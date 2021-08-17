After Chris Petersen stepped down and Jimmy Lake was announced as UW’s new head coach in Dec. 2019, all 23 existing commits honored their pledge to sign with the Huskies.

That class was ranked 16th nationally by 247Sports, and featured a five-star recruit in local outside linebacker Sav’ell Smalls and nine four-star prospects.

When asked on early signing day if outside programs — “wolves” — attempted to poach their players, Lake couldn’t help but laugh.

“I wouldn’t call them wolves, though,” he said. “Those would be more like buzzards and vultures. But yes, that’s part of the business. That’s part of the deal. We all know that. That’s always going to be part of recruiting. I wouldn’t expect anything less.

“That’s their job, to try to go out there and get really good players. We have a lot of excellent players that ended up signing with us that I’m sure those other coaches would love to have sign with them. That’s part of recruiting and part of our job.”

His job isn’t getting easier.

On Tuesday morning, Salt Lake City four-star defensive tackle Ben Roberts became the latest 2022 recruit to announce his de-commitment from UW. Three other prospects — three-star offensive lineman Mark Nabou, defensive tackle Sir Mells and outside linebacker/tight end Anthony Jones — have previously withdrawn their pledges.

Advertising

“I always wanted to play football at the next level and this was nothing I was looking forward to,” Roberts tweeted. “After talking with my family I have decided to Decommit from the University of Washington. I’d like to thank Coach Lake and his staff for showing me endless love. This decision was not easy to make at all but I know god will put me in the right spot for success. I will be reopening my recruiting process. Respect My Decision. GODS PLAN”.

Roberts — who is ranked as a four-star recruit, the No. 3 player in Utah and the No. 36 defensive lineman in the 2022 class by 247Sports — initially committed on June 27, while on an official visit to UW. Three other defensive front seven standouts from Salt Lake City High School are already on the Huskies’ roster: sophomore sam “Taki” Taimani and freshmen Jordan Lolohea and Voi Tunuufi.

Though the Huskies typically prohibit commits from visiting other campuses, Roberts attended Oregon’s “Saturday Night Live” recruiting camp and event on the weekend of July 31 — later posting photos wearing the Ducks’ various jerseys.

Which is where everything got interesting. After it appeared UW fans objected online to Roberts’ pro-Oregon pictures, he posted on Instagram a screenshot of the following comment that supposedly came from a Husky fan:

“I agree, let him walk. I cannot believe that UW hasn’t pulled his offer after his CRAP picture in an Oregon uniform.”

Below that screenshot, Roberts wrote: “ME AGAINST THE WORLD”.

That same night, the four-star East High School defensive tackle also tweeted: “Last time I checked I wear my own pants. I will take every opportunity I get even if it makes all of you upset, at the end of the day GOD GOT ME”.

Less than 10 days later, Roberts is no longer a Husky commit. Which is especially unfortunate, when you consider 247Sports recruiting analyst Blair Angulo called Roberts “a freakish defensive tackle who moves remarkably well for his size.”

Meanwhile, the Huskies have 10 verbal commits — and just two defensive prospects, three-star outside linebacker Lance Holtzclaw and cornerback T.J. Hall — in the 2022 class.

The wolves — or maybe Ducks? — just won another round.

