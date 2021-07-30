The Otton Era at Washington won’t end this fall.

While UW senior tight end Cade Otton awaits his fifth season in Seattle, Ryan Otton — his little brother — announced his verbal commitment to Washington on Friday.

Extremely excited to announce my commitment to the University of Washington!! pic.twitter.com/n9PHX76MTl — Ryan Otton (@RyanOtton) July 30, 2021

And, like Cade, Ryan has starred at tight end for Tumwater High School — earning scholarship offers from UW, Stanford, Oregon State, Cal, Oregon, UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Utah, West Virginia and more. He’s ranked as a four-star prospect, the No. 6 tight end nationally and the No. 187 overall prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports.com.

“Otton may spend much of his time blocking in the Wing-T and the ground-based offense may not lead to big numbers, but his size, hands and ability to run will be utilized in college, much like it is for his older brother, Cade,” 247Sports national editor Brandon Huffman wrote in March. “Otton is a plus blocker, who does a great job of sealing off his man and opening lanes for him to run. He can catch, he can run and is a legitimate red zone threat with his size. Otton is all of 6-6, 230 and still looks on the thinner side, with an optimal frame for more weight.”

An All-American Bowl invitee, Ryan spent the month of June touring college campuses — taking official visits to Oregon State (June 11), Stanford (June 18) and Washington (June 25). But Husky Stadium, it appears, has always been home.

Still, it’ll be a tall task to top the college achievements of his older brother — who was named a first-team All-Pac-12 performer after leading the Huskies in catches (18), receiving yards (258) and receiving touchdowns (3) in four games last fall. Cade Otton will eventually be the fourth UW tight end drafted by an NFL team since then-coach Chris Petersen (and current coach Jimmy Lake, then as an assistant) arrived in 2014 — joining Austin Seferian-Jenkins (2014), Will Dissly (2018) and Drew Sample (2019.)

Rather than declaring for the 2021 draft, Cade opted to return for a fifth season this fall. And by doing so he (perhaps unknowingly) built a bridge between Otton eras at UW.

Elsewhere in the Huskies’ tight-ends room, sophomores Devin Culp, Quentin Moore and Jack Westover, second-year freshmen Mark Redman and Mason West and true freshman Caden Jumper are expected to be on the roster when the younger Otton arrives.

Ryan Otton is the fourth commitment to stem from last month’s jumbo UW official visit weekend — after four-star Salt Lake defensive lineman Ben Roberts, four-star running back Emeka Megwa and three-star outside linebacker Lance Holtzclaw announced pledges. Two other four-star recruits from that trip, defensive back Benjamin Morrison and linebacker Tevarua Tafiti, have since committed to Notre Dame and Stanford, respectively.

Before Otton’s commitment, UW’s 2022 class — which now contains nine commits — ranked just ninth in the Pac-12 and 58th nationally by the 247Sports Composite. And yet, the Huskies can tout a formidable tight-end tandem in Otton and three-star Tacoma product Chance Bogan — the son of former UW linebacker Curtis Bogan.

In the tight-end room, at least, this is very much a family affair.