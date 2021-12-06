Ryan Grubb is Washington’s offensive coordinator.

While that news was certainly expected, Grubb — who served as UW head coach Kalen DeBoer’s offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and offensive play-caller in the last two seasons at Fresno State — officially announced the move on social media Monday.

Grubb’s time working under DeBoer dates back to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where he served as offensive line coach and run game coordinator for a University of Sioux Falls program that won back-to-back NAIA championships in 2008 and 2009. He later served as Eastern Michigan’s offensive line coach while DeBoer operated as offensive coordinator from 2014 to 2016, then followed DeBoer to Fresno State in the same role in 2017 and 2018. After DeBoer returned to Fresno State as head coach in 2020, Grubb was promoted to offensive coordinator, associate head coach and quarterbacks coach in the last two seasons — calling the Bulldogs’ offensive plays in 2020 and 2021 as well.

When asked last week how hands-on he will be with Washington’s offense, DeBoer said: “The last two years were the only two years ever over the last 22 that I have not called every play of every game I’ve ever been at, at the college level. So in 20 years of calling plays, I feel very comfortable with all those things. I will say I’ve got an offensive coordinator at Fresno State that I’ve coached with for 10 or 11 years now, and he understands my style. We’ve worked together very closely.”

They’ll continue to do so.

This story will be updated.