Jacobe Covington is not Byron Murphy. He’s not Kelee Ringo, either.

And that’s OK.

Like Murphy (the former UW cornerback and second-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals) and Ringo (a five-star prospect and 247Sports’ No. 2 corner in the 2020 class), Covington has dominated in the defensive secondary at Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Still, the 6-foot-1, 193-pound cornerback — Washington’s newest verbal commit — lacks the name recognition of his fellow Saguaro standouts.

But he doesn’t lack the ability.

“At times he’s overshadowed a bit by the fact that he plays in the same secondary as Kelee Ringo,” said 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman. “I’ve seen him at a number of camps and he has been on the short list of top performers at just about every one of those camps. I think any other year you’re looking at a guy who may be the best DB in the state of Arizona. He just happens to play with kind of a generational DB.

“But you look at what Saguaro has produced in the last couple years, just in terms of talent and the secondary, and I think Covington is another one of those guys. He’s 6-1 and 193 pounds. He’s a lean, big cover corner. But I also think he could move over to safety. He could play safety at a high level because he’s a big, physical guy.”

Regardless of what he plays — Covington told 247Sports that Husky defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake likes him primarily at nickel back and safety — he’ll play it in Seattle. The four-star defensive back — who is ranked as the No. 13 corner and the No. 202 overall prospect in the 2020 class by 247Sports — announced his verbal commitment to UW on Saturday.

In doing so, he selected the Huskies over a list of suitors that includes Oklahoma, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, Michigan State, Penn State, Texas A&M, USC and more. He became UW’s 17th overall commit but just its fourth defensive pledge in the 2020 class. He also became its second 2020 corner, joining three-star St. John Bosco standout James Smith.

Advertising

“I never thought we’d get this far,” Covington’s mother, Karina Covington, said in the cornerback’s commitment video. “A lot of people counted Jacobe out. But at the end of the day, he kept going. He had people to push him forward and motivate him, and he motivated himself. So this is a huge blessing for him, for our family, just to watch how he’s grown over the years.

“He still has a long way to go, but I think he’s doing a great job and I’m just proud of him.”

Covington originally set an Oct. 1 commitment date, but it appears he couldn’t wait.

Now he’ll get the opportunity to make his own name on Montlake.