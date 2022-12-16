When Taeshaun Lyons took an official visit to Washington on the weekend of June 24, a commitment seemed imminent.

It was not.

But for Washington, the wait was worth it.

Lyons — a 6-foot-3, 165-pound wide receiver from Hayward, Calif. — announced a verbal commitment to UW Friday, five days prior to early signing day.

A Tennyson High School standout, Lyons is ranked as a four-star recruit, the No. 18 player in the state of California and the No. 30 wide receiver in the 2023 class by 247Sports. He chose the Huskies over offers from Notre Dame, Miami, Oregon, Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, BYU, Michigan State, Oregon State, Penn State, Texas A&M, Utah, Washington State and more.

In 10 games as a senior, Lyons recorded 47 catches for 1,007 yards and 10 touchdowns, while adding 208 rushing yards and five more scores (plus two punt return touchdowns), according to MaxPreps.

247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman stated in a written evaluation in September that “Lyons is one of the most intriguing players in the Bay Area. Production has never been an issue for him. While he’s still a bit on the slender side, he’s got a frame that could add more weight. He’s got solid speed numbers as well as good long jump and triple jump marks, but looks even more explosive in his senior film than he did as a junior, and has put it all together to be a game-breaker.”

UW associate head coach and wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard is amassing game breakers galore.

While sophomore wide receivers Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan — the first UW teammates to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in the same season — consider NFL draft decisions, contributors Ja’Lynn Polk, Taj Davis and Giles Jackson are all expected to return next fall. Four-star wide receiver Rashid Williams and three-star Keith Reynolds are expected to sign with Washington next week as well.

In the country’s most statistically prolific passing attack, Lyons may have to wait his turn for available targets.

But here, too, the wait may be worth it.