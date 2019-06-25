Jalen McMillan ate dinner at Sam Huard’s house on Sunday night.

The highly coveted 2020 wide receiver and 2021 quarterback quarterback commit may be eating together for years to come.

McMillan — a 6-foot-2, 181-pound receiver from Fresno, Calif. — announced his verbal commitment to Washington on Tuesday, less than 48 hours after wrapping up an unofficial visit to Seattle.

“LET’S GO MAKE SOME DAMN HISTORY #PURPLEREIGN,” McMillan tweeted, along with a graphic that stated “I’m committed.”

McMillan chose the opportunity to make history with the Huskies over scholarship offers from the likes of Notre Dame, Oklahoma, USC, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Nebraska, Oregon, Washington State and many more. The San Joaquin Memorial High School standout is ranked as a four-star prospect, the No. 4 wide receiver, No. 7 player in California and No. 31 overall recruit in the 2020 class by 247Sports.

Here’s why. McMillan caught 73 passes for 1,401 yards (19.2 yards per catch) and 19 touchdowns in his junior season, according to Maxpreps. That’s actually a step down from his prolific 2017 campaign, in which he piled up 78 catches, 1,810 receiving yards, 23.2 yards per catch and 21 scores.

McMillan is UW’s eighth verbal commit in the 2020 class and its second wide receiver, joining three-star in-state product Sawyer Racanelli. He’s also the most highly-ranked addition to the class thus far. Not only that, but McMillan’s 247Sports composite ranking (.9752) — a combined score from all major recruiting services — is the highest of any Husky commit in the Chris Petersen era, edging out Budda Baker (.9741) and Marquis Spiker (.9703). Only three UW wide receivers in the history of 247Sports’ recruiting rankings — Reggie Williams (.9976), Charles Frederick (.9819) and Kasen Williams (.9764) — have earned a higher score.

Strangely enough, seven of Washington’s eight commits thus far reside on the offensive side of the ball. Three of those commits — McMillan, quarterback Ethan Garbers and tight end Mark Redman — hail from California, the highest quantity of any state.

With McMillan’s commitment, UW’s eight-deep 2020 class is currently ranked 41st nationally and third in the Pac-12 (behind Oregon and Cal) by 247Sports.

