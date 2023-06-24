Washington lost a wide receiver commit last week, when three-star prospect Landon Bell withdrew his pledge and quickly committed to Arizona.

The Huskies weren’t hurting for long.

Jason Robinson — a 5-foot-11, 160-pound wide receiver from Long Beach, Calif. — announced a verbal commitment to Washington Saturday, following an official visit.

“You can’t stop the REIGN!!” Robsinson tweeted, alongside a commitment graphic.

A standout at Long Beach Poly High School, Robinson chose the Huskies over offers from USC, Miami, Notre Dame, Penn State, Pittsburgh, TCU, Washington State, Syracuse, Utah, Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia and more. He’s ranked as a four-star recruit, the No. 35 player in the state of California and the No. 62 wide receiver in the 2024 class by the 247Sports Composite.

And, speaking of the 2024 class, Robinson is just UW’s second verbal commit in the current recruiting cycle — joining four-star offensive lineman Paki Finau. The Huskies expect to imminently add to that haul, as more than 20 prospects have taken UW official visits in the past two weeks.

Robinson — who took an official visit to Stanford earlier this month — recorded 46 catches for 671 yards (83.9 yards per game) and five touchdowns in eight games last fall, according to 247Sports. He compiled 63 catches, 1,007 receiving yards and 12 scores in 15 games as a sophomore in 2021 as well.

He’ll join a Husky wide receiver corps likely losing standouts Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan to the 2024 NFL draft. The fourth-year juniors became the first UW teammates to simultaneously eclipse 1,000 receiving yards last fall.

But, Bell’s de-commitment aside, help is on the way.