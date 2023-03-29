A Cosmopolitan article from July 2021 defines “angel numbers,” in part, as “a cosmic nudge affirming that whatever is occurring in your life is meant to be and you’re close to a new beginning.”

Alex Cook was blessed with two brand-new beginnings all at once.

At 3 a.m. on Dec. 4, Cook and his girlfriend, Eunique Washington, rushed to Swedish Hospital in Capitol Hill, awaiting the birth of the couple’s first child. Upon arrival, they were promptly sent back home, with orders to return when the baby was closer.

Cook — who led the Huskies with 82 tackles in his sixth and final season in 2022 — was scheduled to attend the team’s postseason banquet the following night.

“I’m like, ‘All right, there’s no banquet. I’m not going to the banquet. I’ve got to stay here with you,’” Cook recalled less than a week later. “She’s like, ‘No! We’ve got to go to your banquet. It’s your last one.’ So we got a wheelchair for her. She went to the banquet. We had a good time.”

After enduring contractions and watching the banquet from a borrowed wheelchair, Washington welcomed a baby boy — Asa Cook — at 4:20 a.m. on Dec. 5, from the fifth floor of Swedish Hospital, room 555.

Advertising

“Angel numbers,” said Cook, who — you guessed it — wore No. 5 at Washington.

“Life doesn’t even feel real right now,” he continued on Dec. 10, while preparing for the upcoming Alamo Bowl. “I’m having such an out of body experience with everything. I was just telling Big Asa [fellow UW safety Asa Turner, the baby’s godfather] that when I got out of the hospital, everything that was familiar before was now foreign. Everything just feels different and looks different. It’s something I’m getting used to. But it’s definitely a good feeling.”

Of course, Cook’s new beginnings extend from fatherhood to football. After closing his Husky career with an Alamo Bowl win over Texas on Dec. 29, the 6-foot-1, 196-pound safety participated in the Hula Bowl in Orlando, Fla. From there, he flew to Pennsylvania to train for close to two months at Grossetti Performance in New Castle, an hour north of Pittsburgh.

His first month was spent without both Washington and baby Asa.

Luckily, Big Asa was there to help.

“Big Asa [Turner] is actually our son’s goddad. He’s been so helpful,” Washington said Wednesday, at UW’s pro day, while Asa 1 and Asa 2 sat side-by-side. “When Alex was gone he would come over once or twice a week. For a while he was coming over every day. I’d cook food or he would go get food for us and hang out with Asa if I were to go do something. He was a huge help.”

But soon enough, Cook, Washington and baby Asa were back together again.

Advertising

“They came up to visit, and I picked them up from the airport,” said Cook, who hosted Washington and Cook in a rural Pennsylvania hotel for three weeks before they returned to Seattle. “As soon as Asa saw me he had this big ol’ smile on his face. My heart just melted. That was one of the best moments of my life.”

Cook may have seen a similar smile on Wednesday, as Washington and baby Asa — not to mention a cavalcade of stopwatch-clutching scouts — attended UW’s pro day.

Besides Cook, offensive linemen Jaxson Kirkland, Corey Luciano and Henry Bainivalu, edge Jeremiah Martin, kicker Peyton Henry, linebackers Cam Bright and Kristopher Moll, cornerback Jordan Perryman and running back Wayne Taulapapa also participated. The 6-0, 202-pound Perryman certainly impressed, logging an unofficial 4.38-second 40-yard dash and a 37.5-inch vertical leap. And, despite measuring 6-4 and 267 pounds, Martin (a former high school basketball standout) notched a 35.5-inch vertical jump as well.

Meanwhile, Baby Asa’s black stroller sat on the 35-yard line, facing the field. And while Cook competed, Big Asa, safety Kamren Fabiculanan, tight end Devin Culp, and linebackers Edefuan Ulofoshio, Demario King and Drew Fowler all took turns entertaining baby Asa. UW linebackers coach William Inge stopped along the sideline to tickle the baby’s feet.

“The team and everybody just loves baby Asa,” Washington said with a laugh. “Because everyone loves Alex, I guess.”

That’s certainly true of UW co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chuck Morrell, who counted on Cook in an increasingly inexperienced secondary. Morrell said before the Alamo Bowl that “you don’t see sixth-year guys improve. You’re not counting on it. He made a massive jump from spring to fall and became our bona fide guy and made so many massive plays for us through the course of the season.

Advertising

“When everything was flying and we were going through a lot of things, he was the steady presence. He was the guiding hand. I’m very fortunate to have had a chance to work with him. What an amazing young man.”

Time will tell whether Cook — who logged 139 career tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and an interception after converting from wide receiver to safety in 2019 — can continue to improve. On Wednesday, he recorded a 32.5-inch vertical jump, a 9-foot, 11-inch broad jump and a 4.56-second 40-yard dash. It’s unclear whether Cook will earn opportunities on the professional level.

But his family is banking on more new beginnings in the months to come.

“My whole thing is just being optimistic,” Washington said. “Whatever happens, happens. We’ll figure it out along the way. I’m really Type A usually, like, ‘No, we need to have a plan.’ But I kind of just want to be open-minded and make sure I’m supporting Alex as best I can, make sure I’m keeping his head on straight, understanding everything that goes into this.”

Cook’s last four months have been filled with blessings, new experiences, sleepless nights — and angel numbers.

But his biggest blessing sat in a black stroller along the sideline.

“I just love being a dad, that’s all there is to it,” Cook said on Dec. 10. “I just love being a dad.”