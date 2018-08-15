Chris Petersen: "Sometimes you feel bad for the quarterbacks going with the brand-new guys — it always in the O-line and there’s a lot of confusion there for the young, young guys."

If all goes according to plan, a couple years from now Jacob Sirmon and Colson Yankoff will be in the thick of the competition for the Huskies’ starting quarterback job.

For now, in the middle of their first fall camp, the two touted freshmen QBs are simply in survival mode.

Sirmon, the 6-foot-5 Bothell High School product, has taken most of the snaps with the No. 3 offense during the first 12 days of camp. He’s made significant strides since taking part in spring ball, as has Yankoff, the 6-4 dual-threat QB from Coeur d’Alene.

During the final team period Wednesday afternoon, Yankoff was under heavy pressure but managed to escape the pocket and run for a 25-yard gain. He wound up getting sacked on two of the next three plays, and that sort of defensive dominance up front has been a common thread for the third- and fourth-stringers.

“They’re better, for sure, than they were in the spring. There’s no question about it,” UW coach Chris Petersen said of the freshmen QBs. “There’s more of a command out there. Sometimes you feel bad for the quarterbacks going with the brand-new guys — it always in the O-line and there’s a lot of confusion there for the young, young guys. So sometimes they (the quarterbacks) don’t even get a chance to set their feet before they’ve got to take off. But in terms of what they’re knowing and what they’re doing, they’re making good progress.”

Here’s more from Petersen after Wednesday practice:

(Making steady improvement?) “We’re making improvement, but it’s still a little bit of (two steps forward, one step back) just because we’ve got so much material we’re throwing at them. Even guys who know a lot might take a step back on a day just because there is a lot coming at them. But they’re battling hard and battling through it.”

(on freshman QBs Colson Yankoff and Jacob Sirmon) “They’re better, for sure, than they were in the spring. There’s no question about it. There’s more of a command out there. Sometimes you feel bad for the quarterbacks going with the brand-new guys — it always in the O-line and there’s a lot of confusion there for the young, young guys. So sometimes they (the quarterbacks) don’t even get a chance to set their feet before they’ve got to take off. But in terms of what they’re knowing and what they’re doing, they’re making good progress.

(on Jake Haener) He had such a strong spring and took a nice step there and he’s continued working hard all through the summer. He’s very dialed and very focused on what we’re doing.

(on Trey Adams) “It’s been a long time since he’s played a lot of football and I think the trainers and everybody are being really smart. There’s times where we go and give him a lot of reps and there’s times where we back him off. It’s a process. It’s about what’s best for him and his health and all those types of things. But he’s making good strides.”

(on Quinten Pounds) “He’s another guy that was injured for the whole year and he’s coming out there like he hasn’t missed a beat. But he’s still coming back, so again it’s a progression for him as well. Really proud how he’s come back and the plays he’s made out here. We need him. You can see it — when he’s on he changes our offense.”

(Challenge offense late last week? What have you learned about offense last few days?) “I don’t know how much I challenged them. I’m challenging everybody all the time. I think they know and they know when it’s not good enough and they’re pretty prideful. Some of it is they’re starting to understand some of the schemes … so not as many errors. And they’re battling. Every day we’ve got a new install of new plays, so it’s really hard. We’ll pull out some stuff we’ve done before, but then there’s a lot of thing. And it’ll go on for another week and then we’ll tighten things up. But they’re doing a nice job.”

(Peyton Henry won the kicking game?) “I don’t know about taking the job, but he’s done a nice job. He’s taken a step. That’s what I like about Peyton since the spring — all the reps are the same. He’s not backing down. If he misses one, he’s going to have to same swing. He might make a minor adjustment, but he’s going after that field goal. You guys have seen — he’s got a strong leg. It’s just a matter of him just dialing his technique just right and he’ll be just fine.”

(Looks like he’s attacking the ball) “And he has since the day he’s been here. He goes after it and attacks it, and again when he gets his technique just right he’s not only going to make field goals but long field goals.”

(Is Trey Adams’ status still uncertain for the opener?) “Trey’s status is day to day. That’s how we do it. That’s how we do all these guys. Myles Gaskin is day to day. You never know what’s going to happen tomorrow. We look at all those guys. We have to plan for every single guy. That’s what I’m saying. As hard as we practice and as hard as we go and we have scrimmaging to do, it’s always day to day. That’s how you have to build skill. They’re all day to day.”

(Is the season ticket holders’ scrimmage a big halfway point for fall camp?) “It is a big day because we go through the whole mechanics of our warmups. We’re not practicing, we’re just playing. Love it when the season ticket holders come out. I think that changes the energy as well. I don’t know if it is any bigger of an evaluation day than it is today. It will be different, but it’s one day. It really is. The good thing is we’re playing a little bit of football. So maybe it means a little bit more there.”

(Will you have another scrimmage in camp?) “We probably won’t have another just come out and we’re scrimmaging the whole time, but we will scrimmage some.”

(Are there any freshmen that have stood out?) “I think those freshman defensive backs, the guys jump out to a lot of people. I think all those guys, I think it’s really hard on the offensive line because there is so much communication. You’re relying on each other. That can be tough. But there’s some skill there. I really could go through, I like all these guys. I think they’re doing a good job. Whether they’re going to be – how many ready to play right away? I don’t know. That’s kind of the evaluation process we are going through all the time.”

(Where has Joel Whitford grown?) “His beard has grown a little bit, I know that. I don’t know. I really appreciate Joel. First, I like being around the guy because he’s just a good guy and he works hard. To me he keeps this thing in perspective. He’s a guy that works really hard and kind of always has a smile on his face and I just like being around him. I do think his leg has gotten a little bit stronger. He’s more comfortable back there with the rush coming at him and all those things. He did a nice job for the first year last time for really being new to this. I’m excited to see him take the next step.”

(on Whitford’s wide array of kicks) “Yeah, he can check balls up and he can sky punt, he can rollout punt. He can do a lot of different things. Those guys are born with a ball on their foot. It’s different for those guys.”