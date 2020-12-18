That didn’t take long.

On Wednesday, UW redshirt sophomore quarterback Jacob Sirmon officially entered the transfer portal.

And on Friday, he announced his next destination. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Bothell product announced in a social media post that he will transfer to Central Michigan.

“Excited for this new opportunity!” Sirmon tweeted.

Sirmon — who was ranked as a four-star prospect, the No. 1 player in the state and the No. 6 pro-style passer in the 2018 class by the 247Sports Composite — also entered the transfer portal in April 2019, before removing his name just two days later. He served as Jacob Eason’s primary backup last season, before losing a quarterback competition to redshirt freshman Dylan Morris this fall.

In six career games, Sirmon completed 3 of 4 passes for 28 yards.

In a phone interview with The Times on Wednesday, David Sirmon — Jacob’s father — described what his son was looking for in a school.

“We have very, very explicit, clear criteria for where he’s going,” David Sirmon said. “The things that don’t matter are level or location. When he first signed, those things were critical. They were. They were really important, and probably overly important. Now it’s all about ball.

“So he’s got criteria: an established head coach, an NFL-centric OC, a real need at the quarterback position. That will be his filter to decide where he goes. As soon as it hit he had multiple calls simultaneously. It was weird. It was Big 12, Pac-12, ACC schools, and then Group of Five schools. It’s been really fast.”

So was the decision.