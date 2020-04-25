When Jacob Eason announced his decision to declare for the 2020 NFL draft on Dec. 26, he wrote that “the opportunity to play quarterback in the NFL has been a lifelong dream, and my heart is set on the challenge ahead.”

Nearly four months later, that opportunity has arrived.

Though, certainly later than expected.

Eason — a 6-foot-6, 231-pound quarterback from Lake Stevens — was selected on Saturday by the Indianapolis Colts with the 122nd overall pick in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. In Indianapolis, Eason will have an opportunity to learn behind an aging veteran in 38-year-old future Hall of Famer Philip Rivers.

And, as Eason predicted, the pre-draft process was not without its challenges. The University of Georgia transfer received mixed reviews after participating in the NFL Combine in February, and UW’s pro day was canceled as a COVID-19 precaution. He was ultimately the sixth quarterback off the board — after LSU’s Joe Burrow, Oregon’s Justin Herbert, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, Utah State’s Jordan Love and Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts. By the time the Colts took him, Eason held the dubious honor of being ranked as ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.’s best available player.

Still, when it comes to adversity, Eason may have already dealt with worse. The Lake Stevens High School standout was originally ranked as a five-star prospect and the No. 4 overall recruit in the 2016 class by 247Sports. He was the 2015 Gatorade National Player of the Year, the USA Today All-USA Offensive Player of the Year, the Maxwell Football Club National Quarterback of the Year and Bobby Dodd National Quarterback of the Year as a senior. He enrolled early at Georgia, where he started 12 games as a true freshman in 2016.

But Eason didn’t find instant success. In an 8-5 2016 season, he completed 55.1% of his passes, throwing for 2,430 yards with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. After injuring his knee in the 2017 season opener, he was permanently replaced by true freshman Jake Fromm — prompting Eason’s transfer to Washington.

And even close to home, Eason’s results rarely matched the oversized expectations. After sitting out the 2018 season, Eason’s team again finished 8-5 last fall. In his only season as UW’s starter, he completed 64.2% of his passes and threw for 3,132 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He displayed bouts of sustained brilliance. But he didn’t beat Oregon. He didn’t beat Utah. And he didn’t establish himself as a Husky icon along the way.

“It was a one-year hit. He played for one season, and the season didn’t live up to anyone’s expectations,” said former UW quarterback and current FOX college football analyst Brock Huard. “It was probably more defined by a head coach (Chris Petersen) stepping down than anything else.

“I know the comparison has been made to a Spencer Hawes, and the 1-and-dones with some of the Husky basketball guys. It feels a little more just emotionally that way, just because unfortunately the team didn’t realize some of the success and meet expectations. There were plenty of games that were there. Utah was there to win. Oregon was there to win. Both of those games were at home. So I think it will be more remembered as a season of that than, ‘Oh wow, he resurrected the QB position at Washington and really put a stamp on it.’”

Even so, Eason remains an undeniably rare athletic specimen. He’s one of the finest pure passers the state of Washington has ever seen. In Indianapolis, he’ll have another opportunity to convert his considerable talent into trophies. It’s been an admittedly bumpy — and prolonged — path to the NFL.

But he still reached the destination, and now it’s time to live the dream.