Next season, the Washington Huskies will see Ethan Garbers on the opposite sideline.

Garbers — a 6-foot-3, 215-pound quarterback, who officially entered the transfer portal last week — has committed to UCLA, he announced on social media on Tuesday. UW is scheduled to host UCLA inside Husky Stadium in 2021.

The Newport Beach, Calif., product signed with Washington barely a year ago and competed for the Huskies’ quarterback job last offseason, but did not participate in any of the team’s four games after redshirt freshman Dylan Morris assumed the starting spot. Five-star Kennedy Catholic standout Sam Huard — the No. 1 pro-style passer in the 2021 class, via 247Sports — also signed with UW earlier this month.

Garbers and fellow quarterbacks Kevin Thomson (who opted to pursue a professional future) and Jacob Sirmon (who transferred to Central Michigan) each decided not to return to UW this offseason.

Before inking with UW in 2019, Garbers — whose older brother, Chase, is the starting quarterback at Cal — was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 4 pro-style passer in his class by 247Sports. He led Corona Del Mar High School to a perfect 16-0 record and a Division 1A CIF state title in 2019, throwing for 5,034 yards (69.6% completions) with 83 touchdowns (12 rushing) and five interceptions in the process.

And he isn’t the first four-star UW quarterback to land at UCLA. Colson Yankoff arrived at the same destination in the spring of 2019, and has since switched positions to wide receiver.

Garbers has four seasons of remaining collegiate eligibility.