Four Washington Huskies have been invited to participate in the 2022 NFL scouting combine, which will take place on March 1-7. Cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon, tight end Cade Otton and offensive lineman Luke Wattenberg are all scheduled to represent the Huskies in Indianapolis.

In three seasons and 28 career games, the 5-foot-11, 195-pound McDuffie recorded 94 tackles with three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions — earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2021 and second-team honors in 2020. A lockdown corner, sure tackler, viable punt returner and former four-star recruit, McDuffie played in 28 of 29 possible games at UW, and made 26 starts.

Gordon, meanwhile, excelled in his lone season as a full-time starter last fall — contributing 46 tackles with seven pass breakups, two interceptions, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble, earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors alongside McDuffie. The uniquely athletic Mukilteo native and Archbishop Murphy alum finished a four-year Husky career with 98 tackles and 14 passes defended, starring both as a defensive back and a gunner on special teams.

The 6-6, 250-pound Otton produced 28 catches for 250 receiving yards and a touchdown in eight games last season, before a leg injury prematurely ended his Husky career. In five fruitful seasons in Seattle, the tight end from Tumwater compiled 91 catches, 1,026 receiving yards and nine touchdowns — earning All-Pac-12 first team honors in 2020. His little brother, four-star Tumwater tight end Ryan Otton, will enroll at Washington this summer.

Wattenberg — a sixth-year senior from Trabuco Canyon, Calif. — started the final 48 games of his Husky career, the last 16 of which came at center. The 6-5, 300-pounder (and JSerra Catholic High School teammate of former Husky and current Cleveland Brown Nick Harris) also found the field at left guard and left tackle.

Of course, UW’s list of NFL combine invitees also includes two obvious omissions. Two-time All-Pac-12 first-team left tackle Jaxson Kirkland would certainly have been included, but an ankle injury forced him to withdraw from the 2022 draft. Kirkland is reportedly petitioning the NCAA to be granted a final season of collegiate eligibility this fall.

Former UW and Oklahoma defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles also failed to receive an invite. After transferring to Seattle last season, the 5-9, 180-pound nickelback played in 11 of 12 games and contributed 46 tackles, five tackles for loss, four pass breakups, two sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery.

Along with his aforementioned former teammates, Radley-Hiles will receive an opportunity to impress NFL scouts at UW’s upcoming pro day, the date for which has yet to be announced.