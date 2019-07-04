At 1:37 p.m. on Sunday, Ethan Garbers dropped an enormous clue.

“This 2020 class is about to get a whole lot better! #PurpleReign #GODAWGS”, the three-star Washington football commit tweeted.

Now, consider this: Garbers recently participated in The Opening finals in Dallas. Four-star Mater Dei (Calif.) offensive lineman Myles Murao also attended said recruiting event.

You didn’t have to be a trained detective to arrive at the correct answer.

Regardless, Murao put an end to the speculation on Thursday — the Fourth of July — when the 6-foot-2, 306-pounder set off some social media fireworks by announcing his verbal commitment to UW.

In doing so, the Santa Ana, Calif., product politely declined scholarship offers from the likes of USC, UCLA, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Texas A&M, Utah, Wisconsin and more. Murao — who made an official visit to UW last month — is ranked as a four-star prospect, the No. 2 center, No. 11 player in California and the No. 77 overall recruit in the 2020 class by 247Sports.

He also adds to an impressive 2020 offensive line haul that already includes four-star offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten and three-star prospect Gaard Memmelaar (and could soon add four-star in-state product Geirean Hatchett).

In other words, Garbers has every reason to be excited. And Washington football fans should be as well.

“Well built frame and still looks lean and not close to maxing out yet,” 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins wrote of Murao in November 2018. “Versatile offensive lineman with the ability to play all three positions at the college level but size-wise, projects best as an interior lineman. A tackle at the high school level because of his feet, short area quickness and advanced technique. Is athletic enough to play some tight end and even caught a touchdown last season. Does a very nice job sliding his feet and pass protecting against speed rushers and can get to the second level and make a block on a linebacker or safety.

“Strong and tough at the point of attack and can be a dominant run blocker. Plays with a nice edge and a mean streak. Finishes his blocks well. Projects as a impact upper-tier Power 5 starter and future mid-high round NFL draft pick depending on where his body goes in a few years.”

Murao — an All-American Bowl and Polynesian Bowl All-American — is the 11th overall commit and 10th offensive prospect in UW’s constantly evolving 2020 class. He’s also the Huskies’ sixth 2020 commit from California, the most of any state.

Less than a day before Murao’s verbal commitment, four-star Fresno, Calif., wide receiver and UW commit Jalen McMillan simply tweeted, “#CALIREIGN”, a remix of the Huskies’ “Purple Reign” mantra.

Perhaps that was also a clue — and a sign of things to come.