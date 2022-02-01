Tristan Dunn is staying home.

The four-star safety — who hails from Sumner, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle, and starred at Sumner High — has flipped from Arizona State to the home-state Huskies, and plans to sign with Washington on Wednesday.

A 6-foot-3, 190-pound safety, Dunn ultimately chose the Huskies over scholarship offers from ASU, Arizona, Boise State, Florida Atlantic, Nevada, Utah, Utah State and Washington State. He’s ranked as a four-star recruit, the No. 5 player in the state of Washington and the No. 23 safety in the 2022 class by 247Sports.

Dunn initially committed to ASU on July 21, 2021, but flipped to UW after taking an official visit on Jan. 21.

In a written evaluation, 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman described Dunn as a “versatile defender who can play safety or nickel or come up in the box and play some linebacker. Tremendous ball skills, given his experience as a safety. Flashes in coverage, with good awareness. Can cover running backs, slots or tight ends. Heady player who can diagnose and read plays quickly. Physical but also technically sound. Size and frame indicate he could play linebacker if he bulks up but his ball skills and athleticism make him a natural fit as a safety.”

In UW’s 4-3-5 defensive system, Dunn could conceivably settle either as a safety or the hybrid “husky” nickelback. The Huskies have added two other defensive backs this offseason, UC Davis cornerback Jordan Perryman and Houston Lamar High School senior Jaivion Green.

Dunn is one of four commits expected to sign with Washington on Wednesday — joining Michigan three-star defensive line twins Armon and Jayvon Parker, and Houston defensive back Jaivion Green. Three-star Graham-Kapowsin offensive lineman Vega Ioane and three-star Diablo Valley College defensive back Roman Rashada could conceivably add to the class as well.

The Huskies also landed four-star tight end Ryan Otton, three-star offensive lineman Parker Brailsford, three-star outside linebacker Lance Holtzclaw, three-star wide receiver Denzel Boston and three-star Cerritos College linebacker Demario King in the December signing period.

Besides prep prospects, UW has addressed its needs by adding five transfers (so far): Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr., UC Davis cornerback Jordan Perryman, Arizona State wide receiver Lonyatta “Junior” Alexander, New Mexico running back Aaron Dumas and Pittsburgh linebacker Cam Bright.

But in Dunn, new UW head coach Kalen DeBoer nets both a blue-chip defensive back and a coveted local recruit.

The Huskies didn’t wait for signing day to celebrate.