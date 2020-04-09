Washington football fans will get to see former Husky quarterback Jacob Eason during this month’s NFL Draft.

The only question is, when?

The 6-foot-6, 227-pound signal caller from Lake Stevens is one of 58 players — and the lone Husky — who will participate virtually in the 2020 NFL Draft, the league announced on Thursday. The draft will take place on April 23 (first round), April 24 (second and third rounds) and April 25 (rounds four through seven). ESPN analyst Todd McShay’s most recent mock draft, on March 30, projected Eason to be selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round with the No. 49 overall pick.

In his lone season as UW’s starter, Eason — a former five-star recruit and Georgia transfer — completed 64% of his passes, throwing for 3,132 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Husky football fans now know they’ll get some added access to Eason when he’s selected during the NFL Draft’s broadcast. It’s yet to be determined, though, whether that will happen on Thursday or Friday.