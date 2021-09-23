Though running back Emeka Megwa is technically a 2022 recruit, he has decided to forgo his senior season at Timber Creek (Texas) High School and will enroll next week for the beginning of the fall quarter, UW announced Wednesday.

Megwa — who is ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 20 athlete in the 2022 class by 247Sports — verbally committed to UW on July 1 over offers from Notre Dame, Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, USC and many more. He earned enough credits to graduate early and will immediately join the Husky football team as a true freshman this fall, though he’s not expected to be available to play due to an injury.

A 6-foot-1, 220-pound power back, Megwa rushed for 730 yards and 5.5 yards per carry with 12 touchdowns in an abbreviated junior season at Nolan Catholic in 2020 — before eventually transferring to Timber Creek. He was a first-team all-state and all-district selection as a junior. And in 2019, he racked up 1,786 yards and 27 scores.

At UW, Megwa will join a running back room that already includes sixth-year seniors Sean McGrew and Kamari Pleasant, sophomore Richard Newton, redshirt freshman Cameron Davis, second-year freshmen Sam Adams II and Jay’Veon Sunday, and true freshman Caleb Berry.