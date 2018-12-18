With Signing Day on Wednesday, Latu is the 21st recruit to commit to the Huskies' 2019 class.

Laiatu Latu, one of the nation’s top edge rushers, announced his commitment to Washington on Tuesday evening, giving the Huskies’ 2019 recruiting class a late boost before the early signing period begins Wednesday morning.

Latu, listed at 6-feet-5 and 242 pounds on his hudl.com page, is rated as a consensus four-star recruit and the No. 112 overall prospect by 247Sports.com. He fills a significant need for the Huskies, whose sack totals were nearly cut in half this season compared to 2017.

Latu, out of Jesuit High in the Sacramento area, chose the Huskies over USC, which up until the last week appeared to be the favorite to sign him. Latu was one of nine recruits to make an official visit to UW over the weekend, and the seven who were already committed to the Huskies made a point of recruiting Latu to join them on Montlake.

He is the 21st known recruit to make a verbal commitment to UW’s 2019 class.

If all goes as planned Wednesday, the Huskies will sign one of the most touted defensive classes in program history. Latu is the eighth UW recruit listed among the 247Sports’ top 247 prospects:

No. 32: Jacob Bandes, DT, Pittsburg, Calif.

No. 66: Trent McDuffie, CB, Bellflower, Calif.

No. 68: Faatui Tuitele, DT, Honolulu

No. 112: Laiatu Latu, DE, Carmichael, Calif.

No. 187: Asa Turner, S, Carlsbad, Calif.

No. 216: Kamren Fabiculanan, CB, Westlake Village, Calif.

No. 220: Dylan Morris, QB, Graham, Wash.

No. 236: Josh Calvert, LB, Westlake Village, Calif.

The Huskies entered Tuesday with the No. 2 recruiting class in the Pac-12 and No. 15 nationally, per 247. They also remain in the mix for five-star wide receiver Kyle Ford (No. 17 overall recruit) and four-star linebacker Daniel Heimuli (No. 189), both of whom are expected to wait and sign during the February signing period.