Turner wrote on Twitter Saturday that he is a "difficult" time making a final decision.

The uncertainty surrounding the recruitment of Asa Turner will drag on another six weeks.

Turner, a 6-foot-4 safety from Carlsbad, Calif., who is ranked as a top-200 recruit nationally by 247Sports.com, made a verbal commitment to the Washington Huskies in July but did not sign with the Huskies during the three-day early signing period that closed Friday.

Notre Dame had reportedly made a late push for Turner, who said in a Twitter post Saturday evening that he was having a difficult time” making a final decision.

He said he will wait until the regular signing period in February to make his final decision.

“I’d like to thank everyone, especially the University of Washington and Notre Dame coaching staffs, for their patience and understanding during this time,” he wrote. “I do not want to commit/sign to a program until I am 100% comfortable with that decision, and unfortunately I am still unsure. Therefore, I will be using the time between now and February 6th to evaluate what is best for my future and family.”

UW coach Chris Petersen on Wednesday announced the signing of 20 recruits during the first day of the early signing period. He could not directly speak about Turner, or any other unsigned recruit, but expressed his frustration over other coaches who continue to recruit players who have already committed to other programs.

“We just operate such a different way, so when it happens to the guys that have been committed to us — why would you be calling those kids? They’ve been committed to us forever,” Petersen said Wednesday. “But they do. And they’re sending texts and doing all this stuff just to see if there’s any slight change (of heart), and if there is — look out. I think it’s hard. These are kids. And even the families that are going through this stuff for the first time. But it’s the nature of the beast.”