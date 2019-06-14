Washington just beat Oregon.

Granted, two of the Pac-12’s primary rivals won’t officially meet on Montlake until Oct. 19. But exactly three weeks after he narrowed his list of suitors to the Huskies and the Ducks, 2020 Valor Christian High School offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten announced a verbal commitment to UW on Friday.

“Thank you to EVERYONE who helped me get to where I am today and unfortunately I can’t list all the names or this message would be three pages long,” Rosengarten tweeted. “With all that being said and after much time and consideration I am excited to announce that I am 100% committed to play football at the UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON!! Go Dawgs”.

Rosengarten — a 6-foot-5, 275-pound two-way standout from Littleton, Colo. — is ranked by 247Sports as a four-star prospect, the No. 2 senior in the state of Colorado, the No. 11 offensive tackle and the No. 91 overall prospect in the 2020 class. Aside from Oregon, he also chose the Huskies over offers from Ohio State, Michigan, USC, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Nebraska, UCLA, Utah, Miami and many more.

And, unsurprisingly, Rosengarten was that heavily recruited for a reason.

“I love him. I think he’s one of the more intriguing players out west,” said 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman. “I think he’s a true two-way lineman. He’s clearly going to be an offensive lineman at the next level. But this is a guy who wasn’t just playing defensive line because a big guy. He’s talented.”

Talented enough to record 63 tackles with 13.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception in his junior season, according to MaxPreps. Talented enough to repeatedly drive defensive ends into the dirt in his 2018 highlight tape. Talented enough to instantly become UW’s most coveted 2020 commit, in a class that also includes quarterback Ethan Garbers, tight end Mark Redman, offensive lineman Gaard Memmelaar, athlete Sawyer Racanelli and running back Jayveon Sunday.

But as recently as three weeks back, Rosengarten’s inclusion was in question.

“When he tweeted that he was going to be making an announcement three weeks ago, when he named his top two, there were a lot of people that thought he was going to be announcing (his commitment) for Oregon that weekend,” Huffman said. “That’s how much of a lock he was to Oregon.

“Washington really, really rallied. Not that I thought Oregon was the prohibitive favorite to get him, but this just shows you that when Chris Petersen gets that last official visit before a decision’s going to be made, more often than not Chris Petersen has landed that guy.”

Petersen (and offensive line coach Scott Huff, for that matter) got said official visit, and just like that, a decision has been made. Rosengarten will join a UW roster that currently lacks a single player from the state of Colorado. The only two Colorado kids offered by the Huskies thus far in the 2020 class — Rosengarten and three-star tight end Kole Taylor — both took official visits to Washington last weekend.

Time will tell whether Taylor eventually follows Rosengarten’s route west. As it stands, UW’s class currently ranks 44th nationally, according to 247Sports. Oregon, meanwhile, sits at No. 16, with 10 total commits and six four-star pledges.

Rosengarten won’t be one of them. But when his two finalists meet again in mid-October, better believe that he’ll be watching.

WOOF! — Coach Petersen (@CoachPeteUW) June 14, 2019