculous win, nothing more needed to be said.

Before they ever arrived in Eugene, Ore., JaMarcus Shephard had already said it.

“Last week, Shep (UW’s associate head coach and wide receivers coach) kept mentioning, ‘You never know when that play’s going to come. You never know when that play’s going to come,’” Davis said Tuesday. “And that play really came for me.”