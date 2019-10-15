Jacobe Covington’s Washington commitment lasted two days shy of two months.

On Tuesday evening, the four-star 2020 defensive back — who verbally pledged to the Huskies on Aug. 17 — tweeted that he is reopening his recruitment.

“I would like to thank Husky Nation for the support throughout the process,” Covington tweeted. “I’d like to especially thank Coach Petersen, Coach Lake and the rest of the University of Washington staff for the time, energy and kindness I’ve received from them. After days of thinking and reflecting I’ve come to the conclusion that it’s best for me to decommit from the University of Washington and re-open my recruitment. Once again I want to thank one of the best coaching staffs and best fan bases in America.”

A 6-foot-1, 193-pound defensive back from Scottsdale, Ariz., Covington is ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 15 corner in the country by 247Sports. Besides UW, he touts scholarship offers from Oklahoma, Arizona, Arizona State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Washington State and more.

In seven games at Saguaro High School this season, Covington has compiled 16 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one blocked field goal and one blocked punt.

Without Covington, UW’s 2020 class is down to three three-star defensive back commits: cornerbacks James Smith and Elijah Jackson and safety Makell Esteen. The class is ranked 15th nationally by the 247Sports Composite and first in the Pac-12, one spot ahead of Oregon.

No. 25 UW hosts No. 12 Oregon at Husky Stadium at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.