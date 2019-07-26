From a distance, it may have looked like a clean decapitation.

On the first play of his junior season highlight tape, four-star Ferndale offensive lineman Geirean Hatchett pulled from left to right. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound snow plow encountered an unfortunate linebacker along the way, throwing both arms (and some considerable body weight) into the over matched defender, who was effectively flattened into the artificial turf.

In doing so, the linebacker’s helmet was violently dislodged from his head, and it bounced six yards up field before finally resting at the 27-yard line.

So, yes, Hatchett knows how to turn heads and make an impactful first impression.

Now, he’ll likely be plowing through Pac-12 linebackers on Montlake for years to come.

“I want to thank my family for all their love and support throughout my life,” Hatchett tweeted on Friday. “Thank you for all the time and trips to colleges to make sure I would choose the school that was best for me. Thank you for everything.

“With that being said, I’ve made my decision. I’m staying home … Go Dawgs!”

It’s true, Washington will likely lose three starters on the offensive line this offseason. But UW position coach Scott Huff will compensate by signing one of the premier offensive line classes in the country this winter, with Hatchett being one of the big additions.

“I think he’s probably one of the best run-blocking offensive linemen out west,” said 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman. “He’s a top-10 guard nationally. He’s a guy we’ve been watching since his freshman year. He’s been a player that I think has really been able to improve as a pass-blocker, which really was important for him because he comes from a wing-T program.

“A lot of times we’ll see guys that are playing in a very ground-oriented offense and they struggle to make that move to more pass protection. I think the jump he made from his sophomore to his junior year … he really improved as a pass-blocker. But he’s already one of the most athletic and punishing run-blockers you’ll find.”

Hatchett — a 6-foot-5, 275-pound 2020 standout — chose the home-state Huskies over scholarship offers from Oklahoma, Ohio State, Stanford, Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington State and more. He’s ranked as a four-star prospect, the No. 6 offensive guard in the country, the No. 6 player in Washington and the No. 199 overall prospect in the 2020 class by 247Sports.

And, when it comes to four-star offensive linemen, Hatchett has plenty of company. Offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten and center Myles Murao — both four-star recruits and top-100 prospects, according to 247Sports — have already pledged to the Huskies. Three-star offensive tackle Gaard Memmelaar — UW’s first verbal commit in the class — rounds out the group.

Consider that, in the 2019 and 2020 classes, the Huskies are set to sign six four-star offensive linemen. They signed a total of five four-star offensive linemen in the previous five classes combined.

Not only that, but Hatchett is also the fourth in-state recruit to commit to UW in 2020, joining four-star running back Sam Adams II, three-star athlete Sawyer Racanelli and inside linebacker Carson Bruener.

Adams, for one, will run behind a formidable offensive line for four or five years on Montlake. That was made even more evident with Hatchett’s commitment on Friday.

He’ll be turning heads — and popping helmets — in the home state purple and gold.