Sam Adams II is staying home.

The four-star Eastside Catholic running back standout confirmed that on Sunday, officially announcing his verbal commitment to Washington.

Thank you to all of the coaches who saw potential in me at the next level. Thank you for the help and and for recruiting me through this process.

I'm 100% committed and happy with my decision. Thank you.

•

•

•

s/o @MontWorkMedia for the video pic.twitter.com/xurtGOr2Z8 — Sam Adams II (@SamAdamsII) July 14, 2019

In doing so, the Sammamish product opted for his hometown Huskies over scholarship offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Florida, Florida State, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Texas A&M, Texas, USC, Washington State and more. In fact, the only Pac-12 program not to offer Adams was Stanford.

That’s the Cardinal’s loss. Adams is ranked as a four-star prospect, the No. 3 player in Washington, the No. 11 running back nationally and the No. 105 overall recruit in the 2020 class by 247Sports.

He’s one of the top running backs in his class — and that may not even be his best position.

“I think he’s probably the most versatile player in the class in the state of Washington,” 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman said this week. “I know that he has a number of offers to play running back, a number of offers to play safety. I know his heart’s at running back. I know some of the best coaches in college football think he’s an NFL safety and think he has the potential to be an elite safety.

“This is a guy who didn’t start coming into his own until this last season. So there’s still a lot of good football to be played for him. I don’t think he’s anywhere near where his ceiling is, largely because this is really the first season he was healthy in the last couple years. His positional versatility is what makes him such a unique player.”

Advertising

Adams joins an offensive haul for the Huskies already featuring Garbers, four-star wide receiver Jalen McMillan, four-star offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten, four-star center Myles Murao and three-star tight ends Mark Redman and Mason West, among others.

The in-state standout — who took an official visit to UW last month — rushed for 929 yards and 9.9 yards per carry and piled up 17 rushing scores in 13 games last season, according to MaxPreps. He added 203 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns, a defensive pick-six and a punt return touchdown as well.

The 2020 Adidas All-American and Polynesian Bowl All-American is the 12th overall commit, and the 11th offensive prospect, in UW’s rapidly growing 2020 class. He’s also the Huskies’ most highly-ranked in state commit thus far, joining three-star wide receiver Sawyer Racanelli and three-star linebacker Carson Bruener.

Adams is the son of former Seahawk defensive lineman Sam Adams.