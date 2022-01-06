Sam “Taki” Taimani has played in a pair of UW-Oregon games.

He’s done with UW.

But not the rivalry.

Taimani — a 6-foot-2, 330-pound defensive lineman from Salt Lake City — will transfer to Oregon, he announced on social media Thursday. The news comes four days after UW wide receivers coach Junior Adams accepted the co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach role at Oregon as well.

Six UW scholarship players have entered the transfer portal since Kalen DeBoer was announced as the program’s new head coach in late November — Taimani (Oregon), wide receiver Terrell Bynum (USC), outside linebacker Cooper McDonald (San Diego State), tight end Mark Redman (San Diego State), wide receiver Sawyer Racanelli (Montana) and inside linebacker Jackson Sirmon (Cal). Four-star wide receiver signee Germie Bernard has reportedly been released from his national letter of intent as well.

Meanwhile, a pair of college prospects — Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and UC Davis cornerback Jordan Perryman — have transferred into the program.

A former four-star recruit from East High School, Taimani compiled 71 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss in four seasons and 29 career games in Seattle. That included 43 tackles, two tackles for loss, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery in 11 games and 10 starts last fall.

When he entered the transfer portal on Dec. 6, Taimani said in a social media post: “Coach (Ikaika) Malloe and Coach Rip (Rowan), I wouldn’t be where I am without you. Thank you guys for helping me become a better athlete and person. You have given me your all and for that I will always have your back.

Advertising

“My Brothers, I will forever appreciate every single one of you guys. I’ll cherish all the memories we’ve made, especially all the upper decks we had to run. The bond we have created together will last a lifetime no matter where life takes us. I’m rooting for you all!

“Husky Nation, thank you guys for welcoming me into Seattle and showing me what it means to be a DAWG!”

Now, Taimani will learn what it means to be a Duck.