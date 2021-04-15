Trey Adams’ football career is over.

On Thursday, the former University of Washington left tackle and current Buffalo Bill announced in an Instagram post that he has decided to retire.

“Thank you football for everything,” Adams wrote. “I have put much thought into this decision and it is time for me to retire from the game that has given me so much.”

Of his college experience, Adams added: “Huge thank you to Coach Pete (Chris Petersen), (Chris) Strausser, (Scott) Huff and (Tim) Socha for taking a chance on me and making UW an unforgettable experience. I will always be a DAWG!!”

The 6-foot-7, 304-pound Adams appeared in 47 games in his five seasons at Washington, making 44 starts. The Wenatchee High School product played in 10 games as a true freshman in 2015, then was named a first-team All-Pac-12 performer and a second-team Football Writers Association of America All-American the following season.

Of course, Adams’ UW career was temporarily derailed by an ACL injury that knocked him out of the final seven games of the 2017 season, and a back injury that cost him the first 10 games in 2018. He returned to appear in the final four games that fall, then started all 12 games at left tackle as a fifth-year senior in 2019.

“He’s shown that he can persevere through a lot of different stuff,” offensive line coach Scott Huff told The Daily of Adams in 2019. “I don’t think people realize the pressure that’s on a guy like him, the expectations, and then the injury, then to come back from the injury, and then that didn’t go well. This guy’s a stud. He’s gone through, in a year and a half, more than most people go through in their life.”

In large part due to those injuries, Adams was not selected in the 2020 NFL draft — but signed with Buffalo as an undrafted free agent. The former four-star recruit spent the 2020 season on the Bills’ practice squad.