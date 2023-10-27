When the game is at a fever pitch and the moment is at its biggest, the University of Washington football team can count on its defense to come through.

The Huskies’ offense understandably gets most of the attention from around the country, with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and receiver Rome Odunze putting up historic stats. But the defense has shown it deserves respect, too, with the Huskies coming up big in the most important spots the past two weeks — on fourth down.

UW’s defense has allowed just two fourth-down conversions on nine tries from opponents in the past two games. Two weeks ago, the Huskies stopped Oregon three times on fourth down, including one in the fourth quarter that opened the door for Penix to throw the go-ahead touchdown pass in a 36-33 win.

Last week against Arizona State, the Sun Devils went 2-for-6 on fourth down, allowing the Huskies to escape with a 15-7 victory.

“You know, a lot of those downs are like fourth-and-two, fourth-and-three, and those are times where we’ve got to stop the run,” junior cornerback Mishael Powell said. “They may do a trick play every once a while, but usually it’s like a big run stop and that’s just the you know, physical football. That’s something that we really take pride in for sure.”

With the offense putting up eye-popping numbers, Washington knows its defense will be tested. For teams facing a desperate situation late in the game, it’s understandable that they wouldn’t want to punt to an offense averaging 403.3 passing yards per game.

Advertising

Instead, teams tend to try the defense’s mettle in crucial spots. Through seven games, opponents have gone for it on fourth down 20 times against the Huskies, tied for third-most in college football. Opponents have a 40 percent conversion rate this season against the Huskies on fourth down, though the team has clamped down hard in the past few weeks.

Despite the fact that his guys get tested so often, UW co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell doesn’t take it as disrespect. He understands the bad situation the UW offense puts other teams in.

“I think it’s an expectation,” Morrell said. “I think that people know that offensively, they have to continue to try to stay aggressive to keep our offense off the field, so it’s something we talk about nonstop right now, it’s four and out. We’ve got to find a way to get off the field, and people are going to be aggressive on fourth down. Now we’ve got to make them pay.”

This week, UW will face a Stanford squad that is one of the least successful teams in the country at converting on fourth down. The Cardinal have gone just 4-for-14 on fourth-down tries this season, a 28.6 percent conversion rate that is tied with Washington State for worst in the Pac-12.

Stanford’s (2-5) offense also averages just 21.3 points per game, second-worst in the Pac-12 ahead of only Arizona State, and the Cardinal average 234.4 passing yards per game, good for 10th in the conference.

But no matter who they play, Washington’s defense is well-prepared. After all, they have to go up against the highflying UW offense in practice. It doesn’t get much tougher than that.

Advertising

“We get to practice against them like doing their two-minute drills, and when they would go for it and things like that, and their play calling,” senior edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui said. “I feel like we’re well-repped for both in games and practice. So that’s what you’re seeing now.”

The Washington defense has proved one thing the past two weeks — it’s foolish to look past it. That fourth-down toughness is something Morrell knows is in the team’s DNA. As he puts it, everybody has a fight or flight response in stressful situations, and the Huskies have chosen which route they want to take.

“I think as a defense we’ve made a decision; we’re going to stand up and fight,” Morrell said. “We’re going to keep duking it out, we’re going to keep battling. I couldn’t be more proud, because I think that shows toughness, and I think of the highest compliments I can give to anybody is that you’re tough, you’re mentally tough. You’ve got to have some mental strength to deal with that stuff. I’m really proud of the guys, and I think it’s definitely become an identity piece for us.”