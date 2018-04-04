Bowman earned a scholarship late last fall after leading the Huskies in sacks as a redshirt freshman.

As a redshirt freshman walk-on, Ryan Bowman was the biggest surprise of the 2017 season for the Washington Huskies.

Except, Bowman himself wasn’t as surprised as everyone else by his emergence at outside linebacker. Even in a limited role, Bowman wound up leading the Huskies in sacks last season, with 5.5, and ranked second on the team with 9.5 tackles for loss.

“I knew that if I got in the field I could make some things happen,” he said Wednesday. “It just took consistency in practice to make others believe that I could also make some plays.”

Now he believes he can make even more.

The 6-foot, 258-pound sophomore — who was awarded a scholarship last November — has set lofty goals for 2018. He wants to double his sack numbers from last season and is confident he can do with that with more playing time. He says he played only about a quarter of UW’s defensive snaps last fall.

“I’ve got to set (the bar) high,” he said. “If I don’t set it high, I’m not going to get better. I’ve just got to strive to be better every day.”

Through the Huskies’ first full week of spring practice, Bowman has been getting the majority of the reps at Buck linebacker with the No. 1 defense. Junior Benning Potoa’e, the regular starter at Buck last fall, has been working mostly with the second-team defense. Both have had a productive spring so far.

Bowman wants to have three sacks and create one turnover every practice this spring. Toward that end, he has worked on refining his pass-rushing moves and counter moves, specifically, trying to perfect his hand techniques.

“I’ve been keeping three moves in my head at all times so I can have a counter move to my initial move,” he said. “And then just keep my feet moving and doing whatever I can to make the quarterback uneasy.”

Playing alongside his brother — senior defensive lineman Shane Bowman — made his breakthrough experience last fall even better for Ryan.

“It’s a dream come true,” he said. “We’ve been competing against each other ever since we were growing up, so it’s fun to carry on the tradition.”

Behind Bowman and Potoa’e, redshirt freshman Joe Tryon, the third-string Buck, is getting extra reps this spring.

“Really interested to see what (Tryon) can do,” said UW co-defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, who coaches outside linebackers. “I feel really good about him.”

Redshirt freshman Ariel Ngata has been limited this spring as he continues to recover from offseason shoulder surgery, but coaches are intrigued by his potential too.

“He’s another guy who can bring some juice off the edge,” Kwiatkowski said.

At strong-side linebacker, sophomores Amandre Williams and Myles Rice have shared time with the first-team defense and both have had a strong start to spring.

Sophomore Camilo Eifler, a former four-star recruit, is one of the best all-around athletes on the UW defense. He’s made the switch from inside linebacker this spring and could be a breakout candidate for the team this fall.

“Milo brings a different dynamic with his athletic ability that’s going to help us,” Kwiatkowski said.