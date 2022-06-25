The commitments keep coming.

In a week that has featured a whopping 21 official visitors for Washington, four-star 2023 defensive back Vincent Holmes continued the Huskies’ commitment streak by announcing a verbal pledge Saturday.

“After a great talk with my family and my head coach and a great visit to the University of Washington I would like to announce my commitment to the dawgs,” Holmes tweeted.

Holmes published an Instagram video Saturday documenting the moment he committed on the Husky Stadium turf. With his arm around UW redshirt freshman corner and former San Jacinto (Calif.) High School teammate Davon Banks, Holmes took off his red T-shirt and traded it for Banks’ purple Husky shirt — before being mobbed by a crowd of his future teammates.

The hybrid wide receiver and defensive back is UW’s fifth verbal commit in the last five days — joining four-star defensive lineman Anthony James, three-star offensive tackle Zachary Henning, three-star defensive back Diesel Gordon and three-star edge Jacob Lane. He arrived at UW for an official visit on Thursday.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Holmes chose UW over offers from Colorado, Arizona, BYU, Oregon State, USC, UCLA, Washington State, Fresno State and more. He took his only other official visit to Colorado on June 10.

In 10 games as a junior in 2021, Holmes posted 32 catches for 633 yards and five touchdowns, while adding four interceptions on defense, according to MaxPreps. He’s ranked as a four-star recruit, the No. 16 athlete and the No. 17 prospect in the state of California by the 247Sports Composite.

The Huskies now have nine verbal commits (and counting) in an ascending 2023 class ranked 39th nationally by 247Sports.