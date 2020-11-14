Stan Chapple, a three-year letterman tackle (1958-60) who played on the Huskies’ back-to-back Rose Bowl champions, passed away Friday at 81 in Sequim of complications from multiple myeloma.

Chapple was a 1957 graduate of Seattle’s Queen Anne High School and went on to a long real-estate career in the Sequim area.

“The helmet was the hardest part of our outfit, and we blocked with our heads and we tackled with our heads,” Chapple told The Times in 2018. “I don’t know why we didn’t get hurt. Every team we played tried to kill us, just like we tried to kill them.”

Former Cougar Gaskins dies at 76

Bill Gaskins, an ex-Washington State defensive back and halfback who starred on Bert Clark’s 1965 “Cardiac Kids” team, has died at the age of 76.

A cause of death for Gaskins is unknown, but The Spokesman-Review learned he died at his home in Pullman.

He played from 1962-66 and was an All-AAWU Conference safety, in addition to being a Second Team All-American.

Baseball

• Washington announced a signing class of seven this week, three from the state. O’Dea pitcher Max Debiec is the No. 1 player in the state for the Class of 2021, according to Baseball Northwest. UW also signed Eastside Catholic oufielder Kyle Fossum (fifth in state) and Fife outfield AJ Guerrero (fourth).