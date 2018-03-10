JoJo Mathis had been waiting a year and half for this opportunity.

Mathis was back on the University of Washington campus Saturday morning, back on the practice field inside Dempsey Indoor Facility, running and jumping and cutting in front of scouts from 20 NFL teams.

The Huskies had a dozen NFL hopefuls on hand for UW’s Pro Day workout and, if we’re being honest, Mathis’ odds of landing a spot on an NFL roster are as long as anyone’s. Doesn’t matter to Mathis: All he wanted was one more opportunity to show scouts what he could do, to show them the foot injury that derailed his career has made him stronger.

“I’m 100 percent now — 110 percent,” the former UW defensive end said after his workout. “Mentally, I know I can go. I’m just hungry. I can’t wait to just get into a camp and show them who JoJo Mathis is and what I can do.”

Mathis was one of the senior stars of UW’s resurgent season in 2016. Through the first seven games, he led the team in sacks (5.0) and tackles for loss (7.5), all while coaches were praising his growth and maturity off the field.

Then in a late October practice, Mathis tore a ligament in his toe, and during surgery had two screws installed to squeeze a bone back together. Initially, Mathis had hoped the injury would only require a six-week recovery. Instead, he wound up needing a second surgery, seven more screws and a full year to completely heal.

“I had to get a second surgery last year, and I had to teach myself how to walk, jog and run again,” he said. “I kept going, kept fighting. I’m not letting people tell me I can’t do it. I want to prove them wrong.”

Mathis was not selected in last year’s NFL draft. He got an invitation to come to a mini-camp with the Houston Texas, but he failed their physical exam because of his foot.

In the fall, he got a brief opportunity with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League, but that didn’t last.

Mathis, a father to 2-year-old Joe IV, has been working out in his native Southern California, building himself up — mentally and physically — for UW’s Pro Day workout. It might be his last best chance to prove himself to NFL scouts. That’s all he asked for.

“It’s been a real, real struggle,” he said. “Financially, just being a father. I had to make a lot of sacrifices to do this. I’m happy that I got to finally do this and get this over with. Now, it’s about what’s next and I’m just looking forward to the future and what it holds.”